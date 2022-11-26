ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Kait 8

Emergency rooms filled to the brim

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Wait times are extending for hours at area hospital emergency rooms. Health officials say the early entrance of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu are creating an outbreak that is bringing many to the emergency room. NEA Baptist Director of Emergency Services, Joey Crawford, said...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

City council candidate sues opponent over residency

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County judge will hear arguments in a lawsuit filed against a Jonesboro City Council candidate over his residency. City council Candidate, Janice Porter, is suing her opponent, Guy Pardew Jr. Porter claims that since Pardew failed to support his claims of residency in Ward...
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Burglars hit Abilities Unlimited in Jonesboro

Jonesboro, Ark. – A commercial burglary was reported this week in Jonesboro with numerous items stolen. At about 5:45 PM Sunday, Abilities Unlimited, 1334 W. Monroe Avenue, was the target of a burglary. A suspect broke a window and entered the building, a report made with the Jonesboro Police Department said. An interior motion alarm was set off inside the building.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Crash forced lane closures on Jonesboro road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overturned dump truck forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a portion of a road in the city. The Jonesboro Police Department said the crash happened Monday afternoon at the Harrisburg Road and Crowley’s Ridge Road intersection.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Plane crashed within feet of major highway

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crashed in Batesville Tuesday evening. The crash was confirmed by Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens. He said the Batesville Police Department would be handling the crash. According to Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill, several people, including two pilots, were on board the plane when...
BATESVILLE, AR
whiterivernow.com

Searcy woman dies in one-vehicle accident

A 38-year-old White County woman died early Saturday morning in a one-vehicle accident. Tristin Toler of Searcy was northbound in her 2019 Jeep Cherokee on Morris School Road when the vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees and a fence before going through a ditch and striking a culvert, according to Arkansas State Police.
SEARCY, AR
Kait 8

Traffic Alert: U.S. 167 opened in Sharp County

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A three-vehicle crash shut down a Northeast Arkansas highway for a time, but has been reopened. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported Monday, Nov. 28, the crash happened around 9:41 a.m. on U.S. Highway 167 in Sharp County. At least one commercial vehicle was involved...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
neareport.com

Speeding suspect faces added charges for fleeing, resisting, and more

Jonesboro, Ark. – A late night traffic stop Friday in Jonesboro ended with a list of charges for a man accused of going over double the speed limit. Damari Quinton McNeary-Moore, 25, of Blytheville, was arrested around midnight Friday. The incident began at 11:35 PM when Officer Tyler Williams noticed a white Toyota Camry heading east on Johnson Avenue. The vehicle was speeding, with the officer pacing it at 75 miles per hour in a 35 MPH zone.
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Business owner arrested for violating hot check law

A Pocahontas business owner has been arrested in Baxter County for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law after a check presented to a local supplier did not clear. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Bilal Ahmed, the listed owner of Billy’s Market in Pocahontas, had a payment draft to Magness Oil in the amount of $10,789.06 which was returned for insufficient funds in May.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

‘Structural issues’ force bridge closure

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A routine inspection Tuesday uncovered “structural issues” on a Northeast Arkansas bridge. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported on Nov. 22 they had closed the Highway 56 bridge between Ash Flat and Franklin in Izard County. “This bridge is being closed due to...
IZARD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy woman died when her Jeep left the road and struck several trees. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, on Morris School Road north of Yerby Road in White County. Tristin Toler, 38, was northbound when her...
SEARCY, AR
KTLO

Deaths of MH couple investigated as murder-suicide

A welfare check on a Mountain Home couple has turned to an apparent murder-suicide investigation. The bodies of 84-year-old Arnold Pribyl and 75-year-old Jean Pribyl were located Friday with gunshot wounds to their chests. According to the report from the Mountain Home Police Department, Chief Eddie Griffin and three officers...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

50-foot Christmas tree rises above small Arkansas town

CHARLOTTE, Ark. (KAIT) - People driving through the Cord-Charlotte area may have noticed a new addition to the typically unchanging skyline. Members of John 3:16 Ministries have announced the erection of a 50-foot Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season. “The Christmas tree was inspired to get families here,” said...
CHARLOTTE, AR

