Read full article on original website
Related
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Kait 8
Emergency rooms filled to the brim
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wait times are extending for hours at area hospital emergency rooms. Health officials say the early entrance of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu are creating an outbreak that is bringing many to the emergency room. NEA Baptist Director of Emergency Services, Joey Crawford, said...
KATV
Pocahontas church using 'No Shave November' to raise cancer awareness
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A local church has put a new definition to “No Shave November,” using it to bring awareness to prostate cancer, our content partner Region 8 News reported. Raul Blansini is a 26-year cancer survivor and a longtime member of Sutton Free Will Baptist...
KYTV
Police arrest 2 students accused of social media threats in Mountain Home, Ark.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - School leaders in Mountain Home say police have arrested two students accused of posting threatening messages on social media. The incidents happened over the Thanksgiving break. The first incident happened after a middle school student created a hit list and posted it with a picture...
Kait 8
City council candidate sues opponent over residency
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County judge will hear arguments in a lawsuit filed against a Jonesboro City Council candidate over his residency. City council Candidate, Janice Porter, is suing her opponent, Guy Pardew Jr. Porter claims that since Pardew failed to support his claims of residency in Ward...
neareport.com
Burglars hit Abilities Unlimited in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – A commercial burglary was reported this week in Jonesboro with numerous items stolen. At about 5:45 PM Sunday, Abilities Unlimited, 1334 W. Monroe Avenue, was the target of a burglary. A suspect broke a window and entered the building, a report made with the Jonesboro Police Department said. An interior motion alarm was set off inside the building.
Kait 8
Crash forced lane closures on Jonesboro road
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overturned dump truck forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a portion of a road in the city. The Jonesboro Police Department said the crash happened Monday afternoon at the Harrisburg Road and Crowley’s Ridge Road intersection.
Kait 8
Plane crashed within feet of major highway
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crashed in Batesville Tuesday evening. The crash was confirmed by Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens. He said the Batesville Police Department would be handling the crash. According to Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill, several people, including two pilots, were on board the plane when...
whiterivernow.com
Searcy woman dies in one-vehicle accident
A 38-year-old White County woman died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle accident. Tristin Toler of Searcy was northbound in her 2019 Jeep Cherokee on Morris School Road when the vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees and a fence before going through a ditch and striking a culvert, according to Arkansas State Police.
KTLO
10-year-old male flown to Arkansas Children’s Hospital after being struck by vehicle
An area juvenile was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Howell County. The unidentified 10-year-old male from Moody was transported by air ambulance to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Keli York...
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway for a time, but has been reopened. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around 9:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 167 in Sharp County. At least one commercial vehicle was involved...
KTLO
Man accused of crashing car into clinic declared unfit to face charges
The case of a man who crashed his car into the lobby of a medical clinic and was found by police in the building shoeless and wrapped in a blanket cannot move forward because of his mental condition. The announcement of the results of psychological examinations done on 29-year-old Zachary...
neareport.com
Speeding suspect faces added charges for fleeing, resisting, and more
Jonesboro, Ark. – A late night traffic stop Friday in Jonesboro ended with a list of charges for a man accused of going over double the speed limit. Damari Quinton McNeary-Moore, 25, of Blytheville, was arrested around midnight Friday. The incident began at 11:35 PM when Officer Tyler Williams noticed a white Toyota Camry heading east on Johnson Avenue. The vehicle was speeding, with the officer pacing it at 75 miles per hour in a 35 MPH zone.
KTLO
Business owner arrested for violating hot check law
A Pocahontas business owner has been arrested in Baxter County for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law after a check presented to a local supplier did not clear. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Bilal Ahmed, the listed owner of Billy’s Market in Pocahontas, had a payment draft to Magness Oil in the amount of $10,789.06 which was returned for insufficient funds in May.
Kait 8
‘Structural issues’ force bridge closure
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A routine inspection Tuesday uncovered “structural issues” on a Northeast Arkansas bridge. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported on Nov. 22 they had closed the Highway 56 bridge between Ash Flat and Franklin in Izard County. “This bridge is being closed due to...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Driver in fatal single-vehicle accident in White County identified by authorities
White County, Arkansas – Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash over the weekend that claimed the life of one man when a vehicle veered off the road and struck several trees. According to the Arkansas State Police, the crash occurred on Morris School Road in White County, which is...
Kait 8
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy woman died when her Jeep left the road and struck several trees. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Morris School Road north of Yerby Road in White County. Tristin Toler, 38, was northbound when her...
KTLO
Deaths of MH couple investigated as murder-suicide
A welfare check on a Mountain Home couple has turned to an apparent murder-suicide investigation. The bodies of 84-year-old Arnold Pribyl and 75-year-old Jean Pribyl were located Friday with gunshot wounds to their chests. According to the report from the Mountain Home Police Department, Chief Eddie Griffin and three officers...
neareport.com
Several vehicle thefts reported over Thanksgiving weekend in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – Several people were victims of felony theft related to stolen vehicles as we rolled into the Thanksgiving weekend in Jonesboro. A report filed on Wednesday (November 23) stated that a black 2015 Kia Soul was stolen on November 18 from the 3300-block of East Nettleton Avenue.
Kait 8
50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town
CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - People driving through the Cord-Charlotte area may have noticed a new addition to the typically unchanging skyline. Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season. “The Christmas tree was inspired to get families here,” said...
Comments / 0