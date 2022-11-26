Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
World Cup 2022: Germany players reportedly invite wives and girlfriends to Qatar resort
German players got to spend some time with their wives and girlfriends in Qatar while they try to make it out of the World Cup group stage and into the knockout round.
Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium on Sunday. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui, who embraced him and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
Yardbarker
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
The quickest goal in World Cup history? Alphonso Davies scores after just 67 seconds
How the Canadian's goal against Croatia compares to other rapid goals in World Cup history
Watch: Japan goalkeeper makes unbelievable error to concede Costa Rica's first World Cup 2022 shot on target
World Cup 2022's dullest game bursts into life with Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda gifting a goal to a Costa Rica defender… it wasn't exactly coming, either
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at least once, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
'It's not safe and it's not right.' Qatar says all are welcome to the World Cup but some LGBTQ soccer fans are staying away
"I'm a man and I love men. I do -- please don't be shocked -- have sex with other men. This is normal. So please get used to it, or stay out of football."
Australia plays Denmark for last 16 spot at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Scenes of wild celebrations featuring flares and fire are not the norm in Australia after World Cup matches. Yet that was exactly what happened in Melbourne’s Fed Square after the Socceroos beat Tunisia on Saturday for just their third win in 18 World Cup matches.
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime brings Canada glory in 2022 Davis Cup Finals, adding to ATP Cup triumph
Felix Auger-Aliassime has brought Canada glory in the 2022 Davis Cup Finals after seeing off Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 to seal the title for the very first time. Canada add to their ATP Cup triumph earlier in the season which of course will be changed to the United Cup going forward, a tournament they won't win due to not entering a team.
theScore
Fullkrug scores late vs. Spain to keep Germany's slim World Cup hopes alive
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Only a win for Germany in the final group game will give the four-time World Cup champions a chance to avoid a second straight early elimination. At least they're improving. Substitute Niclas Fullkrug scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to give Germany a 1-1...
Exclusive: World Cup soccer fans stopped by security officials for wearing rainbow-colored items
The World Cup is well underway in Qatar, but issues surrounding LGBTQ+ rights for the Gulf state, world soccer governing body FIFA, teams and fans just won't go away.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. While Mexico and Poland battled to a 0-0 draw.
Sporting News
Australia vs Denmark World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group D match at Qatar 2022
With Group D leaders France already through to the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, Australia and Denmark are fully aware that their meeting is essentially an early knockout game. It's the Aussies who hold the advantage going into this match, having collected three points from two games to...
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
FOX Sports
Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Struggling and unconvincing without Neymar on the field, Brazil still played well enough to secure a spot in the next round of the World Cup. The five-time champions overcame the absence of their injured star to beat Switzerland 1-0 with a late goal Monday and make it to the round of 16 with a match to spare in Group G.
Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Lionel Messi and Argentina
Two-time winners Argentina and Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark have significant work to do to avoid early exits going into another crunch day of World Cup action.Poland, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Australia and Tunisia also retain ambitions of reaching the knockout stages as Groups C and D draw to conclusions, with reigning champions France the only nation to have already sealed progression.England, meanwhile, are looking forward to a clash with Senegal after emphatically booking a last-16 spot with a thumping 3-0 win which sent home neighbours Wales.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the latest talking points in Qatar.Messi end...
Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner
It took until the 83rd minute but Brazil became the second team to advance to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They did it with a late goal by Casemiro to take a 1-0 victory over Switzerland. The entire game was rather back and forth. Each team had their moments of dominance. Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to late Brazil winner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
tennisuptodate.com
"The greatest moment in Canadian tennis!" - Milos Raonic shares heartfelt tribute to members of Canadian team following maiden Davis Cup victory
Former World No.3 Milos Raonic congratulated the 2022 Canadian Davis Cup team for achieving "the greatest moment in Canadian tennis history." On Sunday, Canada defeated Australia 2-0 to win its first Davis Cup title. By winning this year's Davis Cup title, Canada became the 16th nation in tennis history with a title in the competition.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Comments / 0