ClutchPoints

The Comeback

Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup

Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close.  After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle.  Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Twitter reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo takes credit for Bruno Fernandes goal for Portugal vs. Uruguay

Portugal took a 1-0 lead over Uruguay in the second half after Cristiano Ronaldo headed a ball into the back of the net at the 2022 World Cup. Or so he thought. While Ronaldo raced off in celebration of his goal, a review of the play indicated that he may not have actually gotten his head on it. Instead, Bruno Fernandes was credited with the goal after it was determined that Ronaldo did not, in fact, make contact with the ball.
The Comeback

Soccer world blasts referee Anthony Taylor on controversial call

It was a highly entertaining World Cup match between Ghana and South Korea but the game ended under controversial circumstances. With South Korea down 3-2, English referee Anthony Taylor blew for full-time in the 101st minute right when South Korea won a corner kick. Typically, the referee lets the team take the set piece but Taylor didn’t Read more... The post Soccer world blasts referee Anthony Taylor on controversial call appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

U.S. Soccer makes bold protest move ahead of Iran match at World Cup

The United States Soccer Federation shared a controversial photo including an Iran flag without the emblem of the Islamic Republic in a social media post in support of ongoing protests in the country ahead of the USMNT vs. Iran World Cup clash. The post from the U.S. Soccer Federation was criticized by the Iran government, which indicated it had removed the name of God from its flag.
New York Post

US coach Gregg Berhalter, captain Tyler Adams grilled by Iranian journalists in surreal press conference

USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter and team captain Tyler Adams were quizzed on government relations Monday by Iranian journalists ahead of the US’ must-win match against Iran in the World Cup on Tuesday. Berhalter was pressed as to “why he hasn’t asked US gov’t to remove a Naval ship from around Iran,” according to USA Today Sports’ Nancy Armour. Berhalter was also asked about U.S. immigration policies, to which the 49-year-old head coach responded, “I don’t know enough about politics, I’m a soccer coach.” Elsewhere in the tense session, Berhalter addressed the social media controversy that erupted over the weekend, when U.S. Soccer scrubbed...
The Spun

Clint Dempsey Roasted 1 U.S. Soccer Player After Today's Win

The United States advanced past the World Cup's group stage following Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Iran. While the USMNT earned a massive win in Qatar, fans watched anxiously as Iran received late chances to even the score. After the game, Clint Dempsey criticized one of Gregg Berhalter's late substitutions. The...
The Independent

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic says Canada’s John Herdman must ‘learn things’ after skipping handshake

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic told Canada counterpart John Herdman he has “to learn some things” after claiming the pair did not shake hands after their World Cup finals clash.Dalic saw his side come back from Alphonso Davies’ early strike – the Canadians’ first goal at the men’s finals tournament – to win the Group F encounter at the Khalifa International Stadium 4-1 on Sunday.Before the match, the Croatia head coach had urged his opposite number to show some respect after Herdman told his players to make life uncomfortable for their opponents in industrial language.Herdman revealed he told his players “go...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Controversial U.S. Offside Call

U.S. soccer fans are up in arms after a controversial offsides call took away a Tim Weah goal that would've given Americans a 2-0 lead over Iran at the half. Weah was ruled just inches offside as he broke up the pitch for a goal that had Qatar going wild.
ClutchPoints

Christian Pulisic injury update ahead of knockout stage will have USMNT fans relieved

Christian Pulisic etched his name in the USMNT history books with his game-winning goal on Tuesday against Iran. Pulisic’s lone goal during the match decided the United States’ fate with the team now headed to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup after finishing second in Group B. Pulisic’s first goal of the tournament […] The post Christian Pulisic injury update ahead of knockout stage will have USMNT fans relieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
retailtouchpoints.com

As World Cup Kicks Off, not all Americans are Rooting for Team USA

As the FIFA World Cup — the world’s largest sporting event — gets underway, it turns out that not everyone in the U.S. will be rooting for their hometown team. America is after all the great melting pot, and online soccer store Soccer.com has uncovered some surprising hotbeds of international fandom across the country based on the bestselling men’s national team jerseys by state over the last month.
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ message to USMNT after beating Iran to advance to World Cup knockout stage

The USMNT made history on Tuesday after securing their spot in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a massive 1-0 win over Iran. The entire US soccer fanbase was at the edge of their seat as they watched the match, only to see their team advance to the next round by […] The post LeBron James’ message to USMNT after beating Iran to advance to World Cup knockout stage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

4 USMNT bold predictions vs. Netherlands in World Cup knockout stages

The United States Men’s National Team advanced to the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. After securing their place in the round of 16, the USMNT is slated for a difficult matchup against the Netherlands on Saturday, December 4. The Netherlands was the winner of […] The post 4 USMNT bold predictions vs. Netherlands in World Cup knockout stages appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

U.S. squad prepares for gamesmanship from Iran in do-or-die match

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — In case you hadn't heard, there is a big game for the United States men's national team coming up Tuesday. A big game indeed, the biggest American men's soccer has had for at least eight years, the biggest it will have for another four. It's a game of simplicity — where a win is golden and nothing else against Iran will do (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).
ClutchPoints

World Cup Odds: Poland vs. Argentina prediction, odds and pick – 11/30/2022

The top two seeds in Group C will go head to head in a crucial final match of the group stage! It’s time to continue our World Cup odds series with a Poland-Argentina prediction and pick. Group C has all kinds of chaos at the moment. Saudi Arabia upset Argentina in the first match of […] The post World Cup Odds: Poland vs. Argentina prediction, odds and pick – 11/30/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

