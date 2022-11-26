ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Upstate New York Counties Add Narcan Emergency Kits to Public Buildings

A number of counties in Upstate New York are taking a novel approach to opioid harm reduction, adding Narcan Emergency Boxes outside public buildings. According to a report by Harrison Gereau of InformNY, the Adirondack Health Institute's Rural Communities Opioid Response Program has provided 125 Narcan Emergency Boxes outside businesses in five upstate New York counties, Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, and Washington.
Wow! Here’s How Many Coyotes Are In New York State

The heavy wet snow that covered Western and Central New York last week has become a sloppy muddy mess this week. The warmer weather has brought in rain and the melting snow has revealed a mixture of busted curbs and torn up lawns and driveways. With more than 80 inches of snow on the ground, it became tricky trying to figure out how to maneuver and where to pile it!
What Is The Most Dangerous Animal In New York State?

When you tell someone to think of a dangerous animal, chances are that they think of an animal that is a predator. One that has sharp fangs or teeth, one that is always on the hunt, the one that you would be afraid to run into the middle of the night.
New York State Traffic Law, Is It Legal to Turn Left On Red? Yes!

Would you be able to pass the New York State Driver's Test today? I have had my license for 40 years and I'd like to think I know the rules of the road and would pass with flying colors. One question stumped me recently and I wonder how many would answer this correctly. Here are a couple to get you warmed up.
thevalleyside.com

Free 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar Available December 1st

Photo submitted: The cover of the 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar features Tim Stephen’s winning image of the Yankee Hill Lock at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site near Amsterdam. The public is invited to pick up a free 2023 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar starting December 1, 2022, at...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Winter comes roaring back later Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After quieting down for the holiday weekend, winter weather will roar back into our area Wednesday and Thursday as the calendar flips to December. Where and When is the snow? This time it’s the counties east of Lake Ontario–Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties. In particular the Tug Hill Plateau. The timing […]
manhassetpress.com

New Bill Ensures Reserved Beds For Veterans In All New York State Veterans’ Homes

Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (A.6551/S.2238) to establish a reserved bed day policy for people residing in New York State Veterans’ Homes. The legislation, sponsored by Assemblymember Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont), will ensure that veterans do not lose their spot in New York State Veterans’ Homes during medical leave.
Find Italian Treats and More in Upstate New York This Christmas

Italian treats always seem to find their way to a holiday table at Christmas time in Upstate New York. And thank goodness for that!. Italian Americans make up a huge number of families who can trace their heritage back to the Old Country. And because of that, authentic Italian bakeries and delicious gelato shops are pretty easy to find all over the region. They also get very busy during the Christmas holiday season preparing their popular treats for family gatherings and celebrations alike. You can never go wrong bringing a plate of these cookies as a gift for the host.
See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears in Upstate New York This Season

There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It really does bring out the kid in all of us. Here is a list sharing where you can visit real live reindeer, polar bears, penguins, and majestic elk around Upstate New York. We see the images of these amazing creatures on hundreds of items and products on store shelves every day. Seeing them live is a whole separate level of excitement.
This Upstate New York Airport Was Deemed USA’s “Most Stressful”

It's one of the most stressful times of year for many reasons, but one being that many are doing a lot of traveling during the upcoming holiday season. Crowded airport terminals, long lines at security, delays and cancellations are coming. Wouldn't it be nice to know what airports you should AVOID during this busy time of year?
WCAX

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bolide flashing over Lake Champlain

NORTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - There was an unusual sight in the skies over Vermont this weekend!. John Hadden sent in video from a security camera at a camp in North Hero showing a bolide flashing over Lake Champlain at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The meteor burned pretty brightly because...
