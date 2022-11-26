Kevin Garnett has warned Kevin Durant about his style of play and how it can be dangerous to his body.

Kevin Garnett has noticed something new about Kevin Durant's game and has sent a message to the 2x NBA champion, warning him about the risk of getting too much damage when his body isn't built to do it.

After the Brooklyn Nets ' recent resurgence, everybody has said good things about this team. They've been playing at a good level, beating good squads in the process, but also losing some games they should have won . Still, the Nets appear to be getting back on track, led by Kevin Durant , who is their most important player.

KD has been the go-to guy in Brooklyn since he landed there, and now has taken a different approach to the game, changing his style of play a little bit and committing a little more on defense, which has paid off for him and the Nets.

Kevin Garnett Says Kevin Durant's Style Of Play On Nets Could Hurt His Body

However, not everybody thinks this is a good thing for Durant in the long term. For instance, Kevin Garnett sent a message to KD, saying that his body isn't built to get physical with rivals, and if he keeps pushing it, it will backfire soon. During a recent edition of his KG Certified podcast, the Big Ticket said (20:12 mark):

“I watch people bang him. I’ve watched him take more of a physical beating than I’ve seen him over the years. And I think that if you bring in an extra body or a couple of bodies or some beef in there, they take on some of that and you slide him to the three where he’s more natural. “Him playing the four is an advantage to him on offense but on the defensive end, it’s physical. He’s in there having to rebound, he’s in there having to take that punishment and his body is not built for that. I’m not saying he can't do that but the less wear and tear on KD is better for later on in the season.”

KD has shown time and time again that he's willing to do anything to take this team to the promised land. The 2022-23 NBA season didn't start the best way for them, but after firing Steve Nash, things have gotten better. KD has committed on defense, and that's paying off. However, that could be bad for him in the future, according to KG.

