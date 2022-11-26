ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Lend a hand this winter

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yuczz_0jORtTLL00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Helping struggling families stay warm and safe just got easier. Rocky Mountain Power, Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency and the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership are encouraging customers to join them in assisting local residents who are in need.

Donation envelopes will arrive in the November statements from Rocky Mountain Power providing a simple, convenient way for customers to participate in the Lend a Hand program, which helps struggling limited-income customers keep their power on and their homes warm. The company will match all contributions with $2 for each $1 donated to the program. In 2021, the program raised $23,474 which helped more than 200 people in need in Idaho.

“We appreciate our customers’ generous support for this important program,” Rocky Mountain Power regional business manager Tim Solomon said. “These donations are helping seniors, individuals with access and functional needs and struggling families in our community.”

Those who pay their bills electronically can request a donation envelope and send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program. This program allows customers to donate any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then incorporated into their monthly bill. Fixed donations will also be matched 2-for-1 by Rocky Mountain Power, and customers can call 1-888-221-7070 to enroll and request a donation envelope.

“We appreciate the generous donations to this program,” said Brenda Jackson, family and emergency services director for Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership. “Your donations can make a difference in keeping a home warm for many individuals and families struggling in our community.”

Customers who need bill assistance themselves can call Rocky Mountain Power representatives at 1-888-221-7070 to get help with payment plans and be directed to agencies that may assist them.

The post Lend a hand this winter appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

RSV cases see early spike in Idaho, nationwide

BOISE, Idaho — The country has seen a nationwide surge in cases of RSV, including here in Idaho. Babies and children are especially vulnerable to the respiratory virus. Data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) shows RSV positivity, and positive cases, have surged in the last three weeks. For MMWR week 46 - which was measured Nov. 20, Idaho had 371 positive RSV tests with a 22.6% positivity rate.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

A big snowmaker to impact our mountains

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A significant storm is expected to impact the mountains of Idaho starting Wednesday and it will continue through Friday morning. This storm will arrive in two pieces. The first will move into western Idaho Wednesday morning. This could bring snow to the Treasure Valley at first, then it will likely change over to rain, or a rain/snow mix depending on elevation as a warm front will drive temperatures upward. However, since the storm is coming in from the southwest, the Owyhee mountains could generate a shadow effect for us in the valley. So how much snow we receive in the morning remains to be seen. But please anticipate a chance of snow for the morning commute.
IDAHO STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Mother Nature is Coming for the Montana Idaho Border This Week

This week won't be a great time for travel to Idaho. Up to two feet of snow and very gusty winds are expected around West Yellowstone and along the Montana/Idaho border. It's pretty rare that we see the phrase "travel could be difficult to impossible" so let's take this advisory seriously. Even with just a FEW inches of snow falling in that area can cause poor visibility - this storm is supposed to bring up to two feet and very gusty winds. That makes for a dangerous combination.
MONTANA STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?

For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Best One-Word Descriptions of Idaho

Idaho and the Treasure Valley are home to many things and oftentimes, we take everything about it all for granted. If you want to go on an adventure with Mother Nature, there are plenty of places to go and see. If you want to take the family out for a nice meal with plenty of amazing beers to enjoy, Idaho has plenty of spots for that too. There is a culture in Idaho that can only be understood when experienced.
IDAHO STATE
104.3 WOW Country

Why It’s Time For The National Media To Get Out of Idaho

You can pick your favorite or not-so-favorite national media outlet that will tell you they're giving you the latest. They tell us they want to help authorities find out who is responsible for the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. However, the national media, like local media, is not in the public service; they're in what's in it for the business. The American public is fixated on these horrific murders; otherwise, the media 'Freak Show' would've moved on to the next town.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'They saved us': Idahoans tell their adoption stories

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Zak and Kimberly Cutler desperately wanted a family. The Cutlers were married in 2006 and struggled with fertility for three agonizing years. Finally, Zak, a contractor, suggested they look into adopting. The paperwork was filled out the next...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Early ski season boons business for ski and snowboard shops in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ski and snowboard season is officially underway with both Pomerelle and Bald Mountain both opening for 2022-23 in the past few weeks. The early start to the season means a boost for local businesses like Claude’s Sports, which offers rentals, tuning and sales of all things ski-related.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!

The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Capitol Christmas Tree lighting to be held Monday

BOISE (KIVI) — The public is invited to attend the lighting of the Idaho Capitol Christmas tree on Monday, Nov. 28. Entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m. from the 25th Army Band and complimentary cookies provided by the Walmart Bakery. Santa Claus and his elf will also be available for photos.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho motorcycle club added to the National Register of Historic Places

The Owyhee Motorcycle Club has been around since 1935 helping develop the sport of off-road motorcycle racing in Idaho. Since 1946, riders have trained and competed on a track in the Boise Foothills, providing 80 acres of land for pro-racers and up-and-comers alike. Now the club has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the first one to do so in the United States.
BOISE, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy