Emma Corrin said they don't mind if people get their pronouns wrong as long as they're trying: 'It's not going to happen overnight'

Emma Corrin at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, on November 19, 2022. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Emma Corrin said it's okay when people get their pronouns wrong as long as they put forth an effort.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Corrin spoke about being a nonbinary actor in feminine roles.

The actor said they correct people who get their pronouns wrong and move forward.

Emma Corrin said they don't mind if people get their pronouns wrong as long as they "just try."

In an interview with The Telegraph's Claire Allfree published Saturday, "The Crown" star opened up about their experiences as a nonbinary person. Corrin first changed their pronouns to she/they in July 2021, later crediting their role as Princess Diana on the hit drama as the catalyst for their coming out. The actor now uses they/them pronouns.

Corrin told The Telegraph that they're lenient when people misgender them — as long as they show they're putting in the effort.

"I don't mind if people get my pronouns wrong, that's fine. Just try, and I'll correct you where necessary and gradually we take steps forward," they said. "It's not going to happen overnight."

Corrin also spoke about being a nonbinary actor playing traditionally feminine roles, such as Connie Reid in Netflix's upcoming adaptation of "Lady Chatterley's Lover." The film will be released on December 2, according to IMDb .

"I may be non-binary, but the majority of my experience on the planet has been a female one. My gender identity now is not a rejection of that, but an embrace of it," they said. "And I think Connie's journey, whatever your sexuality or gender, speaks to a seeking of liberation, of feeling – that idea that we shouldn't stand for anything less than to be in our bodies, and to be allowed to feel sexually and to be satisfied."

The actor also talked about the subject in an interview Friday with BBC News , in which they said they hope more nonbinary and queer representation will lead to gender-neutral categories at award ceremonies in the future.

"You can discuss awards and the representation there, but really the conversation needs to be about having more representation in the material itself, in the content that we are seeing for non-binary people, for queer people, for trans people, because then I think that will change a lot," they said.

After Corrin's quote about gender-neutral awards was picked up by multiple outlets, the "My Policeman" star followed up with a response on Instagram the same day .

" ... we are treading very delicate waters when it comes to the representation of gender in the media and when you reduce entire conversations to clickbait it is not only offensive but you are in danger of scaring people out of talking altogether and what our community needs now more than ever is the knowledge that our openness and honesty will not be taken advantage of," Corrin wrote.