After a historic season for the Alleghany Lady Mountaineers (1-0) basketball team, the team began its quest to head back to the state tournament following a 51-12 season opening road victory over cross-town rival, the Covington Lady Cougars (0-1) on Monday night. Following a 17-8 season last year in which the team reached the Three Rivers District (TRD) championship game and state tournament for the first time in program history last season, the lady Mountaineers are right back where they want to be following their season opening win. With 7:34 left in the first quarter and just 26 seconds into the...

COVINGTON, VA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO