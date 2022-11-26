‘Daredevil: Born Again’, written by Frank Miller and illustrated by David Mazzucchelli, is the Christmas story to crush all Christmas stories ever to come out from Marvel Comics. It’s definitely got to be the one with the most pain and pathos. In this post, we look at chapter two – the aftermath of the Kingpin having discovered Daredevil’s secret identity and having done everything in his power to rend Daredevil’s civilian identity to shreds. In the previous issue, the Kingpin manipulated events behind the scenes to have Matt Murdock’s money frozen, framed him as a lawyer resulting in his disbarment, and finally had Murdock’s brownstone house blown up. The opening of this chapter sees Murdock with ten dollars left in his pocket and spending eight sleeping the night at a fleabag motel.

