Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close. After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle. Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
Portugal took a 1-0 lead over Uruguay in the second half after Cristiano Ronaldo headed a ball into the back of the net at the 2022 World Cup. Or so he thought. While Ronaldo raced off in celebration of his goal, a review of the play indicated that he may not have actually gotten his head on it. Instead, Bruno Fernandes was credited with the goal after it was determined that Ronaldo did not, in fact, make contact with the ball.
It was a highly entertaining World Cup match between Ghana and South Korea but the game ended under controversial circumstances. With South Korea down 3-2, English referee Anthony Taylor blew for full-time in the 101st minute right when South Korea won a corner kick. Typically, the referee lets the team take the set piece but Taylor didn’t Read more... The post Soccer world blasts referee Anthony Taylor on controversial call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
World Cup 2022's dullest game bursts into life with Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda gifting a goal to a Costa Rica defender… it wasn't exactly coming, either
The United States Soccer Federation shared a controversial photo including an Iran flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic in a social media post in support of ongoing protests in the country ahead of the USMNT vs. Iran World Cup clash. The post from the U.S. Soccer Federation was criticized by the Iran government, which indicated it had removed the name of God from its flag.
USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter and team captain Tyler Adams were quizzed on government relations Monday by Iranian journalists ahead of the US’ must-win match against Iran in the World Cup on Tuesday. Berhalter was pressed as to “why he hasn’t asked US gov’t to remove a Naval ship from around Iran,” according to USA Today Sports’ Nancy Armour. Berhalter was also asked about U.S. immigration policies, to which the 49-year-old head coach responded, “I don’t know enough about politics, I’m a soccer coach.” Elsewhere in the tense session, Berhalter addressed the social media controversy that erupted over the weekend, when U.S. Soccer scrubbed...
The United States advanced past the World Cup's group stage following Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Iran. While the USMNT earned a massive win in Qatar, fans watched anxiously as Iran received late chances to even the score. After the game, Clint Dempsey criticized one of Gregg Berhalter's late substitutions. The...
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic told Canada counterpart John Herdman he has “to learn some things” after claiming the pair did not shake hands after their World Cup finals clash.Dalic saw his side come back from Alphonso Davies’ early strike – the Canadians’ first goal at the men’s finals tournament – to win the Group F encounter at the Khalifa International Stadium 4-1 on Sunday.Before the match, the Croatia head coach had urged his opposite number to show some respect after Herdman told his players to make life uncomfortable for their opponents in industrial language.Herdman revealed he told his players “go...
U.S. soccer fans are up in arms after a controversial offsides call took away a Tim Weah goal that would've given Americans a 2-0 lead over Iran at the half. Weah was ruled just inches offside as he broke up the pitch for a goal that had Qatar going wild.
Christian Pulisic is the attacking midfielder for Premier League club Chelsea and the U.S. men’s national team. He has one sister, Devyn Pulisic. Devyn is a businesswoman and mom of one. Christian Pulisic, 24, has earned the nickname “Captain America” for his high-level soccer play. Christian joined Premier League...
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Qatari soccer fans hit back at Germany’s World Cup protest on Sunday by holding pictures of former Germany player Mesut Özil while covering their mouths during the match against Spain. A group of fans held copies of a hand-drawn sketch of Özil,...
Christian Pulisic etched his name in the USMNT history books with his game-winning goal on Tuesday against Iran. Pulisic’s lone goal during the match decided the United States’ fate with the team now headed to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup after finishing second in Group B. Pulisic’s first goal of the tournament […] The post Christian Pulisic injury update ahead of knockout stage will have USMNT fans relieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
As the FIFA World Cup — the world’s largest sporting event — gets underway, it turns out that not everyone in the U.S. will be rooting for their hometown team. America is after all the great melting pot, and online soccer store Soccer.com has uncovered some surprising hotbeds of international fandom across the country based on the bestselling men’s national team jerseys by state over the last month.
The USMNT made history on Tuesday after securing their spot in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a massive 1-0 win over Iran. The entire US soccer fanbase was at the edge of their seat as they watched the match, only to see their team advance to the next round by […] The post LeBron James’ message to USMNT after beating Iran to advance to World Cup knockout stage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
French referee Stéphanie Frappart will become the first woman to take charge of a men's World Cup game
The United States Men’s National Team advanced to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. After securing their place in the round of 16, the USMNT is slated for a difficult matchup against the Netherlands on Saturday, December 4. The Netherlands was the winner of […] The post 4 USMNT bold predictions vs. Netherlands in World Cup knockout stages appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — In case you hadn't heard, there is a big game for the United States men's national team coming up Tuesday. A big game indeed, the biggest American men's soccer has had for at least eight years, the biggest it will have for another four. It's a game of simplicity — where a win is golden and nothing else against Iran will do (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
The top two seeds in Group C will go head to head in a crucial final match of the group stage! It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Poland-Argentina prediction and pick. Group C has all kinds of chaos at the moment. Saudi Arabia upset Argentina in the first match of […] The post World Cup Odds: Poland vs. Argentina prediction, odds and pick – 11/30/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
