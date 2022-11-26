When I first moved to Rhode Island in New England from the west coast, some of my California friends were very confused about New England. New England is a geographic area comprising the states of Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. It is in the very northeastern United States and has bustling seaside towns complete with gorgeous lighthouses on its rocky coastline or islands and quaint ski or artist towns nestled in forested mountains.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO