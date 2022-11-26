ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Voters turn out for Saturday voting in Senate runoff

By Tyler Estep - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sicUE_0jORqm3d00

Johnnie Brooks likes to vote early, in general — and early in the day, too.

Usually it helps limit the wait. But a lot of the 78-year-old’s neighbors seemingly had the same idea Saturday morning.

“I was trying to beat the crowd,” Brooks said a little after 7 a.m., bundled up in the cold after casting her ballot at Atlanta’s Metropolitan Library. “But of course it was already crowded when I came.”

Two counties, DeKalb and Douglas, hosted some advance in-person voting prior to Thanksgiving. But in Fulton and about two dozen other jurisdictions across Georgia, Saturday marked the first day of early voting for the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff.

From Atlanta (home of the Democratic incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock’s Ebenezer Baptist Church) to Athens (where Republican Herschel Walker built his football fame) and beyond, folks appeared to be taking full advantage.

Georgia Supreme Court allows Saturday voting in US Senate runoff

“We’ve been stuck in lines that were like four hours long before,” Katie McCarthy, 36, said at Atlanta’s Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce de Leon, where the line to vote wrapped around one side of the building. “So we knew we had Saturday open and if we needed to wait we’d be able to.”

The opportunity, though, almost didn’t materialize.

Shortly after it became clear a runoff would be necessary, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Saturday advance voting would be allowed. But he later reversed course , contending that state law prohibited voting within two days after a holiday.

Warnock and the Democratic Party of Georgia filed a lawsuit arguing that the law did not apply to runoffs, and a Fulton County judge agreed . Raffensperger’s office then appealed to the state Court of Appeals, which upheld the initial ruling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKHop_0jORqm3d00

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The secretary of state’s office relinquished from there but the Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican National Committee did not. They asked the Georgia Supreme Court to weigh in.

Justices unanimously rejected the appeal . And several counties, including most of metro Atlanta, moved forward with Saturday voting.

Impressive lines were reported throughout the morning — and in some places, only grew from there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBLhf_0jORqm3d00

Credit: Pete Corson

Wait times at the DeKalb County elections office eclipsed two hours. A huge line of voters was already gathered in Marietta when Cobb County opened polls at noon.

“It was more convenient,” Atlanta voter Harry Johnson said. “Working, it’s hard to vote when you get off at 5 o’clock and try to reach here and you’ve got a thousand people in line.”

Walker did not have any public campaign events announced in advance on Saturday. Warnock had a series of stops, including an afternoon rally in Sandy Springs with several local officials and U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Warnock mentioned the lawsuit toward the end of his stump speech, saying “we had to take them to court just so you could vote today.”

In a press briefing afterward, he called securing Saturday voting a win for democracy.

”People, especially working people, wage earners, are the ones I was thinking about,” Warnock said. “Who may not have the luxury of voting during a weekday. This gives them one more opportunity, and the people are once again voting with their feet. They’re showing us that they need this. They’re using it.”

As of 1:30 p.m., Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the secretary of state’s office, reported that more than 11,100 votes had been cast in Fulton. More than 7,500 people had voted in Gwinnett and about 3,400 in DeKalb. Just under 1,500 ballots had been cast in Cobb.

Many counties will also offer voting on Sunday. Every Georgia jurisdiction is mandated to have early voting Monday through Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ot5X_0jORqm3d00

Credit: Steve Schaefer

For more stories, subscribe to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It’s just 99 cents for your first month! Cancel anytime.

Comments / 24

Lucky Phelps
3d ago

was the only time that I saw that many people early voting in Troup county. was a beautiful thing. I hope everyone that can, gets out to vote there are a lot of our finest men and women around the world protecting our RIGHT to vote. don't ya think we kinda owe them?

Reply(1)
6
Audible Silence
3d ago

If you didn't vote for Abrams why on earth would you vote for Warnock?! They are one in the same.. He voted in lockstep with Biden on everything.

Reply(4)
9
stephen duncan
3d ago

thanks to Warnock and Democrats for making Saturday voting happen.

Reply(1)
13
Related
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: Clayton doubles early voter turnout overnight

Data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office released Tuesday shows Clayton County voters doubled their early-voting efforts between Sunday and Monday. As of the close of polls Monday, 6% of Clayton County voters have cast early or advance ballots. On Sunday, 2% had voted, while another 4% had voted by Monday.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is now underway across Georgia in the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Richmond County nearly broke a record with Sunday early voting, Rockdale is leading all of the state’s 159 counties with a 7% turnout; followed by Fulton at 5.7% and DeKalb at 5.6%, according to the latest data available Monday from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgetown University

Title: McCourt alumna wins big in Georgia House race

Ruwa Romman (MPP’19) will be the first Muslim woman to serve in Georgia’s legislature and the first Palestinian ever elected to any public office in the state. Born in Jordan, Ruwa Romman moved to Georgia with her family shortly before terrorists attacked the United States on September 11, 2001. Romman was just 8 years old, and as a Muslim, experienced incessant bullying from peers, teachers and even close friends.
GEORGIA STATE
Justine Lookenott

Herschel Walker makes third visit to Forsyth County with one week to go before Runoff Election

Herschel Walker made a third stop in Forsyth County on November 28 at the Reid BarnPhoto byJustine Lookenott. (Forsyth County, GA) Policing, abortion, evictions and faith were all mentioned during the third visit to Forsyth County by U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R). His “Evict Warnock Bus Tour” made a campaign stop on Monday, November 28 at the Reid Barn.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Georgia man gets prison time for voting twice in 2021 runoff

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – A Walker County man is going to prison for voting twice in the 2021 runoff election in Georgia. 62 year old William Chase was convicted this month by a jury of Forgery, and various voting violations. Prosecutors say they began the investigation when a voter...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
83K+
Followers
51K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy