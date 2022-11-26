ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

How a Drinking Song, “The Beer Barrel Polka,” Became a Wisconsin Sports Anthem

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OTniV_0jORtkOo00

During the seventh-inning stretch at a Milwaukee Brewers’ baseball game, you won’t hear the traditional “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” fanfare, instead something nearer and dearer to fans can be heard roaring throughout the stands.

“The Beer Barrel Polka,” also known as “Roll Out the Barrel,” has been the rallying cry among the True Blue Brew Crew since the team’s debut season in Milwaukee in 1970. But the song itself predates the team by nearly five decades.

It began as an instrumental polka, born from a Czech composer named Jaromír Vejvoda in 1927 with lyrics added in the mid-1930s. Possibly due to the occupation of Czechoslovakia and the subsequent emigration of its people, the song spread rapidly during World War II and gained global popularity as a drinking song. With seemingly universal lyrics, it was a go-to tune for soldiers on both sides of the front.

After having gone through several translations, the song came to the U.S. as “The Beer Barrel Polka,” with lyrics by Lew Brown and Wladimir Timm. So how did a World War II drinking song become associated with the Milwaukee Brewers, and eventually, Wisconsin sports altogether?

When the Brewers adopted the “The Beer Barrel Polka” as their anthem, the team logo was the Beer Barrel Man. The song was a tip of the hat to their insignia, but the polka also paid homage to the Polish and German heritage that abounds in the state. “In 1970, the grounds crew wore lederhosen,” the Brewers’ former Publications Director, Mario Ziino, once told ESPN. “Fans used to polka dance on top of the dugouts when the song was played.”

Every game since the team’s 1970 debut season has featured “The Beer Barrel Polka,” played from either a live organ or canned instrumentals. “Piped in vocals? Not a chance,” Ziino said. “Brewers’ fans like to hear themselves sing the lyrics to their song.”

Over the years, the song has become one of Wisconsin’s unofficial state songs. It has also been adopted by other sports teams across the state, garnering crowd favoritism at Green Bay Packers home games, after Milwaukee Bucks home wins, and everywhere else there is a beer, a ball, and a fan.

Listen to the Brew Crew “Roll Out the Barrel,” below.

Photo by Rich Pilling/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
sheenmagazine.com

Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!

Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Metallica and Pantera Tour Announced, Fans Flip

On Monday (November 28th), legendary rock band Metallica announced not only a new song and 11th studio album but also a new tour with Pantera. The 2023 shows will reportedly be Pantera’s first U.S. performances in more than 20 years. According to Metal Edge, Metallica revealed their 2023 and...
American Songwriter

Phoenix to Livestream Show from Paris Museum Where ‘Alpha Zulu’ Was Made

Phoenix are going back to the place they recorded their new album, Alpha Zulu, for a special live-streamed performance. The French pop-rock band will perform music from their seventh album, which dropped earlier this month, at the Louvre’s famed Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris on Sunday (Nov. 27). Fans can tune in for free on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel at 3:30 p.m. EST/12:30 p.m. PST.
American Songwriter

Kenny Chesney is Working on New Music

Kenny Chesney has got the creative buzz. Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Chesney took to social media on Friday (Nov. 25) to share that he is in California working on new music. “California dreaming on such a winter’s day… Out here writing songs and thinking about next year’s tour make me happy,” he writes alongside photos of him smiling with the beach in the background and another of the sunset dipping over the water.
KANSAS STATE
ComicBook

Metallica Announces New Album and World Tour

Heavy metal act Metallica has been a major force in the aggressive music scene for decades, with this year earning them a major surge in popularity thanks to their song "Master of Puppets" playing a prominent role in Season 4 of Stranger Things, as the band announces that they are releasing the new album 72 Seasons and embarking on a world tour in support of the album. To celebrate the announcement of the new album and tour, the band released the first single from 72 Seasons, "Lux Æterna." Metallica's 72 Seasons is set to hit shelves on April 14, 2023 and its upcoming world tour will run through 2023 and 2024.
Rolling Stone

The Sheepdogs Won a Rolling Stone Cover Contest a Decade Ago. The Band Is Still Blurring Musical Lines

“It’s that Friday five o’clock vibe, where you’re shaking off the dust after a long work week: What am I listening to on that drive home?” asks Ewan Currie, lead singer and guitarist for the Sheepdogs. Situated at a table at the Burger Bar, a local dive in Asheville, North Carolina, Currie sips a Miller Lite ahead of his gig at the nearby Grey Eagle and muses on the 9-to-5. Being in a band may free him from that grind, but the music he makes is directly inspired by it. “Life can be dull and boring, and with a lot...
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Is A Big Fan Of The World Cup

World Cup fever has hit the United States like a tidal wave ahead of tomorrow's huge USA-Iran game. This week, social media influencer Paige Spiranac gave her thoughts on the World Cup. Taking to Twitter, the former golfer turned influencer revealed that this is her first year following the World...
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: The Black Crowes

When hearing the name The Black Crowes, it’s hard not to conjure up images of the famous black crow that symbolizes words like transformation. While many may think of the crow as a bad omen, Native Americans saw them as a symbol of good fortune, the latter of which seemingly rings true for the successful rock band.
GEORGIA STATE
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy