Avalanche forward Evan Rodrigues (lower body) out 2-4 weeks

Colorado Avalanche forward Evan Rodrigues is out 2-4 weeks with a lower-body injury, coach Jared Bednar said Saturday.

He exited with an apparent leg injury in the first period of Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Rodrigues, 29, has recorded six goals and three assists through 18 games in his first season with Colorado.

He has 138 points (59 goals, 79 assists) in 334 games with the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins and Avalanche.

Rodrigues signed a one-year, $2 million deal with Colorado in September after posting career highs in goals (19), assists (24) and points (43) in 82 games last season with Pittsburgh.

–Field Level Media

