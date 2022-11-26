ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Lake Charter Township, MI

My North.com

Your Northern Michigan Dream Home Is Closer Than You Think

Here’s how Eastwood Custom Homes is helping first-time homebuyers and those looking to affordably build their dream Northern Michigan home. From the benefits of a turnkey solution to mistakes to avoid, here’s what you need to know to get into your perfect house. You know your “wouldn’t it...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
US 103.1

3 Christmas Traditions That Are Pure Michigan

It is the most wonderful time of the year! If you are looking to try and find things that are deep in Michigan tradition this season, well you are in luck. You might have already made these a part of your holiday plans, but here we go. Bronner's Christmas Wonderland...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Hanover-Horton Elementary represents Michigan with State Ornament

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A school in Jackson County was one of 58 schools in the US to design an ornament for the National Christmas Tree display in President’s Park. Students across the country designed an individual ornament for it to be placed on 58 small Christmas Trees...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer to attend Heritage Hall Dedication Ceremony in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join the Michigan State Capitol Commission on Tuesday for a dedication ceremony for Heritage Hall, the State Capitol’s Visitor Center, and a space for Michiganders to interact with and participate in state government. Also on Tuesday, Governor Whitmer will join President...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan sees rise in freeway collisions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has recently seen a rise in crashes on its freeways. Researchers believe the stretches that have had their speed limits raised by five miles in 2017 have resulted in more collisions and injuries. Lily Guiney is a Michigan driver who said she’s concerned about the...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Is It Illegal Not To Dim Bright Lights While Driving In Michigan?

Is there anything worse than driving in the dark while it's raining or sleeting only to have an oncoming driver obliviously blinding you with their high beam, bright lights? It's even worse if these lights are the more modern high intensity beams, which already illuminate a longer distance than standard incandescent headlights... even when they aren't in "bright" mode.
MICHIGAN STATE
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023

A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
MICHIGAN STATE

