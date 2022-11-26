No. 1 Georgia defeated Georgia Tech 37-14 to improve to 12-0 on the season. Following the game, sports editor Stuart Steele graded each position group’s performance. The Georgia Tech game was another rocky performance for starting quarterback Stetson Bennett, who completed just five of 10 pass attempts for 28 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Bennett finished the day 10/18 for 135 yards and two touchdowns, with the majority of his yardage coming on a 78-yard deep ball to Kenny McIntosh.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO