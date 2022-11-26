Read full article on original website
Linda Watts
3d ago
What else is new, this generation is selfish and doesn't respect human life, including their own just ridiculous
Joe H
3d ago
Well, if he had had a CCL license that might not have happened. People need to be able to protect themselves
2 charged in fatal shooting of 12-year-old girl on her birthday
CHICAGO — Two men have been charged with murder in the March shooting of a girl on her 12th birthday, according to Chicago police. In a news conference Tuesday, CPD Supt. David Brown said Malik Parish, 22, and Abdul Ali, 20, are both charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, among other charges. “She […]
fox32chicago.com
Two men charged with fatal shooting of 12-year-old Chicago girl out celebrating birthday
CHICAGO - Two Chicago men have been charged with fatally shooting a 12-year-old girl in March as she was heading home from her birthday party in West Englewood, police officials announced Tuesday. Nyzireya Moore was riding in a Buick SUV with her family on March 1 when a group began...
theeastcountygazette.com
Man shot to death in Chatham
On Monday night in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and killed. In the 700 block of East 79th Street, the male, 20, was standing on the sidewalk when a gunman opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center,...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot while walking down the street in Princeton Park
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while walking down the street in Princeton Park Tuesday night. At about 6 p.m., a 16-year-old boy was walking down the street in the 9400 block of South Wentworth when two vehicles drove by and an unknown offender fired shots from one of the vehicles, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 20, shot while parked in West Town
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Sunday night in the West Town neighborhood. The 20-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 10:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Huron Street when two gunmen approached on foot and started shooting, police said. The man suffered gunshot wounds...
Man dies after being shot in face in Chicago’s Little Village
CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man has died after being shot in the face in the city’s Little Village neighborhood. The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of West 30th Street. Police said the man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the face. He was transported to Mount […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with killing 60-year-old uncle inside South Side home
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting his 60-year-old uncle during an argument inside their home in Auburn Gresham over the weekend. Harry Bowen, 46, and Gerald Bonner, 60, began arguing after Bowen entered the apartment they shared in the 7800 block of South Honore Avenue about 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
Gun charge filed after man allegedly drops a pistol inside Boystown bar — THREE times
Chicago — A man on bail for a felony gun case brought a firearm into a Boystown bar over the weekend and got caught because witnesses saw him drop the gun on the floor over and over again, prosecutors said Monday. When police confronted him, the weapon allegedly fell to the ground again.
Chicago crime: Man stabbed in neck on CTA train in Lincoln Park, police say
A man was stabbed on a CTA train on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in University Village
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a carjacking last June in the University Village neighborhood. Shamar Washington, 21, is accused of stealing a vehicle from a 41-year-old woman at gunpoint on June 27 in the 700 block of South Ada Street, police said. He was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man heard shots, felt pain; taken to hospital in critical condition
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in the back and critically wounded Tuesday night in Chicago's New City neighborhood. Around 6:20 p.m., police say the male victim was in a gangway in the 4400 block of South Wood Street when he heard shots and felt pain. The man was...
Woman found shot dead on Waukegan street, police say
Waukegan police said patrol officers responded to May and Grand, at about 1 a.m., after calls of a shooting in the area. Once there, officers found a woman, identified in her 30s and possibly from Waukegan, on the ground with gunshot wounds.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot outside of Waukegan shopping mall identified
WAUKGEGAN, Ill. - The man who was fatally shot outside of a Waukegan shopping mall last week has been identified. At 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, Waukegan police responded to a shopping strip mall parking lot in the 1300 block of North Green Bay Road for a possible shooting. When officers arrived,...
3 injured, 1 critically, in shooting and car crash on South Side, Chicago police say
Three people were injured in a shooting and crash on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 30, dies after being found shot on Little Village sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 30-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the face around 1:14 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 30th Street, according to police. The victim was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai...
fox32chicago.com
Violent robberies reported blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Two men were robbed in separate attacks Monday morning blocks apart on Chicago's Northwest Side. The first robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. when a 62-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West Cornelia Avenue, police said. Three suspects got out of a red...
fox32chicago.com
2 shot in Chinatown
CHICAGO - Two men were grazed by gunfire Sunday night in the Chinatown neighborhood. The pair, 41 and 40, were sitting in a room on the first floor around 11:38 p.m. in the 400 block of West 24th Street when gunfire came through the wall and grazed both of them in the head, police said.
2 Chicago police officers charged, relieved of police powers: CPD
Two Chicago police officers are facing criminal charges and have been stripped of their powers, pending internal investigations.
fox32chicago.com
Pair wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood. The pair, 18 and 25, were walking on the sidewalk around 8:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive when someone in a white sedan started shooting, according to police.
Two violent armed robberies reported blocks apart in Avondale
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two violent armed robberies were reported just blocks apart in Avondale early Monday morning. The most recent incident took place at a gas station, in the 3900 block of West Belmont Avenue, just after 4 a.m. Police said a 38-year-old man was walking out of a BP gas station when he was beaten with a firearm by three men. Police said the offenders, who arrived in a gray sedan, took the man's wallet. Hours earlier, just after 1:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Cornelia, a 62-year-old man was robbed by three men who exited a red sedan. The offenders hit the man in the face with a gun and stole his wallet. Police have not confirmed if the two incidents are connected. No arrests have been made.
