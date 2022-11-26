Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
WDW News Today
Full Guide with Reviews for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has returned for 2022 and runs from November 25 through December 30. Between the festival kitchens, entertainment, merchandise, and more, there’s a lot to see and do. We’ve put together a full guide to help you plan your time at EPCOT this holiday season.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Ride Vehicles Being Changed to Bench Seats to Accommodate Larger American Guests
When Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opened on October 1, 2021, at the France Pavilion at EPCOT, the ride vehicles were exactly the same as the ones used at Disneyland Paris. However, the configuration of some of the ride vehicles at the Walt Disney World Resort have been modified. Originally, the...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 11/27/22 (New Ahsoka Tano Ear Headband, Kermit Loungefly Backpack, TRON Lightcycle Run Testing, & More)
Seasons greetings! The holidays are in full swing at Walt Disney World. We’re out and about at Magic Kingdom, and excited for you to follow along in today’s photo report. We’ll be finding new Loungeflys, new ear headbands, and more. Let’s get going. A quick wave...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Hey, Disney!’ Amazon Voice Assistant is Finally Being Installed at Disney World Hotels
A Walt Disney World resort hotel is finally installing Amazon Echo devices for the “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant, still advertised publicly to be “coming soon”. This week, guests at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort have been notified that cast members may enter their rooms to install these devices and that guests will be allowed to be the first to test the long-delayed service.
The 11 Best Outdoor Christmas Lights of 2022
The Yiqu LED Christmas String Lights are great for decorating your home’s exterior because they’re extremely versatile and reasonably priced.
Scented Swiss Miss Ugly Christmas Sweater Will Make You The Ultimate Holiday Party Guest
If a steaming cup of hot cocoa is one of your favorite parts of the holiday season, we have found the perfect Christmas sweater for all of your get-togethers and parties. The Swiss Miss 2022 Ugly Christmas Sweater not only has a festive design that’ll remind you of a box of Swiss Miss hot cocoa, but it is also scented so you can smell like hot chocolate!
Turning Stone Brightens Up the Holidays with 2 Million New LED Lights
Ring in the season at Turning Stone! They're going bigger than ever before with their holiday lights this year. Turning Stone Resort Casino is kicking off the holiday season with their largest display of decorations ever. Now you have even more reasons to visit them during this time of year.
WDW News Today
New Menu Items Coming to Fairfax Fare at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 29, three new chicken and waffle bowls will be available at Fairfax Fare at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney posted a preview of the new chicken and waffle bowls on their Instagram. See the full post below. No other details, such as price or flavors, have...
18 apartment Christmas decor ideas for a fresh and festive finish
No matter how cozy your condo may be, there are a ton of ways to deck the halls in an apartment at Christmas for fresh holiday vibes all around.
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK at ‘Hey, Disney!’ Amazon Voice Assistant in Action at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
Disney has shared a video with the first look at the “Hey, Disney!” Amazon assistant, which is finally being installed at the Walt Disney World Resort Hotels. The first hotel to receive the devices is Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. What do you think about having Amazon devices...
The Giant 42-Count Holiday Cookie Tray at Costco is Back & It's Only $10
If you’re ever pressed for time — or have trouble thinking of ideas — when it comes to bringing a dessert to a Christmas or holiday party, Costco has your back. The wholesale store is blessing us yet again with their giant, fan-favorite Holiday Cookie Tray. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🖤 Hi, I’m Laura! (@costcohotfinds) The highly anticipated cookie tray recently made its reappearance at Costco. The huge package of freshly baked cookies can be found in the...
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Introduces New ‘Pearl’ Membership Tier for Castaway Club
What started with one ship, the Disney Magic, in 1998 has grown into a fleet of five cruise ships… and counting. As Disney is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, the company is introducing some special ways to celebrate the milestone, including a new membership tier, Pearl, for Castaway Club members.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Shanghai Disneyland Closing AGAIN on November 29
Shanghai Disney Resort will be closed AGAIN beginning November 29, 2022. Shanghai Disneyland had just reopened on November 25th after having been closed due to COVID-19 since October 31, soon after an announcement that the resort was reducing capacity and workforce due to COVID-19. The resort was closed from March...
WDW News Today
Christmas Tree and More Holiday Decorations at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort
Celebrate the holidays with classic Christmas decorations at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, where Christmas music can also be heard as you stroll the resort. In front of the resort’s main building, reindeer figures made of white branches sit in flower beds. Garland with white flowers, strings of beads,...
Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50
These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season’ Returns to 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
“JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season” has returned to EPCOT this year for the 2022 International Festival of the Holidays. Joyful! A Celebration of the Season at EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. Experience the joy of Christmas and Kwanzaa with the uplifting Gospel, R&B, and holiday songs performed...
WDW News Today
Disney CEO Bob Iger Discusses ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Backlash and Future of Inclusion
Since returning as CEO of The Walt Disney Company last week, Bob Iger wasted no time in holding a town hall with Cast Members to discuss a wide range of topics including the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. During the in-person and virtual town hall meeting, one Cast...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: San Francisco Pastry Co. Debuts 3 New Holiday Treats at Universal Studios Florida
There are three new holiday treats at the San Francisco Pastry Co. in Universal Studios Florida, and we stopped by to try them all. The San Francisco Pastry Co. is to the left of the entrance to Lombard’s Seafood Grille. Holiday Menu for San Francisco Pastry Co. at Universal...
WDW News Today
Bob Iger Addresses Lake Nona Relocation at Cast Member Meeting
CEO Bob Iger is hosting a town hall meeting today to discuss the company’s future and addressed the Lake Nona relocation. At this time, Iger is not prepared to change the current plan. As it stands, the relocation of Imagineering to Lake Nona, Florida, has been delayed until 2026....
Comments / 0