WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year

Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
WDW News Today

Full Guide with Reviews for the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays has returned for 2022 and runs from November 25 through December 30. Between the festival kitchens, entertainment, merchandise, and more, there’s a lot to see and do. We’ve put together a full guide to help you plan your time at EPCOT this holiday season.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: ‘Hey, Disney!’ Amazon Voice Assistant is Finally Being Installed at Disney World Hotels

A Walt Disney World resort hotel is finally installing Amazon Echo devices for the “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant, still advertised publicly to be “coming soon”. This week, guests at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort have been notified that cast members may enter their rooms to install these devices and that guests will be allowed to be the first to test the long-delayed service.
Lite 98.7

Turning Stone Brightens Up the Holidays with 2 Million New LED Lights

Ring in the season at Turning Stone! They're going bigger than ever before with their holiday lights this year. Turning Stone Resort Casino is kicking off the holiday season with their largest display of decorations ever. Now you have even more reasons to visit them during this time of year.
WDW News Today

New Menu Items Coming to Fairfax Fare at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 29, three new chicken and waffle bowls will be available at Fairfax Fare at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Disney posted a preview of the new chicken and waffle bowls on their Instagram. See the full post below. No other details, such as price or flavors, have...
SheKnows

The Giant 42-Count Holiday Cookie Tray at Costco is Back & It's Only $10

If you’re ever pressed for time — or have trouble thinking of ideas — when it comes to bringing a dessert to a Christmas or holiday party, Costco has your back. The wholesale store is blessing us yet again with their giant, fan-favorite Holiday Cookie Tray.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🖤 Hi, I’m Laura! (@costcohotfinds) The highly anticipated cookie tray recently made its reappearance at Costco. The huge package of freshly baked cookies can be found in the...
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Introduces New ‘Pearl’ Membership Tier for Castaway Club

What started with one ship, the Disney Magic, in 1998 has grown into a fleet of five cruise ships… and counting. As Disney is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, the company is introducing some special ways to celebrate the milestone, including a new membership tier, Pearl, for Castaway Club members.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Shanghai Disneyland Closing AGAIN on November 29

Shanghai Disney Resort will be closed AGAIN beginning November 29, 2022. Shanghai Disneyland had just reopened on November 25th after having been closed due to COVID-19 since October 31, soon after an announcement that the resort was reducing capacity and workforce due to COVID-19. The resort was closed from March...
WDW News Today

Christmas Tree and More Holiday Decorations at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

Celebrate the holidays with classic Christmas decorations at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort, where Christmas music can also be heard as you stroll the resort. In front of the resort’s main building, reindeer figures made of white branches sit in flower beds. Garland with white flowers, strings of beads,...
People

Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50

These customer-loved options are "bright and festive" Decorating your home for the holidays can feel like a big task, but there is one easy and effective way to instantly get your home decked out for the festive season — and that's by adding a Christmas wreath. Although you could shell out a couple of hundred dollars on a flashy pre-lit wreath for your front door, leave it to Amazon to have plenty of affordable options. For those looking to make a statement without digging into your gifting budget,...
WDW News Today

Bob Iger Addresses Lake Nona Relocation at Cast Member Meeting

CEO Bob Iger is hosting a town hall meeting today to discuss the company’s future and addressed the Lake Nona relocation. At this time, Iger is not prepared to change the current plan. As it stands, the relocation of Imagineering to Lake Nona, Florida, has been delayed until 2026....
