Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Preview – Miles And Pete Team Up In ‘Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ #1
“They’re friends, heroes and…sidekicks? Peter has dragged Miles into Take Your Sidekick to Work Day, and Miles is not amused—they’re both Spider-Man, after all! So when Peter makes a mistake that unleashes villainous shenanigans on New York City, it’s up to Miles to save the day—and prove who’s the true sidekick among the Spider-Men. Vita Ayala joins the fan-favorite team that brought you SPIDER-MAN & VENOM: DOUBLE TROUBLE and THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE for a brand-new adventure!”
comicon.com
Preview: A New Challenge Awaits In ‘Magic– Nahiri The Lithomancer’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Magic: Nahiri the Lithomancer #1, out Wednesday. Novelist Seanan McGuire returns to the world of Magic: The Gathering with artist Kath Lobo, letterer Ed Dukeshire, and colorist Raul Angulo to bring Nahiri the Lithomancer to comics. ‘Nahiri–also known as The Harbinger–has protected her...
comicon.com
What The Butler Saw: Previewing Nightwing Annual 2022 #1
Find out who the villain is behind the platinum mask, and why he only collects the hearts of some victims and not others…and why he has no heart himself. Then: Bitewing: Year One! Follow Haley in her first year with her humans Nightwing and Batgirl and see how she takes a bite out of crime in her first year becoming Bitewing!”
comicon.com
Preview: An Evil Wizard Threatens The Known World In ‘Orcs!: The Curse’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Orcs!: The Curse #4, the final issue of their original four-issue comic book series by cartoonist Christine Larsen. ‘In the magical finale, the evil wizard threatens the entire known world with the help of a dark and powerful force once guarded by the Wise Woman. But it will take more than the Orcs are prepared for to stop their greatest enemy–perhaps even an alliance, unheard of outside of bedtime tales for Orcish children!’
comicon.com
Why You Should Watch ‘Business Proposal’
After being pleasantly surprised by Extraordinary Attorney Woo ,I decided to give more K-dramas a chance. In Business Proposal, a woman attends a blind date disguised as her friend with the goal of never seeing the man again. But when she realizes her date is the CEO of the company she works for and that he’s dead-set on marrying her, ghosting is no longer an option.
comicon.com
Advance Review: A New Villain Rises In `Rogue Sun’ #8
A new story arc kicks off and a new villain is introduced. The creative team finds the right balance of the new and the familiar – and sets up an interesting story going forward. Should we root for the morally questionable “hero” or the “villain” trying to avenge his down-on-his-luck father?
comicon.com
A Chance Encounter With A Crew Of Eccentric Misfits: Previewing ‘Star Wars– The High Republic Adventures’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #1, dropping Wednesday from writer Daniel Jose Older and artist Toni Bruno. For young Padawan Sav Malagan, joining the ranks of the noble Jedi Order has been all she’s ever wanted. But a chance encounter with a crew of eccentric misfits makes her question everything she’s taken for granted in her life. Trapped aboard the ship of infamous space pirate Maz Kanata, will Sav ever be able to rejoin the Jedi? And if she spends much longer with Maz and her crew, will she even want to?
comicon.com
Frank Miller Joins ‘Corto Maltese’ Limited Series
The search for Mu begins again. Deadline reports Studiocanal will produce a limited series adaptation of Hugo Pratt‘s Corto Maltese stories with comics legend Frank Miller serving as “creator, writer and executive producer.” Pratt’s original Corto comics — published between 1967 and 1989 — tell the tale of a dashing and sympathetic, if sometimes self-serving, sea captain in the early decades of the 20th Century. In the broadest of strokes, he’s trying to prove the Kingdom of Mu existed, but spends most of his life getting in and out of scrapes with a recurring cast of characters.
comicon.com
Downtime In Gotham: Previewing ‘Batgirls 2022 Annual’ #1
“It’s a freaky Friday when the Batgirls wake up inside each other’s bodies! That can’t be possible, right? It’s only stuff you see in the movies? Except Oracle has seen this happen before and the only person who may have the antidote to swap their bodies back…is Batman! And to make matters worse, Lady Shiva is here confronting her daughter about something…and it’s up to Steph to put on her best Cass to get through it!”
comicon.com
Christmas Book Club: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Chapter 2
‘Daredevil: Born Again’, written by Frank Miller and illustrated by David Mazzucchelli, is the Christmas story to crush all Christmas stories ever to come out from Marvel Comics. It’s definitely got to be the one with the most pain and pathos. In this post, we look at chapter two – the aftermath of the Kingpin having discovered Daredevil’s secret identity and having done everything in his power to rend Daredevil’s civilian identity to shreds. In the previous issue, the Kingpin manipulated events behind the scenes to have Matt Murdock’s money frozen, framed him as a lawyer resulting in his disbarment, and finally had Murdock’s brownstone house blown up. The opening of this chapter sees Murdock with ten dollars left in his pocket and spending eight sleeping the night at a fleabag motel.
comicon.com
Explore Legendary Manga ‘Lone Wolf & Cub’ And More With Humble Bundle
If you haven’t heard of Lone Wolf & Cub, you can’t say you’re a comic book fan. Now thanks to Dark Horse Comics and Humble Bundle, you can check out Lone Wolf & Cub as well as the other works of legendary creators Kazuo Koike and Goseki Kojima and donate some money to charity.
comicon.com
Discover The Legends Of Azeroth In Warcraft Fiction Humble Bundle’s Last Days
Azeroth has become one of the iconic modern fantasy settings. Now thanks to Blizzard and Humble Bundle, you can pick up some great novels, short fiction and comics set in the World of Warcraft and donate some money to charity. The bundle features 22 volumes of incredible stories featuring the...
comicon.com
Advance Review: Starfleet Officer Dracula Reporting In `Star Trek: Lower Decks’ #3
While not as strong as the previous two issues, this concluding chapter closes out the limited series in a fun way. With artwork that could be taken directly from the streaming series, the issue puts you right on the lower decks of the USS Cerritos. Overall. 8.5/10. It isn’t often...
comicon.com
From The Present Day To The Ancient Past: Previewing ‘Avengers Assemble Alpha’ #1
“UNITING THE AVENGERS, AVENGERS FOREVER AND AVENGERS OF 1,000,000 BC IN AN EPIC SAGA THAT FORMS THE CAPSTONE TO JASON AARON’S ERA ON AVENGERS! From throughout time and the far corners of the Multiverse, the Mightiest Heroes of All the Earths are assembling as never before for a battle beyond all imaging. A war that will take us from the prehistoric beginnings of an Earth under assault by the greatest villains who’ve ever lived to the watchtower that stands at the dark heart of the all and the always, where an army of unprecedented evil now rises. The biggest Avengers saga in Marvel history begins now.”
comicon.com
The Power Of Friendship: Reviewing ‘Eight Billion Genies’ #6
‘Eight Billion Genies’ keeps the human element at its heart as the series moves deeper into a world that has been forever changed since the day that the genies arrived. Fantastical and darkly gorgeous, the series wears its emotions on its sleeves, keeping the reader engaged with fully fleshed-out real-feeling characters as the years march on by.
Comments / 0