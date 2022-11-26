Read full article on original website
Related
‘We thank him for motivation’: Croatia aim dig at Herdman after Canada go out
The Croatia coach, Zlatko Dalic, and forward Andrej Kramaric both took a swipe at the Canada head coach after their 4-1 win in Qatar
Courtois mistake and Aboukhlal help intrepid Morocco shock Belgium
Abdelhamid Sabiri’s set piece and a stoppage-time goal from Zakaria Aboukhlal gave Morocco a deserved 2-0 win against Belgium to shake up Group F
Breaking: Liverpool To Hold Talks With PSVs Cody Gakpo Immediately After The World Cup
According to a report out of Holland today, Liverpool and FSG plan to hold talks with Dutch forward Cody Gakpo's representatives once his involvement in the World Cup is over.
theScore
Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov give Canada 1st Davis Cup title
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Canada won its first Davis Cup title on Sunday, beating Australia behind victories from Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Auger-Aliassime secured the winning point when he downed Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 after Shapovalov opened the day by rolling past Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2, 6-4. Shapovalov...
theScore
Pulisic suffers pelvic contusion while scoring winning goal vs. Iran
Christian Pulisic put his body on the line for the United States. The American star suffered a pelvic contusion while scoring the only goal in Tuesday's must-win match against Iran, the USMNT announced. Pulisic collided heavily with Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand while putting the ball in the net from close range in the 38th minute.
theScore
Fullkrug scores late vs. Spain to keep Germany's slim World Cup hopes alive
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Only a win for Germany in the final group game will give the four-time World Cup champions a chance to avoid a second straight early elimination. At least they're improving. Substitute Niclas Fullkrug scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to give Germany a 1-1...
BBC
Peterhead: David Robertson named new manager after India spell
New Peterhead boss David Robertson says he returns from five years managing in India "calmer" and "more humble". The former Aberdeen and Rangers defender managed Real Kashmir, steering them to promotion just a few years after the club was founded. Robertson says the Kashmir region - which is the subject...
theScore
Rashford shines, England brushes Wales aside to win Group B
Al-Rayyan, Qatar, Nov 29, 2022 (AFP) - England booked a World Cup last 16 clash against Senegal as Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden inspired a 3-0 win against Wales that sent their neighbours crashing out of the tournament on Tuesday. Gareth Southgate's side sealed first place in Group B thanks...
Australia's Test return to Perth likely to prove a tough sell
But there are more reasons at play than just the sentiment around former coach Justin Langer
Green gung-ho about IPL 2023 but hectic calendar will make it tough, warns Warner
The allrounder has not been discouraged by the selectors, but acknowledges that there is a monster international workload through the year
Why are Man United and Liverpool suddenly on the market?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — English soccer’s two most storied teams are suddenly in play. Manchester United has joined great rival Liverpool in opening its doors to a potential buyout that could be the biggest in sporting history. Following the sale of Chelsea in May, it sets up the...
BBC
Benin Bronzes: Nigeria hails 'great day' as London museum signs over looted objects
A UK museum's signing over of its collection of objects looted from the Kingdom of Benin is "a really great day", the head of Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments has told the BBC. The Horniman Museum in south-east London is returning 72 items, including so-called Benin Bronzes, to...
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union ready to act on 'planned' review into Wales' autumn campaign
Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips has confirmed a review will be conducted into Wales' underwhelming autumn campaign. Wayne Pivac's future is in doubt as head coach with predecessor and fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland a target for a potential short-term return. Pivac was due to travel to France...
At home, and yet not quite - Cameron Green at the centre of unfamiliar homecoming
He has played just the lone first-class game at the Perth Stadium despite being from Western Australia
Tories will not reach ‘embarrassingly poor’ nature targets by 2030, Labour says
Opposition to unveil plan to reverse biodiversity loss rather than simply halting it, which is government’s current target
ADDING MULTIMEDIA Promoting the Multilingual Translation and Publication of the Liangzhu Civilization Series
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- On October 19, 2022, the “Multilingual Book & Photo Exhibition on ‘Liangzhu Civilization Open to the World’” organized by Zhejiang University Press has made an appearance at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany, signifying for the publisher a new journey to promote the Liangzhu Civilization Series in multi-language versions overseas. The series in Italian will be released for its readers in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006203/en/ Image 1 (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0