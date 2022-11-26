Read full article on original website
Pulisic listed as day-to-day with pelvic injury at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — U.S. forward Christian Pulisic is listed as day to day after sustaining a pelvic injury during his team’s 1-0 World Cup win against Iran that sent the Americans to the round of 16 of the tournament on Tuesday. Pulisic scored the 38th-minute winning goal...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Argentina Vs. Mexico Sees Biggest US Viewership For Group Stage World Cup Game
A record 8.9 million viewers tuned in for Telemundo’s coverage of Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday, making it the most-watched World Cup group stage broadcast in U.S. history. The game, which kicked off in the primetime 2 p.m. ET spot on Saturday, shattered the previous group...
FIFA says rainbow items are allowed at World Cup stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — One day after Iran and Wales were eliminated at the World Cup, FIFA finally gave a public assurance Wednesday that rainbow items and banners supporting protests in Iran will be allowed into stadiums. Stadium security staff organized by Qatari authorities had seized items with rainbow...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's How Much Money the 2022 World Cup Winner Will Make
Soccer’s most prestigious trophy isn’t the only thing the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will earn. Winning the Qatar-hosted tournament will also come with a massive payout in prize money. Defending champion France took home $38 million in 2018, while Germany claimed a $35 million first-place prize in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
USMNT vs. Iran 2022 World Cup Preview, Storylines, Key Players, More
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s now all to play for on Tuesday. Following the United States men’s national team’s 0-0 draw with England and Iran’s 2-0 win over Wales on Friday, the scenario for the U.S. is as clear as ever: win or go home.
