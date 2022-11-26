ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Red and Black

Bulldogs preparing for another shot at SEC title

On Monday, Nov. 28, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, defensive back Christopher Smith and offensive lineman Warren McClendon spoke to the media. Here are some takeaways from what they had to say. Preparing for LSU starpower. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels who has been a dynamic...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Between the Headphones: Georgia Tech recap, SEC championship preview

Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode, sports editor Stuart Steele discusses Georgia's 37-14 win against Georgia Tech with football beat reporter Parth Patel and talks with assistant sports editor John James about this weekend's SEC Championship game against LSU.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

Georgia men's basketball pulls away from ETSU, wins 62-47

The Georgia men’s basketball team began a three-game home stand with a 62-47 win over East Tennessee State on Sunday, Nov, 27. The Bulldogs avenged last year’s 86-84 loss to the Bucs thanks to a suffocating defensive effort in the second half. Georgia has had its fair share...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Georgia football report card: Grading position groups after 37-14 win over Georgia Tech

No. 1 Georgia defeated Georgia Tech 37-14 to improve to 12-0 on the season. Following the game, sports editor Stuart Steele graded each position group’s performance. The Georgia Tech game was another rocky performance for starting quarterback Stetson Bennett, who completed just five of 10 pass attempts for 28 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Bennett finished the day 10/18 for 135 yards and two touchdowns, with the majority of his yardage coming on a 78-yard deep ball to Kenny McIntosh.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

Georgia hockey continues winning streak, defeating Coastal Carolina 6-2

Georgia hockey defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-2 on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Carolina Ice Palace in North Charleston, South Carolina. Coming off the win against Clemson the night before, head coach John Camp made sure that his players kept their head in the game regardless of the fatigue they felt. In addition to fatigue, the team was missing Robby Witwer [ankle injury], William McDonald [shoulder injury] and Truman Haugen [illness].
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Red and Black

UGA students discuss stress relief strategies

Academic, occupational and social pressures are just some of the stressors college students deal with on a daily basis. Consequently, over 60% of college students meet criteria of at least one mental health issue — and this proportion is growing. An increasing number of college students have had to...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA Period Project to host 2nd-annual art show

On Dec. 2 the Period Project at the University of Georgia will put on their second-annual art show at Rabbit Hole Studios from 6:30-8 p.m. The show will feature art and written work submitted by students and community members, and attendees are encouraged to bring donations of menstrual products, or purchase an optional $3 ticket.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA blotter: Door broken off washing machine in dorm and more

Student’s AirPods stolen from Military Science Building. An unknown suspect stole a University of Georgia student’s $200 Apple AirPods Pro from the Military Science Building between 9 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. on Nov. 23, according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department. The AirPods were...
ATHENS, GA

