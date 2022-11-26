Read full article on original website
Will Smith Says He Will ‘Completely Understand’ if Audiences Skip ‘Emancipation’ Over Oscars Slap
Will Smith’s first starring project since last year’s Oscar win and controversy is on the horizon. Slave drama “Emancipation” will be released on Apple TV+ next month. Considering Smith’s fallout after slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 ceremony, the “King Richard” best actor winner told reporters this weekend that if fans aren’t ready to watch him onscreen again, he’ll “completely understand.”
MGM+ Picks Up Thriller Series ‘A Spy Among Friends’ Based on the True Stories of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby
MGM+, which was previously named Epix, has picked up limited thriller series “A Spy Among Friends.” The new series is based on the New York Times best-selling novel written by Ben Macintyre. It’s set to premiere in 2023. The six-episode crime drama will reimagine the real-life story...
‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps Covers TheWrap’s International Awards Issue (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap Magazine: The Luxembourgian breakout of "Phantom Thread" notched another stellar performance this year
‘Close’ Filmmaker Lukas Dhont Suits Up for TheWrap’s International Awards Issue (Exclusive Photos)
TheWrap Magazine: The Belgian writer and director dons Gucci for our in-studio photo shoot
Ed Helms Joins Jennifer Garner in Body-Swap Netflix Comedy ‘Family Leave’
"Charlie's Angels" filmmaker McG is set to direct and produce
James Gunn Reveals the DC Universe Will Be ‘Connected Across Film and TV’
Gunn and co-chairman Peter Safran took over Warner Bros. Discovery's comic book-inspired unit earlier this month
Richard Lewis Returns for 12th Season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ After Health-Related Absence
The comedian, who appeared in just one episode last season, tweeted that he is filming Season 12 now
Gotham Awards 2022: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Named Best Feature
TV awards go to "Pachinko," "Mo," "We Need to Talk About Cosby" and "This Is Going to Hurt"
Claire Foy, Lena Dunham, Julianne Hough, Nina Dobrev Join Power Women Summit 2022
Xochitl Gomez, Haley Lu Richardson, Claudia Oshry and Jackie Oshry also join the largest gathering of changemakers
Michelle Yeoh to Receive International Star Award at Palm Springs Film Awards
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh has been named recipient of the International Star Award, Actress at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, the Palm Springs International Film Society announced on Tuesday. The award will be given to Yeoh on Jan. 5, 2023 at the Palm Springs...
Tyler Perry Signs 4-Picture Deal With Amazon Studios
Tyler Perry is going to Amazon Prime Video. The studio, with a film division led by Julie Rapaport, has notched a deal with the Atlanta-based entertainment mogul that will see him produce, write and direct four features for worldwide distribution on Prime Video. “I’m excited and grateful to start working...
Scarlett Johansson to Star In, Executive Produce ‘Just Cause’ TV Adaptation for Amazon
Scarlett Johansson will lead and executive produce “Just Cause,” the limited TV adaptation of John Katzenbach’s 1992 novel of the same name. The thriller series, which got a straight-to-series order at Prime Video from Amazon Studios, hails from Warner Bros. Television and the actress’s These Pictures Banner, as well as marks the Marvel star’s first major TV project.
Keke Palmer, Steve Martin, Austin Butler and more Set to Appear as Hosts On Upcoming ‘Saturday Night Live’ Shows
The end of year 2022 is near, and “Saturday Night Live” is closing out the season with guest appearances from Keke Palmer, SZA, Steve Martin, Martin Short and more. “Saturday Night Live” returns to television screens Dec. 3, and set to make her hosting debut is actress and producer Keke Palmer. Grammy award-winning singer SZA will join the show for her second time as a musical guest.
Samuel L. Jackson Responds to Quentin Tarantino’s Claim That Marvel Actors Aren’t Movie Stars
Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You cant refute that. And hes a movie star," Jackson said
Nick Holly, Literary Agent and Co-Creator of ABC Comedy Series ‘Sons & Daughters,’ Dies at 51
Holly reportedly died from a long battle with lung cancer
‘Violent Night’ Review: David Harbour’s Santa Delivers a Comedic Mayhem Miracle
It's a winning, grinning hard-R mash-up of brutal action and holiday heartwarmth
‘The White Lotus': Tom Hollander Says Quentin Is ‘Compassionately Misleading’ Tanya
After Greg leaves Tanya all by her lonesome with only the comfort of her assistant, Portia, on their romantic Sicilian getaway in “The White Lotus” Season 2, Tanya quickly finds refuge in her friendship with Quentin, who Tom Hollander says is “compassionately misleading” Tanya as she confides in Quentin about her marriage struggles.
‘Wednesday’ Sets Netflix Record for Most-Viewed English Series in a Single Week
The Jenna Ortega-starring supernatural mystery debuted with 341.2 million hours viewed
‘1923’ Official Trailer: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Prove Their Grit in a Range War (Video)
The new Paramount+ series comes as a Yellowstone origin story
Neon Promotes Andrew Brown to President of Digital Distribution
Brown has worked at the independent distributor since 2017
