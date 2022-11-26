Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
2009 Covington Catholic graduate Luke Maile signs with the Reds
Former CovCath star reflects on the opportunity to sign with the Reds for a one-year deal, says he can't wait to play.
Covington native Charley Wolf died at 96, made a mark in basketball and as patriarch of a sports family
Yes, there once was a professional basketball team in Cincinnati. And it was coached by Charley Wolf, a native of Covington. Wolf died at the age of 96 Saturday – but not before he made quite a mark – not only in basketball – but as the patriarch to one this area’s top sports families.
UC Football Legend Weighs In On Bearcats Coaching Search
Cincinnati has question marks at quarterback and head coach going into the Big 12.
Look: Luke Fickell Introduced At Wisconsin, Gives First Comments Since Leaving UC
The Bearcats winningest head coach made a swift exit to be the Badgers new head coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Cincinnati DB, 4-star freshman from 2022 recruiting class, enters portal
Another day, another player has entered the transfer portal. On Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati freshman defensive back, Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway announced via his Twitter account that he will be entering the transfer portal. This announcement comes a little after former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell accepted an offer to be...
WLWT 5
Archives: UC football seek new coach after Watson Brown bolts for Rice
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati football program finds itself in a familiar place: In search of a new head coach in late November. Sunday, news broke that Luke Fickell, who had helmed the Bearcats for six seasons, was heading to Madison, Wisconsin to become the head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers.
Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job
If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
Fox 19
Luke Fickell gets huge pay bump moving to Wisconsin from UC
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Luke Fickell’s average yearly salary as head football coach at the University of Wisconsin will be $7.9 million, according to UW Athletics Director Chris McIntosh. That reflects nearly a 60 percent pay bump from what Fickell earned in the same role at the University of Cincinnati,...
College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation
Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
Conflicting Reports Surface On Major Coach's Interest In UC Job
The Bearcats are beginning their search for the next person to lead the football program.
Former Ohio State Coach Named Luke Fickell's Interim Replacement
The Cincinnati Bearcats are once again going back to the Ohio State well after losing Luke Fickell to Wisconsin over the weekend. Per The Athletic's Justin Williams, Kerry Coombs, a former Buckeyes defensive coordinator, will take over as the interim in Cincy. "Kerry Coombs has been named interim coach of...
Watch: Luke Fickell Arrives In Wisconsin, Makes First Statement As Badgers' Head Coach
The winningest coach in UC history wasted little time taking over at Wisconsin following the end of UC's AAC Title chances.
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires
Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
spectrumnews1.com
New football team recruiting women tackle players
MASON, Ohio — A new football team is forming in the Cincinnati area and it’s recruiting women who want to play tackle football. The Cincinnati Cougars are a new all-women's tackle football team. The team is trying to get enough players to compete in the Women's Football Alliance,...
The Best Place To Live In Kentucky
Would you believe that Kentucky's most desirable town is actually a suburb of Cincinnati, Ohio? We've got all the details about this gorgeous place.
Yardbarker
Report: Former Texas HC not interested in Cincinnati opening
The Bearcats are in need of a new head coach after Luke Fickell left to take the Wisconsin job. Herman went 22-4 in two seasons at Houston, which led him to land the Longhorns job. He went 32-18 in four seasons at Texas but was fired after going 7-3 during the 2020 season.
5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for the Cincinnati Bearcats
Luke Fickell has decided to leave Cincinnati to take the head coaching job at Wisconsin. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Cincinnati Bearcats. With Fickell going to Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard will have to go back to being a defensive coordinator or find a new job. Leonhard played at Wisconsin and in the NFL as a safety. Since then, he has been an assistant coach at Wisconsin, working his way up to defensive coordinator and interim head coach.
College football world reacts to insane coaching news
The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WLWT 5
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant Fausto to close by the end of the year
CINCINNATI — A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is set to close by the end of this year. The restaurant Fausto, opened by the Ferrari Brothers, will close on Dec. 22 with a final dinner party that night. The restaurant opened in June 2019, shortly after the brothers Tony and Austin...
WLWT 5
Dr. O'dell Owens visitation, private memorial service to be held next Friday
CINCINNATI — A public visitation and a family funeral service will be held for Cincinnati health leader, Dr. O'dell Owens next Friday, according to his family. Owens died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 24. There will be a public visitation and wake from 10 a.m. - Noon, followed by a...
