Ford Bronco Sport Loses CR’s Recommendation Over Quality
Ford Motor Company can’t be too happy about how its vehicles fared in the 2022 automotive reliability survey conducted by Consumer Reports. As Ford Authority previously reported, Ford vehicles experienced more problems than last year, resulting in the brand dropping four spots when compared to 2021. That said, Lincoln rose 14 spots, all thanks to improved ratings for the Lincoln Corsair and Lincoln Nautilus. The same cannot be said for the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford Bronco Sport, as both vehicles are two of seven vehicles that the publication no longer recommends, based on problems its members are having with the duo.
Ford Mexico Ranks Above Average In Latest APEAL Study
In the 2021 J.D. Power Mexico Dependability Study, Ford ranked below average in the mass market segment, finishing 13th out of 15 automakers with a score of 212 problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100). Now, the 2022 version has been released, and Ford Mexico held onto that same exact spot, even though its PP100 score dipped to 251 as the entire mass market segment as a whole suffered more quality problems than one year ago. However, there is one bit of good news for Ford Mexico, as it did manage to rank above average on the study’s APEAL index, a big improvement over last year’s below average ranking.
Chevy Silverado EV Driveline Uses 45 Percent Fewer Part Numbers Than ICE Silverado
GM’s switch to an all-electric portfolio brings with it several notable benefits, not the least of which is a considerable reduction in vehicle complexity with regard to the average number of driveline parts. In fact, according to Executive Vice President of Global Product Development Doug Parks, the Chevy Silverado EV driveline uses on average 45 percent fewer part numbers than the driveline of an equivalent ICE-powered Chevy Silverado.
2023 Corvette Z06 VIN 001 Has Arrived At The Dealership
It can seem like a lifetime ago that GM officially announced the 2023 Corvette Z06. Unveiled last year, we’ve since been anxiously waiting for the high-performance sports car to hit dealership lots and public roads. Now, we can rejoice, as the first production C8 Corvette Z06 has finally arrived at a dealer.
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
2023 Chevy Silverado HD Gets Price Increase In November
The 2023 Chevy Silverado HD introduces only minor changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model year, with the nameplate receiving a full model refresh for the following 2024 model year. Now, however, GM has increased pricing for the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD during the month of November, 2022.
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
Heartland U.S. EV Sales To Increase As More Mainstream Models Arrive, Say Analysts
When it comes to the adoption of EVs, availability, along with infrastructure, is the name of the game. Currently, coastal states like California lead the way total EV sales share as a result of its green initiatives. However, this will change as more mainstream electric vehicles become available nationwide, in addition to federal incentives and the growth of the charging infrastructure.
20,000 Customers On Waitlist For GMC Sierra EV
GM’s Investor Day presentation o November 17th revealed some interesting information about the demand for the company’s upcoming fully electric portfolio of crossovers and pickup trucks. According to GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra, the GMC Sierra EV now has roughly 20,000 customers on the waitlist. “GMC already...
Italian car company Lancia is being reborn as an EV-only brand
Lancia, the Italian car company owned by Stellantis alongside Fiat, Chrysler, Citroën, Vauxhall, and Peugeot, is being revived as an electric car brand. The company announced plans to produce three electric vehicles between 2024 and 2028: a new Ypsilon, new Delta, and an unnamed “new flagship.” The brand is also getting a new logo, the eighth in its 116-year long history, which harks back to its 1957 design.
GM’s Cruise Publishes Its First Safety Report
When it comes to self-driving technologies, one of the biggest concerns for consumers is safety, which is no surprise given how uncomfortable it can be to ride in a vehicle that drives and steers on its own. To help customers stay at ease, GM’s Cruise has just crossed the 500,000-driverless-mile mark without any major incidents. To commemorate this event, Cruise has released its first Safety Report to publicly demonstrate how hard GM has been working on this technology.
Chevy 3100 pickups from the 1950s get an electric makeover
The electric age meets the Fifties … in luscious cherry red, appetizing buttercream, cool slate blue, and with 294 horsepower. Kindred Motorworks, a California-based restoration operation, is developing an electric version of the classic Chevrolet 3100, the half-ton truck that was one of the best-selling pickups in the U.S. during its production run from 1947 to 1953. The company is taking pre-orders now — at an MSRP of $159,000 — and expects to deliver to customers in 2024.
GM Confirms Upcoming All-Electric Buick GL8 For China
In addition to releasing the first teaser for the all-new Buick Electra E5 and anticipating that the Buick Electra E4 will debut next year in China, General Motors has confirmed that it is developing an upcoming all-electric Buick GL8 MPV for the Asian country. The automaker revealed that its ambitious...
2023 Corvette Gets Recommended Rating By Consumer Reports
Released for the 2020 model year, the Chevy Corvette C8 is a highly desirable and sought-after performance vehicle. However, this ethos hasn’t been shared by all publications alike, as Consumer Reports had yet to recommend the purchase of the sports car. Now, this appears to have changed for the 2023 Corvette.
Chevy Bolt EV Discount Offers $5,900 Off In November 2022
In November 2022, a Chevy Bolt EV discount offers a substantial $5,900 off the 2022 Bolt EV, which retroactively applies to any Bolt EV purchase made in 2022. The 2023 Chevy Bolt EV receives the discount as a price drop. Additionally, low-interest financing is available for up to 60 months...
A Brief History Of Cadillac 1940-1960: WW II And Beyond
1941 would end with the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, and the United States’ inevitable entry into World War II. This would result in a huge shift in manufacturing for nearly all American industries. 1941 brought a bit of homogenization to Cadillac, as the engine and drivetrain was common...
Upcoming Cadillac GT4 Interior Spotted In China: Photos
Just days after photos and details of the upcoming Cadillac GT4 leaked in China, the interior design of Cadillac‘s new small crossover has just been captured for the first time in that country. New images, posted on Chinese social media channels, show the upcoming Cadillac GT4 interior for the...
2023 Jeep Compass Outpowers Ford Bronco Sport With New Engine
Entering its third model year, the Ford Bronco Sport remains available with two different powerplants – the turbocharged Ford 1.5L I-3 EcoBoost, which is rated to produce 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque, and the optional turbocharged Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost, which generates 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. This left one of the Bronco Sport’s chief competitors – the Jeep Compass – lagging behind a bit with its previously standard, naturally-aspirated 2.4L I-4 that cranks out 177 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. Now, however, the 2023 Jeep Compass is getting a brand new engine with an output that trumps the base Bronco Sport powerplant.
