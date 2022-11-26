Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Miami (Ohio) 95, Jackson St. 78
JACKSON ST. (0-6) Cook 0-5 2-4 2, Mansel 6-10 0-0 12, Adams 3-8 1-1 8, Evans 7-17 0-0 18, C.Young 7-14 1-1 20, Jones 6-6 6-9 18, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, T.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, T.Young 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 10-15 78.
WVNews
No. 22 Maryland 79, Louisville 54
MARYLAND (7-0) Reese 2-4 2-6 6, Scott 7-12 1-1 18, Carey 2-6 3-4 9, Hart 3-5 2-2 9, Young 6-10 2-3 15, Martinez 4-9 0-0 10, Long 1-4 1-2 3, Emilien 2-3 2-6 6, Batchelor 1-3 1-1 3, Dziuba 0-0 0-0 0, Swanton-Rodger 0-0 0-0 0, Dick 0-0 0-0 0, Revaz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 14-25 79.
WVNews
No. 16 Illinois 73, Syracuse 44
SYRACUSE (3-4) Bell 3-9 0-0 8, Williams 2-6 3-4 8, Edwards 3-9 3-6 9, Girard 0-3 0-0 0, Mintz 3-16 3-6 9, Taylor 2-7 0-0 6, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Ajak 0-1 0-1 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Hima 2-2 0-0 4, Copeland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 9-17 44.
Keene, Cash Combine For 31 Points In AHS Season Opening Win Over CHS
After a historic season for the Alleghany Lady Mountaineers (1-0) basketball team, the team began its quest to head back to the state tournament following a 51-12 season opening road victory over cross-town rival, the Covington Lady Cougars (0-1) on Monday night. Following a 17-8 season last year in which the team reached the Three Rivers District (TRD) championship game and state tournament for the first time in program history last season, the lady Mountaineers are right back where they want to be following their season opening win. With 7:34 left in the first quarter and just 26 seconds into the...
WVNews
Charlotte 68, Davidson 66, OT
CHARLOTTE (6-2) Milicic 6-11 2-3 18, Khalifa 8-16 1-1 19, Gipson 2-5 1-2 5, Patterson 4-6 0-2 9, Threadgill 2-8 0-0 5, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Folkes 3-4 1-2 7, Aldrich 1-4 0-0 3, Braswell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 5-10 68.
WVNews
N.Y. Knicks 140, Detroit 110
NEW YORK (140) Barrett 4-11 6-8 16, Randle 14-24 2-4 36, Robinson 3-6 0-0 6, Brunson 6-8 2-2 16, Grimes 6-7 1-1 16, Toppin 3-4 0-0 8, Hartenstein 3-4 2-3 8, Mykhailiuk 0-2 0-0 0, Reddish 2-6 2-2 6, Sims 3-3 0-0 6, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 1-2 0-0 2, Quickley 7-12 1-1 15, Rose 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 54-96 16-21 140.
WVNews
St. John's 95, LIU 68
LIU (1-5) Ndiaye 3-4 1-4 7, Burns 5-13 0-0 12, Greene 6-10 1-6 13, Johnson 7-11 0-0 17, Maletic 4-15 0-0 11, Delancy 1-2 4-6 6, Booker 0-2 2-4 2. Totals 26-57 8-20 68.
WVNews
L.A. Clippers 118, Portland 112
L.A. CLIPPERS (118) Mann 3-8 3-4 11, Morris Sr. 3-13 2-2 8, Zubac 5-8 2-2 12, Coffey 2-7 3-4 7, Jackson 9-23 4-4 24, Covington 6-8 0-0 15, Diabate 1-1 1-2 3, Batum 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 10-16 8-10 32, Preston 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 41-89 23-28 118.
Comments / 0