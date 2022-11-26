ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Chicago Bears Uniform Tracker: Week 12 at New York Jets

By Aalap Desai
The Chicago Bears will wear their classic road uniforms at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets.

The Chicago Bears square off against the New York Jets this Sunday at MetLife Stadium. This happens to be their second trip there after playing the New York Giants back in Week 4.

They'll be donning their classic road uniforms for this matchup with the Jets. Of course, it consists of their navy helmets and white jerseys paired with navy pants and white socks.

Photo: ChicagoBears.com

The Bears will be wearing this uniform combo for the sixth time this season. In the previous five instances, they've gone 1-4.

  • Week 2- at Packers: Loss
  • Week 4- at Giants: Loss
  • Week 5- at Vikings: Loss
  • Week 7- at Patriots: Win
  • Week 11- at Falcons: Loss

