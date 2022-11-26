Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands were without power Tuesday morning as the area’s first substantial winter weather system pushed through the Omaha-metro area. At 12:10 p.m., OPPD reported that power was gradually being restored, but many are still without power. “The number of customers without power has dropped from...
klkntv.com
Car flips north of Lincoln before landing on its side in a home’s driveway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car rolled onto its side north of Lincoln on Monday morning. This happened along North 14th Street in between Davey and Rock Creek Roads, a little after 6 a.m. Right now we do not know if anyone was injured in this wreck or what...
KETV.com
OFD: Cooking oil sparks fire, does $82,500 in damages
Omaha firefighters say cooking oil sparked a fire on S. 27th St. Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out just before 4:30 p.m. The fire department says smoke and flames were showing when firefighters got on scene. Everyone got outside safely and the fire was put out a short time later.
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
WOWT
Sarpy County homeowners demand stoplight at intersection on Highway 31
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A building boom in the southwest metro area is bringing in new homeowners and concerns that the best way out of one neighborhood is taking a dangerous turn. Across from a harvested field lies fertile ground for home growth and Giles is the main road...
KETV.com
Outage impacting emergency services in 3 Nebraska counties, according to officials
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — An outage is impacting 911 service for three Nebraska counties, according to officials. Officials said the 911 system is down for Butler, Platte and Saunders counties. In Saunders County, residents can call 402-443-1000 for emergencies. There is no indication at this time to the cause...
iheart.com
Three Omaha residents arrested in Lincoln for stealing catalytic converters
(Lincoln, NE) -- Three Omaha residents are arrested in Lincoln, accused of stealing catalytic converters. Lincoln Police say around 10:00 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 1600 block of Otoe on the report of suspicious persons. Police say the caller observed unknown males exiting a silver Honda SUV and checking door handles of vehicles parked in the neighborhood. Investigators say the caller provided a license plate of the Honda, later determined to belong to a 2014 Honda Pilot stolen out of Omaha. LPD says additional officers arrived in the area and located the Honda Pilot at the U-Stop, near 21st and K Street.
WOWT
Three people from Omaha arrested after stolen catalytic converter found in car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people from Omaha were arrested by the Lincoln Police Department after a stolen catalytic converter was found in their car. Saturday at 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to 16th and Otoe Streets on a report of suspicious people. LPD said the caller saw unknown men...
klkntv.com
Crash closes busy Lincoln intersection; driver cited on suspicion of DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A crash shut down the busy Homestead Expressway and West Van Dorn Street interchange on Monday morning. The Lincoln Police Department says only one vehicle was involved in the wreck, which occurred a little after 2:30 a.m. The 19-year-old driver was on Highway 77 and...
WOWT
Police respond after fight at La Vista soccer complex
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police responded to a soccer complex in La Vista Sunday night after there were reports about someone with a gun holding people hostage. Fortunately, the reports were completely unfounded. However, police told 6 News a fight did break out and someone pulled out pepper spray...
News Channel Nebraska
Three men were arrested for auto theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested three men for reportedly stealing a vehicle. LPD said officers were sent to the 1600 block of Otoe at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 26 for a report of suspicious people. Officers said the caller reported seeing unknown males getting out of a...
Sioux City Journal
Man dies after being hit while crossing Omaha intersection
OMAHA — A 34-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing an Omaha intersection Wednesday evening. Omaha police were called to the intersection of 24th and Oak streets, where a vehicle had reportedly struck a pedestrian, at 6:58 p.m., according to a news release from the Omaha Police Department.
klkntv.com
101 stolen catalytic converters worth $30,300 found at Lincoln shop, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it found dozens of stolen catalytic converters after searching an auto shop. Officers served a warrant at Victory Auto on Cornhusker Highway on Sunday morning. The owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov, was the subject of an ongoing investigation regarding stolen catalytic...
KETV.com
'There was motive': New details in Cass County murder investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — On Tuesday, new details were revealed about theAugust 2022 death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell. According to prosecutors, Blackwell was found in her burning Plattsmouth home with a knife in her chest. Jabari Parsons, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in Blackwell's death. He's also facing two...
omahamagazine.com
Mayor Jean Stothert is All Business
When Jean Stothert was the only woman serving on Omaha’s city council, a man once addressed the chamber with “Councilmen.” After a pause, he looked at her and added a derisive “oh, you too, honey.”. No one calls Stothert “honey” anymore. Now just shy of a...
WOWT
13-year-old Omaha boy facing charges in death of another 13-year-old
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Monday said a teen boy already in custody was facing charges in the death of another teen boy about two months earlier. “The suspect was already being detained at the Douglas County Youth Center for another incident involving robbery, gun use and auto theft,” the OPD release states.
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
3 News Now
Latest Update from 3 News Now | November 28 | 5 PM
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday afternoon, November 28, 2022. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
KETV.com
'We need to hit the panic button," Metro law enforcement agencies report low staffing levels
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Law enforcement agencies sound the alarm on what they describe as critically low staffing. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it negotiated a new contract to try and combat losses to other agencies. Meantime, the Omaha police union said it's expecting a record number of...
Comments / 0