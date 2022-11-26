ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Auger-Aliassime secured the winning point when he downed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 after Shapovalov opened the day by rolling past Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2, 6-4. Shapovalov...
Pulisic suffers pelvic contusion while scoring winning goal vs. Iran

Christian Pulisic put his body on the line for the United States. The American star suffered a pelvic contusion while scoring the only goal in Tuesday's must-win match against Iran, the USMNT announced. Pulisic collided heavily with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand while putting the ball in the net from close range in the 38th minute.
Fullkrug scores late vs. Spain to keep Germany's slim World Cup hopes alive

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Only a win for Germany in the final group game will give the four-time World Cup champions a chance to avoid a second straight early elimination. At least they're improving. Substitute Niclas Fullkrug scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to give Germany a 1-1...
Peterhead: David Robertson named new manager after India spell

New Peterhead boss David Robertson says he returns from five years managing in India "calmer" and "more humble". The former Aberdeen and Rangers defender managed Real Kashmir, steering them to promotion just a few years after the club was founded. Robertson says the Kashmir region - which is the subject...
Rashford shines, England brushes Wales aside to win Group B

Al-Rayyan, Qatar, Nov 29, 2022 (AFP) - England booked a World Cup last 16 clash against Senegal as Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden inspired a 3-0 win against Wales that sent their neighbours crashing out of the tournament on Tuesday. Gareth Southgate's side sealed first place in Group B thanks...
Why are Man United and Liverpool suddenly on the market?

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — English soccer’s two most storied teams are suddenly in play. Manchester United has joined great rival Liverpool in opening its doors to a potential buyout that could be the biggest in sporting history. Following the sale of Chelsea in May, it sets up the...
