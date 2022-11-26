Lend a hand this winter

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Helping struggling families stay warm and safe just got easier. Rocky Mountain Power, Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency and the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership are encouraging customers to join them in assisting local residents who are in need.

Donation envelopes will arrive in the November statements from Rocky Mountain Power providing a simple, convenient way for customers to participate in the Lend a Hand program, which helps struggling limited-income customers keep their power on and their homes warm. The company will match all contributions with $2 for each $1 donated to the program. In 2021, the program raised $23,474 which helped more than 200 people in need in Idaho.

“We appreciate our customers’ generous support for this important program,” Rocky Mountain Power regional business manager Tim Solomon said. “These donations are helping seniors, individuals with access and functional needs and struggling families in our community.”

Those who pay their bills electronically can request a donation envelope and send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program. This program allows customers to donate any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then incorporated into their monthly bill. Fixed donations will also be matched 2-for-1 by Rocky Mountain Power, and customers can call 1-888-221-7070 to enroll and request a donation envelope.

“We appreciate the generous donations to this program,” said Brenda Jackson, family and emergency services director for Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership. “Your donations can make a difference in keeping a home warm for many individuals and families struggling in our community.”

Customers who need bill assistance themselves can call Rocky Mountain Power representatives at 1-888-221-7070 to get help with payment plans and be directed to agencies that may assist them.

