thezoereport.com
A Beauty Editor’s Pre-Wedding Skin Cycling Routine
In preparation for my wedding this past September, I got pretty serious about my skin care routine only during the final four months. The odd truth is: Because I’m sent lots of beauty products for my job as a beauty editor, I’m constantly jumping between products and never get to experience a formula’s full long-term effects. I feel obligated to be informed on all the new things and I never want to feel behind. The downside of this is that my skin actually reaps fewer benefits. So with my big day coming up, I finally entered into a sacred commitment with a small arsenal of products that really made a big impact.
Reese Witherspoon Matched Her Christmas Tree To Her Rainbow Bookshelf & We’re Obsessed
Whether you like it or not, the practice of organizing bookshelves by color is alive and well. Thanks in large part to The Home Edit and its team’s penchant for rainbow-hued storage, it’s become an extremely popular method of keeping books in order. And apparently, it’s now so beloved, it’s moving beyond just shelves. Case in point: Reese Witherspoon’s rainbow Christmas tree, which the actor and entrepreneur shared in a recent Instagram post. Yep: Not only does the Hello Sunshine founder have her novels in ROYGBIV-inspired order, but she carried the look over into her festive decor to match.
These Beauty Advent Calendars Are The Gifts That Literally Keep On Giving
While the anticipation of opening a gift on a specific holiday is exciting, the thrill is multiplied when you are able to indulge daily for weeks on end. Which is why the appeal of advent calendars are so, well, appealing. And, these days, the quality and options for these multiple-day gift collections run the gamut, especially in the beauty department. Advent calendars no longer produce just chocolate surprises, but all manner of skin care, makeup, nails, candles, and other self-care indulgences, as well. Selecting from 12-, 24-, 25-, and even 31-day beauty advent calendars, you can offer a gift that literally keeps on giving — often for a nicely discounted price.
Jennifer Lopez’s Crystal-Studded Pedicure Is Somehow Both Luxe & Low-Key For The Holidays
When Jennifer Lopez tries on a trend, she likes to go all in — it’s often an all-over affair. And in the case of her penchant for ultra-popular brown nail polish, her head-to-toe commitment is quite literal in the best way. Jennifer Lopez’s brown pedicure, topped with gold-tinged crystals, is at once firmly on-trend and captures all the gilded opulence of the holiday season. In other words, it’s the perfect seasonal pedicure, especially for anyone with an aversion to novelty nails or holiday nail art. It can be assumed that Lopez’s luxe new look was created for Thanksgiving based on an (honestly, pretty fun to watch) highlights reel she posted to her Instagram. Decked out in bronze makeup with matching furs and knits, Lopez’s brown pedicure — not complete without the flecks of gold crystals in the corners — is a perfect fit in her autumnal aesthetic for Thanksgiving.
Hold Off On The New-Year Excitement ‘Til You See These Buzzy Skin Care Releases
As tempting as it is to fully set your sites on the new year and all the buzzy hair, makeup, and nail trends set to come with it, we are still very much in 2022 for the time being — and that’s actually a good thing. The tail-end of the year is when beauty brands seem to release their very best stuff: the rich moisturizers, the opulent winter scents, and the smartest-designed sheet masks to name but a few. In fact, the best new skin care products of November 2022 might actually end up ranking among the year’s best. The new year is going to be a seriously exciting one, but there’s still plenty of magic to be found in the here and now.
Margot Robbie’s Preppy Hair Accessory Is Both Timeless & TikTok-Approved
Despite her astounding ability to pull off literally any hair color (she even makes Harley Quinn’s grungy pink and blue style seem chic), Margot Robbie’s long blonde locks have become her signature. The Australian actress has tried various tones from sandy to platinum, typically opting for soft waves or other similarly effortless hairstyles. A longtime partner of fashion house Chanel, her miminal-yet-polished beauty looks are certainly in line with the brand’s aesthetics. At the recent BAFTA Life In Pictures event, the star decided to finish out her partnership strong; Margot Robbie’s hair bow and simple black suit not only exude swoon-worthy elegance but serve as the perfect inspiration for this year’s holiday party looks.
Holiday Porch Decor Doesn’t Have To Be Cheesy — And These Chic Finds Prove It
It’s not difficult to find stylish holiday decor for inside the home; in fact, you probably have trouble narrowing down the products you want to buy when the season rolls around, the choices are so vast. Yet when it comes to holiday porch decor that’s actually chic? Well, that’s another story entirely. Get on any website, and even the bougiest of retailers and brands are almost sure to have a selection of downright cheesy door accents and yard additions. It’s unfortunate that the offerings are so disappointing, yes — but the good news is that within the letdowns, gems do exist.
