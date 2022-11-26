Read full article on original website
Related
abc10.com
California's gas prices drop below $5 for the 1st time since March
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the first time since March 3, the average price of gas in California was below $5.00. The California Energy Commission said the decline started immediately after the governor’s executive order to switch to the cheaper winter blend of gas. The Commission met Tuesday to discuss why California saw much higher prices compared to the rest of the country just last month.
Comments / 0