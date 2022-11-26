ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Northern Michigan Dream Home Is Closer Than You Think

Here’s how Eastwood Custom Homes is helping first-time homebuyers and those looking to affordably build their dream Northern Michigan home. From the benefits of a turnkey solution to mistakes to avoid, here’s what you need to know to get into your perfect house. You know your “wouldn’t it...
Michigan Brothers Score Major Investment Deal on ‘Shark Tank’

It’s pretty much every business person’s dream to score a huge investment deal to make that vision come to life. Now, two brothers from northern Michigan are living out that fantasy. The two brothers, who are Traverse City natives, are getting national attention after pitching their company on...
Grand Traverse County Sheriff

Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
