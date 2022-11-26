ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Scott scores 18, No. 22 Maryland blows out Louisville 79-54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Donta Scott scored 18 points and No. 22 Maryland made five consecutive 3-pointers to open the second half in a runaway 79-54 victory over winless Louisville on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Terrapins (7-0) led throughout, including 37-26 at halftime, before Don...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WVNews

Judge orders men who made fake robocalls to register voters

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men convicted of fraud for targeting Black voters with phony robocalls before the 2020 election must spend 500 hours registering voters in low-income neighborhoods of Washington, D.C., an Ohio judge has ruled. Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack Burkman, 56, of Arlington, Virginia,...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy