ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Miami (Ohio) 95, Jackson St. 78

JACKSON ST. (0-6) Cook 0-5 2-4 2, Mansel 6-10 0-0 12, Adams 3-8 1-1 8, Evans 7-17 0-0 18, C.Young 7-14 1-1 20, Jones 6-6 6-9 18, Hunt 0-1 0-0 0, T.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Watson 0-0 0-0 0, T.Young 0-0 0-0 0, Bell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 10-15 78.
OHIO STATE
WVNews

No. 22 Maryland 79, Louisville 54

MARYLAND (7-0) Reese 2-4 2-6 6, Scott 7-12 1-1 18, Carey 2-6 3-4 9, Hart 3-5 2-2 9, Young 6-10 2-3 15, Martinez 4-9 0-0 10, Long 1-4 1-2 3, Emilien 2-3 2-6 6, Batchelor 1-3 1-1 3, Dziuba 0-0 0-0 0, Swanton-Rodger 0-0 0-0 0, Dick 0-0 0-0 0, Revaz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 14-25 79.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WVNews

No. 16 Illinois 73, Syracuse 44

SYRACUSE (3-4) Bell 3-9 0-0 8, Williams 2-6 3-4 8, Edwards 3-9 3-6 9, Girard 0-3 0-0 0, Mintz 3-16 3-6 9, Taylor 2-7 0-0 6, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Ajak 0-1 0-1 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Hima 2-2 0-0 4, Copeland 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-54 9-17 44.
SYRACUSE, NY
Virginian Review

Keene, Cash Combine For 31 Points In AHS Season Opening Win Over CHS

After a historic season for the Alleghany Lady Mountaineers (1-0) basketball team, the team began its quest to head back to the state tournament following a 51-12 season opening road victory over cross-town rival, the Covington Lady Cougars (0-1) on Monday night. Following a 17-8 season last year in which the team reached the Three Rivers District (TRD) championship game and state tournament for the first time in program history last season, the lady Mountaineers are right back where they want to be following their season opening win. With 7:34 left in the first quarter and just 26 seconds into the...
COVINGTON, VA
WVNews

Charlotte 68, Davidson 66, OT

CHARLOTTE (6-2) Milicic 6-11 2-3 18, Khalifa 8-16 1-1 19, Gipson 2-5 1-2 5, Patterson 4-6 0-2 9, Threadgill 2-8 0-0 5, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Folkes 3-4 1-2 7, Aldrich 1-4 0-0 3, Braswell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 5-10 68.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WVNews

N.Y. Knicks 140, Detroit 110

NEW YORK (140) Barrett 4-11 6-8 16, Randle 14-24 2-4 36, Robinson 3-6 0-0 6, Brunson 6-8 2-2 16, Grimes 6-7 1-1 16, Toppin 3-4 0-0 8, Hartenstein 3-4 2-3 8, Mykhailiuk 0-2 0-0 0, Reddish 2-6 2-2 6, Sims 3-3 0-0 6, Arcidiacono 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 1-2 0-0 2, Quickley 7-12 1-1 15, Rose 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 54-96 16-21 140.
NEW YORK STATE
WVNews

St. John's 95, LIU 68

LIU (1-5) Ndiaye 3-4 1-4 7, Burns 5-13 0-0 12, Greene 6-10 1-6 13, Johnson 7-11 0-0 17, Maletic 4-15 0-0 11, Delancy 1-2 4-6 6, Booker 0-2 2-4 2. Totals 26-57 8-20 68.
WVNews

L.A. Clippers 118, Portland 112

L.A. CLIPPERS (118) Mann 3-8 3-4 11, Morris Sr. 3-13 2-2 8, Zubac 5-8 2-2 12, Coffey 2-7 3-4 7, Jackson 9-23 4-4 24, Covington 6-8 0-0 15, Diabate 1-1 1-2 3, Batum 1-3 0-0 3, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 10-16 8-10 32, Preston 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 41-89 23-28 118.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy