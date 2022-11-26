Read full article on original website
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Texas Longhorns Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
The college football transfer portal is going to be active in the coming weeks, with hundreds of players looking for new homes. There will be plenty of quarterbacks on the move, and one of them will apparently be Hudson Card of Texas. Card will be entering the portal and plans to enroll at another Power 5 school, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
2022 Longhorns Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's In and Who's Out?
The Texas Longhorns have had a flurry of names enter the transfer portal over the last 48 hours. Keep track of the latest entries here:
College Football World Reacts To Texas Quarterback Transfer
Texas quarterback Hudson Card plans on entering the transfer portal, according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel. With Quinn Ewers on the roster and Arch Manning set to join the program in 2023, it makes sense for Card to explore his options. Thamel is reporting that Card's priorities are "winning and...
UT men’s hoops ranked No. 2 in latest AP Top 25 poll
The Longhorns (5-0) moved up two spots to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings that were released Monday. It's the program's highest ranking since it was ranked No. 1 in January 2010.
2024 athlete Aeryn Hampton decommits from Texas
The Longhorns lost a 2024 commitment from Aeryn Hampton. The four-star athlete from Daingerfield (Texas) announced his decommitment via Twitter with a statement. "First off, I would like to thank the Longhorn fan base for welcoming me in with open arms and allowing me to be a Longhorn. I have always loved Austin, Texas and being a Longhorn has been a dream of mine since I was younger. Secondly, I would like to re-open my recruitment and take all of my official/unofficial visits. With that being said, I will be decommitting from the University of Texas. It's still a school that I will heavily consider, but I think it's the best choice at the moment. This opportunity has meant a lot to me and this is by far the hardest decision I have made in my life. I feel that I should enjoy the process a little more and make my final decision sometime close to signing day. Thank you coach Sark, coach Gideon and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in my abilities, offering me a scholarship and an opportunity to play at the University of Texas."
texashsfootball.com
Oregon Ducks Secures Fourth Texas Commit
Though Judson lost in the second round against Vandegrift, one of their defensive lineman is winning after graduation. Four-star prospect Johnny Bowens announced his commitment to Oregon over fellow finalists Texas and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 265 lb. Bowens decommitted from the Aggies over the summer. The Texas standout is...
Texas commit Liona Lefau named MaxPreps Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year
Texas coaches were ecstatic when they landed a commitment from Liona Lefau in June. The four-star linebacker from Kahuku (HI) was one of the top targets on the board for Jeff Choate. The Longhorns won a hard fought victory over several other programs to land Lefau and have had to battle to hold onto him. Lefau had a stellar season helping to lead the Red Raiders to a state championship, and he was honored today by being named the 2022 Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year by MaxPreps.
texashsfootball.com
High School Broadcast Team Banned From Booth
New Braunfels Broadcast Team Kept From Broadcast Booth, Blames Disgraced San Marcos ISD. Despite New Braunfels getting clobbered by Westlake two weeks ago, Unicorns fans took another loss… if they were trying to listen to KGNB/KNBT. Broadcasters Travis Steel and Ben Campos called the game in the bleachers, broadcasting...
CBS Austin
Stephen F. Austin State University moves to join the University of Texas system
"Stephen F. Austin State University moves to join the University of Texas system" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. The Stephen F. Austin State University...
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s been a lot of winning for football teams from all skill levels in the state of Texas so far and the winning just doesn’t stop when it comes to the lottery. The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning top prize ticket from Monday...
Austin State Hospital is almost finished. Will it be effective?
The new Austin State Hospital, which promises to be more effective in treating people with severe mental health issues, should be finished next year.
kadn.com
A supertall skyscraper is coming to Austin, Texas
There's a well-known saying that everything is bigger in Texas. But so far, that hasn't been the case for the state capital's skyline. That could change soon, said Brad Wilkins of architecture firm HKS, during an interview with CNN. Wilkins has worked on some of the world's tallest buildings —...
Behind the Scenes: Matthew McConaughey takes on commercials in new UT class
An inside look on Matthew McConaughey's class Script to Screen: Commercials starting in the spring semester at UT Austin.
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
The Most Expensive Home Listing In Texas Just Got Cheaper
What was once the most expensive listing in Texas is no longer at the top!
Manor ISD investigating teacher’s now-deleted tweets
The Manor Independent School District said it's investigating tweets from one of its teachers.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Austin. Officials confirmed that one man died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow.
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
Report: Austin home prices cooling the fastest in the US
The latest data shared Monday from real estate company Redfin showed Austin's median price per square foot went up 1.3% year-over-year in October.
fox7austin.com
Cold front coming into Austin on Tuesday
Chilly weather is expected through the end of the week due to a cold front coming in on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
