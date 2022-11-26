Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
A local state fair ribbon-winning pie baker makes Christmas cookies
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Back in August, Nicole Moritz of Bettendorf was the proud winner of two red ribbons for excellence in pie making at the Iowa State Fair’s Machine Shed pie competition. Nicole Moritz comes back to Paula Sands Live to highlight her love of baking Christmas cookies with...
This New Sushi Bar Is Opening In The QC Very Soon
A new Japanese restaurant will open its doors this weekend in the Quad Cities. The restaurant is called Yoso Modern Japanese and you'll find it very near the Davenport/Bettendorf border at the river, specifically at 1591 Grant St., Suite 101 in Bettendorf. It is both a Japanese steakhouse and a sushi bar.
KCRG.com
Loyal customers donate over $15,000 to Iowa City business
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Recently, the Georges’s of Iowa City checked on their business’s GoFundMe to find that their supporters have raised over $15,000 to help replenish their food truck. This comes just weeks after their trailer, with all their supplies inside, was stolen overnight. The fundraiser...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Eastern Iowa Jewelry Store Loses Thousands in Merchandise Theft
This holiday season for a retail jewelry store in North Liberty may not be shining as brightly as most, as KCRG reports Jewelry By Harold was broken into on November 20. The culprits reportedly took nearly $30,000 in merchandise. Owner Harold Van Beek said:. In the afternoon, clear daylight, they...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Pro Hair Designs Salon and Spa to celebrate 40 years on Wednesday
Pro Hair Designs Salon and Spa of Muscatine are celebrating four decades of service and invite you to join them for their 40th anniversary open house this Wednesday, November 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. In addition to *40% off all in-stock retail products, the shop will be offering live...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KWQC
New diabetes clinic opens in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new specialty clinic in the Quad Cities that specializes in the treatment and management of diabetes. Danita Harrison DNP, CDE has joined the Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation team with Shawna Duske, N.P. to provide services at The Clinic of Diabetes, Weight and Health Management. The guests highlight issues surrounding diabetes and weight control and how interested people/patients can get more information about the facility.
ourquadcities.com
Celebrate all things holiday at Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities
Bring out the whole family as Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities celebrates all thing holiday!. The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities features locally-crafted art and gifts, traditional German foods and much more. The children’s tent provides activities for the kids, and everyone can meet with Santa, the Christkind and even Krampus! Live music and holiday beverage options are also available.
Running Event Held in Eastern Iowa to be Cancelled in 2023
If you are a fan of or have participated in the CRANDIC races in previous years, I have some bad news for you. This race has been canceled and will not be brought back in 2023. According to the Corridor Running board Facebook page, there are multiple issues preventing this race from happening next year. According to CBS2Iowa, the CRANDIC races began in 2018 as runners made their way from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City.
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
KCJJ
North Liberty developer to move Pizza Ranch to new location
A developer constructing mixed-use housing plans to add a joint bowling alley and entertainment center, as well as relocating Pizza Ranch to a larger location. The Press-Citizen says that Brandon Pratt is one of several partners in Lion Development Group, which is behind much of the development seen both north and south along Penn Street to the west of Ranshaw Way, collectively called Solomon’s Landing. The Pizza Ranch and bowling alley building will be the front-facing commercial space of the 80-acre property while single-family housing, apartment buildings and townhomes will be built to the rear.
Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display
William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.
Get Your 2023 Car Calendar From Goose This Saturday!
Whether you have or haven't picked up the 2023 Edition of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar, you have an opportunity to get your calendar signed. This Saturday (December 3rd), come out to Sport Truck Specialties in Davenport and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar.
cbs2iowa.com
Some Iowa communities are getting high-speed internet service upgrades
Several Iowa communities are getting some of the fastest internet speeds available. Neighborhoods in Iowa City, Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Jewell, Johnston, Mason City, Sheffield, and Urbandale are getting fiber optic upgrades to their infrastructure. Metronet promises speeds of up to 2 gigabytes per second for residents, and 10 gigabytes...
KCRG.com
North Liberty jewelry store loses about $30,000 of merchandise after break-in
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A jewelry store in North Liberty is facing its busiest time of the year without full shelves because of a break-in. The National Retail Federation conducts an annual Retail Security Survey. In the latest survey, from 2021, about 69% of retailers said they had seen an increase in organized retail crime activity over the past year.
kciiradio.com
Paws and More Online Auction
Paws and More Animal Shelter currently has an online auction running through the 27th of November. They are raising funds for a Capital Campaign to acquire land for a new building. KCII news met with Dr. Ann Valentine, Board President of Paws and More, the Washington Humane Society. “Well, in the auction that’s going on through the 27th, bids are made by comment, and every item or package includes information about the donor and exactly what is in that package. And then, it will tell you, for example, what is the opening bid is and whats the required increment for an additional bid; many times its five dollars above what the current bid is. So it’s an exciting thing and kind of fun, and there are some really wonderful packages available. Find more information about the online auction for Paws and More here.
KCRG.com
Josh Turner coming to Muscatine County Fair in 2023
WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music star Josh Turner is coming to the 2023 Muscatine County Fair. Organizers announced the headline musical act for next year’s fair on Tuesday, saying Turner will perform at 7:30 p.m. on July 22, 2023. The concert will be held at the Muscatine...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Davenport, IA
Davenport is a vibrant city nestled along the Mississippi River in Iowa. Located in Scott County, it is famously known for being a part of the Quad Cities, along with Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline. The term "Quad Cities" is a misnomer since Bettendorf is also a part of...
KCRG.com
‘Any road improvements are a real plus’ - I-380 set to expand
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new project is set to help with the flow of traffic between the exit to Swisher and Shueyville to just south of U-S Highway 30. That stretch of highway will widen from four to six lanes and the airport interchange at Wright Brothers Boulevard will be turned into a Diverging Diamond Interchange.
Comments / 0