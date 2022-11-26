ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith Says He Will ‘Completely Understand’ if Audiences Skip ‘Emancipation’ Over Oscars Slap

Will Smith’s first starring project since last year’s Oscar win and controversy is on the horizon. Slave drama “Emancipation” will be released on Apple TV+ next month. Considering Smith’s fallout after slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 ceremony, the “King Richard” best actor winner told reporters this weekend that if fans aren’t ready to watch him onscreen again, he’ll “completely understand.”
Tyler Perry Signs 4-Picture Deal With Amazon Studios

Tyler Perry is going to Amazon Prime Video. The studio, with a film division led by Julie Rapaport, has notched a deal with the Atlanta-based entertainment mogul that will see him produce, write and direct four features for worldwide distribution on Prime Video. “I’m excited and grateful to start working...
Scarlett Johansson to Star In, Executive Produce ‘Just Cause’ TV Adaptation for Amazon

Scarlett Johansson will lead and executive produce “Just Cause,” the limited TV adaptation of John Katzenbach’s 1992 novel of the same name. The thriller series, which got a straight-to-series order at Prime Video from Amazon Studios, hails from Warner Bros. Television and the actress’s These Pictures Banner, as well as marks the Marvel star’s first major TV project.
Keke Palmer, Steve Martin, Austin Butler and more Set to Appear as Hosts On Upcoming ‘Saturday Night Live’ Shows

The end of year 2022 is near, and “Saturday Night Live” is closing out the season with guest appearances from Keke Palmer, SZA, Steve Martin, Martin Short and more. “Saturday Night Live” returns to television screens Dec. 3, and set to make her hosting debut is actress and producer Keke Palmer. Grammy award-winning singer SZA will join the show for her second time as a musical guest.
