2022 Chicago Bears Uniform Tracker: Week 12 at New York Jets

The Chicago Bears will wear their classic road uniforms at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets.

The Chicago Bears square off against the New York Jets this Sunday at MetLife Stadium. This happens to be their second trip there after playing the New York Giants back in Week 4.

They'll be donning their classic road uniforms for this matchup with the Jets. Of course, it consists of their navy helmets and white jerseys paired with navy pants and white socks.

Photo: ChicagoBears.com

The Bears will be wearing this uniform combo for the sixth time this season. In the previous five instances, they've gone 1-4.

Week 2- at Packers: Loss

at Packers: Loss Week 4- at Giants: Loss

at Giants: Loss Week 5- at Vikings: Loss

at Vikings: Loss Week 7- at Patriots: Win

at Patriots: Win Week 11- at Falcons: Loss

Be sure to tune into the Bears On Tap postgame show following the game.