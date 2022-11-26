New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Tom Petty, Sunny War, Hailey Whitters and More

Music can make your day.

One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living.

We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share seven new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are seven songs for you today.

1. Tom Petty

On Friday (November 25), the much anticipated live album, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Live at the Fillmore (1997), dropped for fans. With it came a video of a live acoustic version of the hit song, “American Girl,” with Petty singing along with his fans. Check out the new box set here and the live video below.

2. Sunny War

Standout Americana singer/songwriter Sunny War released a new single, “Higher,” which features David Rawlings. A finger-picked somber tune is a moving number that cuts right to the heart. Featuring slide guitars and War’s solemn voice, it’s another example of her talent and her necessary place in the genre. Check out her new album, Anarchist Gospel, out next year.

3. Hailey Whitters

Iowa-born singer/songwriter Hailey Whitters released two Christmas covers. Renditions of Randy Travis’ “Meet Me Under the Mistletoe” and George Jones’ “New Baby For Christmas.” She’s also recently announced that she’ll be opening for Shania Twain on an upcoming tour in May. Check out “Meet Me Under the Mistletoe” from the country standout, below.

4. Crossbone Skully

A favorite of rock gods like Alice Cooper and Nikki Sixx, Crossbones Skully has a new album slated for next year. But fans can check out the music video for the album’s debut single, “Evil World Machine.” Says Cooper, “Crossbone Skully has written a galactic masterpiece about one of the most mysterious characters of the cosmos. Is he a villain or a hero? I don’t know. Maybe a little of both. All I know is don’t cross Crossbone Skully. This album rocks every galaxy out there.”

5. Lil Baby

One of the most acclaimed rappers today, Lil Baby released a new music video for his hit single, “Pop Out,” earlier this week. The song comes as part of the rapper’s newest album, It’s Only Me, which is out now. Check out the shoulder shaker below.

6. Gabrielle Ruiz

Texas-born actress and Broadway performer Gabrielle Ruiz established herself by playing Valencia Perez on the CW’s Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning musical comedy series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Now, Ruiz can add recording artist to her resume with the release of her first original holiday single, “Twinkle Twinkle,” which you can check out below in all its holiday joy.

7. Warren Dunes

The latest from the Seattle-based indie rock band, Warren Dunes, “Being Better” is also the most recent song in the group’s string of holiday releases throughout November and December. The song is all about, well, being better. I love you and I’m working on… being better! sings frontwoman Julia Massey. Check out the heartfelt acoustic-driven new track below.

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images