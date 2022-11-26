South Carolina vs Clemson: The Halftime Report

South Carolina is still battling tooth and nail with Clemson, and this one may come down to the wire.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to end a seven-game losing streak against their arch-rivals, the Clemson Tigers. While some big plays have gone the Tigers' way, South Carolina is still within striking distance.

How have they done so to this point?

Kai Kroeger's Leg

Some opposing fans laugh at the idea of special teams playing a big part of the game, but for South Carolina, it's one of the reasons they're looking to secure an eight-win season for the first time since 2017.

Kai Kroeger has been praised for his effect on the game all season long, and he's shown his impact again today, flipping the field on multiple punts and forcing Clemson's offense to start deep within their territory.

This has forced Clemson to be highly efficient in moving the chains and extending their drives.

Responding To Adversity

If you're going to win two consecutive games against top-eight teams , then you have to be able to counter when your opponent delivers a blow.

After going down 14-0 due to a Trotter pick-six and designed run for DJ Uiagalelei, South Carolina would hold firm on defense the next Tigers possession and would score a touchdown on their next offensive drive due to the poise of Spencer Rattler.

The Gamecocks then gave up a safety off a blitz later in the second quarter, but Pete Lembo's kickoff team would then force a fumble off a trick play by the Tigers, which led to another touchdown pass by Spencer Rattler.

Defensive Front Standing Their Ground

The Clemson matchup last season was a living nightmare for South Carolina's box defenders, as they gave an abundance of runs that either nearly or wound up achieving a first down.

While there have been a few lapses in this game, South Carolina is rallying to the ball carrier and making Will Shipley and the Tigers' offense backfield earn most of their yards after contact.

This has forced this Tigers offense behind the sticks and given the Gamecocks defense opportunities to get off the field, which they sometimes have.

South Carolina needs to shore up some mistakes on both sides, but this game is far from over.

