ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Iran's supreme leader praises paramilitary crackdown on protestors

By Matt Bernardini
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Iran's Supreme Leader on Saturday praised the paramilitary group responsible for killing hundreds of anti-government protestors in recent months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8MzC_0jORqglH00
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday praised a paramilitary group responsible for killing hundreds of protestors. Photo by Government of Iran/EPA-EFE

In a meeting with the paramilitary group Basij in Tehran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described members of the popular protest movement as "rioters" and thugs" backed by foreign forces such as the United States.

"You defended the Haram [holy shrines in Syria] from the U.S.-manufactured Daesh," Khamenei said, referring to thousands of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basijis who have assisted the regime of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria. Daesh is the Arabic acronym for Islamic State .

Witnesses say the Basij forces have used live ammunition and heavy machine guns against protestors, killing hundreds and injuring thousands more. Many of the protestors have been detained and died under torture, regime opponents allege.

Some of harshest crackdowns have occurred in Iran's northwest, home to country's Kurdish minority. The Kurdish human rights group Hengaw claimed at least 42 people have been killed over the past week while protesting as a result of "direct fire from the Iranian government forces," NBC News reported .

The minority Sunni religious establishment in Iran, meanwhile, has come out in support of the protestors. Mawlana Abdul Hamid , the spiritual leader of the Sunnis in Iran, said Saturday the regime has reached "a dead-end."

"The biggest concern we have is that many officials were not prepared to hear our voices .. but they did not listen to anyone and the result is this dissatisfaction that exists in the country today," Hamid told his congregation in the Iranian city of Zahedan, according to the Kurdish news site Rudaw.

"The voice of the people shows that the policies of the past 43 years have reached a dead-end and they cannot rule this country with these policies, the solution is not imprisonment and killing of protesters," he added.

During Saturday's meeting, Khamenei also ruled out any negotiations on returning to the Iran nuclear deal , saying that reviving it would end Iran's influence in Lebanon , Syria, Iraq, Yemen and other countries.

"Negotiation does not resolve our problem with the U.S.," he said, according to official government media. "True, one thing resolves our problem and that is to budge to America, not once but many times."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 16

woodchuck
3d ago

I'll praise the individual that takes out the degenerate 5th century backward desert jackal that is sitting on the throne in Iran.

Reply
8
Stephen Yantorn
3d ago

of course he does. such a benevolent man to care about his own people, despicable. 😡

Reply
12
Related
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Newsweek

Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile

A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
Vice

Iranian Citizen Sentenced to Death for Protesting Against Government

A court in Tehran has sentenced the first person to death for taking part in the anti-government protests sweeping Iran, following a crackdown on demonstrations that began after a young woman died in police custody. State media reported the first round of sentencing for people who had been arrested in...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Fox News

Russia's reinforcements: Where Putin has found more weapons and troops as Ukraine invasion drags on

Russia’s weapon and troop shortage has forced it to turn to other rogue nations and some surprising sources in an effort to sustain its invasion of Ukraine. Analysts predicted Russia’s invasion would last only days or weeks due to confidence in a superior military force with vast supplies and an overwhelming advantage in manpower, but nine months later, Moscow has looked to source weapons and troops from other countries.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
485K+
Followers
68K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy