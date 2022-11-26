Read full article on original website
University of Connecticut
Edwards Named BIG EAST Player of the Week
STORRS, Conn. – UConn women's basketball junior Aaliyah Edwards was named the BIG EAST Player of the Week after leading the No. 3 Huskies to two wins and the Phil Knight Legacy title last weekend. Edwards averaged 18.5 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and .667 shooting in the tournament....
University of Connecticut
Clingan lifts UConn past Iowa State for Phil Knight title
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds to power No. 20 UConn to a 71-53 win over Iowa State in the championship game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament on Sunday night. Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20...
University of Connecticut
UConn, Iowa to Battle in Top-10 Matchup
PORTLAND – The No. 3 UConn women's basketball team (4-0) battles No. 9 Iowa (7-0) for the Phil Knight Legacy title on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in the Moda Center. The game will air on ABC and the UConn Sports Network from Learfield (97-9 ESPN). The game is...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Fall to Cornell at Frozen Apple
NEW YORK, NY. – The UConn men's hockey team dropped a 6-0 decision Saturday night against Cornell in a non-conference matchup at Madison Square Garden. The Huskies fall to 10-3-3 with loss while the Big Red improve to 6-4-0. Cornell opened the scoring early as Dalton Bancroft collected a...
University of Connecticut
UConn's Mitchell and Wortham named All-New England
STORRS, Conn. – UConn senior cornerback Tre Wortham (Stockton, CA) and junior linebacker Jackson Mitchell (Ridgefield, CT) were named to the New England Football Writers 2022 University Division All-New England team. Both Mitchell and Wortham have been key cogs in the Husky defense all season and helped fuel a...
University of Connecticut
Join us on Tuesday, November 29 for the National Day of Giving
STORRS, Conn. – On Tuesday, November 29, the Division of Athletics will participate in the National Day of Giving, which supports giving to causes that rally communities and affinity groups. This will be the third consecutive year UConn Athletics has campaigned on this day to support its 21 programs.
Her Choice: One exceptional student’s stand against UConn’s Covid policy
Phoebe was not a typical student. She was admitted to UConn at age 16 with roughly $50,000 in scholarships. By January 2022 it was all gone. The post Her Choice: One exceptional student’s stand against UConn’s Covid policy appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Power duo: Conn. mother, daughter graduate together from SNHU
Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut mother and daughter had the chance to celebrate their triumphs together this holiday season. Shannon Freda, 40, of Danbury, and her daughter, 22-year-old Courtney Miles, graduated from Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) on November 19. Freda, a mother of five, said that it was amazing to be able to walk […]
darientimes.com
Heading into December, CT winter expected to be warmer than normal
In October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted a warmer than average winter for Connecticut. Heading into December, the forecast still stands, Mark Dixon, chief meteorologist at WFSB Channel 3, said. "Speaking specifically to December, temperatures could be near or a little bit above average is the general idea,"...
Troubling times for CT community colleges
As the consolidation of CT community colleges continues, troubling developments suggest the need for legislative intervention and oversight.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
thedailyadventuresofme.com
A Local’s Guide to New England
When I first moved to Rhode Island in New England from the west coast, some of my California friends were very confused about New England. New England is a geographic area comprising the states of Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. It is in the very northeastern United States and has bustling seaside towns complete with gorgeous lighthouses on its rocky coastline or islands and quaint ski or artist towns nestled in forested mountains.
NBC Connecticut
FIRST ALERT: Gusty Winds, Rain Expected With Wednesday Storm
NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a storm that will bring rain and strong winds to the state on Wednesday. The day starts out quietly, but rain moves in during the afternoon. It appears to have the most impact between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. In addition to the...
milfordmirror.com
Celebrity gossip and sightings in and around Connecticut, November 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. November was jampacked with celebrity news, including influencer Logan Paul making multiple appearances in the state and singer Luke Combs being inducted into the Mohegan Sun Walk of Fame. Here are some of the Hollywood sightings and murmurings that...
First flu death of the season reported in Connecticut
NEW LONDON COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health has confirmed the first flu death of the year in Connecticut. The resident was an adult between the ages of 50 to 59 from New London County. “This is a tragic reminder that the 2022-23 flu season is already an active one. As […]
These holiday movies were filmed in New England
Many towns in Massachusetts are considered to be picturesque holiday communities. But if holiday charm is measured in Hallmark-esque movies, Connecticut takes the win.
Man drives from Florida to Conn., found driving wrong-way in Torrington
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are warning drivers to rest while going on long drives this holiday season after a man was found driving the wrong way in Torrington during a road trip from Florida. On Wednesday morning, police responded to 911 calls of a wrong-way car traveling south on Route 8 northbound in […]
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain and wind Sunday afternoon in Connecticut
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says rain starts by late in the morning. Heavier rain is expected in the afternoon around 3 or 4 p.m. There could be some heavy rain with gusty winds.
Connecticut VA deaths report finds protocols not followed, issues remain
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal investigation released Monday of a hot steam accident that killed two workers conducting maintenance on a boiler system at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut substantiates a watchdog’s allegations that employees did not follow proper protocols to control hazardous energy or receive adequate training, among other violations. The report, […]
