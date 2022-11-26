ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Longhorns Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring

The college football transfer portal is going to be active in the coming weeks, with hundreds of players looking for new homes. There will be plenty of quarterbacks on the move, and one of them will apparently be Hudson Card of Texas. Card will be entering the portal and plans to enroll at another Power 5 school, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
College Football World Reacts To Texas Quarterback Transfer

Texas quarterback Hudson Card plans on entering the transfer portal, according to ESPN insider Pete Thamel. With Quinn Ewers on the roster and Arch Manning set to join the program in 2023, it makes sense for Card to explore his options. Thamel is reporting that Card's priorities are "winning and...
247Sports

2024 athlete Aeryn Hampton decommits from Texas

The Longhorns lost a 2024 commitment from Aeryn Hampton. The four-star athlete from Daingerfield (Texas) announced his decommitment via Twitter with a statement. "First off, I would like to thank the Longhorn fan base for welcoming me in with open arms and allowing me to be a Longhorn. I have always loved Austin, Texas and being a Longhorn has been a dream of mine since I was younger. Secondly, I would like to re-open my recruitment and take all of my official/unofficial visits. With that being said, I will be decommitting from the University of Texas. It's still a school that I will heavily consider, but I think it's the best choice at the moment. This opportunity has meant a lot to me and this is by far the hardest decision I have made in my life. I feel that I should enjoy the process a little more and make my final decision sometime close to signing day. Thank you coach Sark, coach Gideon and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in my abilities, offering me a scholarship and an opportunity to play at the University of Texas."
texashsfootball.com

Oregon Ducks Secures Fourth Texas Commit

Though Judson lost in the second round against Vandegrift, one of their defensive lineman is winning after graduation. Four-star prospect Johnny Bowens announced his commitment to Oregon over fellow finalists Texas and Texas A&M. The 6-foot-3, 265 lb. Bowens decommitted from the Aggies over the summer. The Texas standout is...
247Sports

Texas commit Liona Lefau named MaxPreps Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year

Texas coaches were ecstatic when they landed a commitment from Liona Lefau in June. The four-star linebacker from Kahuku (HI) was one of the top targets on the board for Jeff Choate. The Longhorns won a hard fought victory over several other programs to land Lefau and have had to battle to hold onto him. Lefau had a stellar season helping to lead the Red Raiders to a state championship, and he was honored today by being named the 2022 Hawaii High School Football Player of the Year by MaxPreps.
texashsfootball.com

High School Broadcast Team Banned From Booth

New Braunfels Broadcast Team Kept From Broadcast Booth, Blames Disgraced San Marcos ISD. Despite New Braunfels getting clobbered by Westlake two weeks ago, Unicorns fans took another loss… if they were trying to listen to KGNB/KNBT. Broadcasters Travis Steel and Ben Campos called the game in the bleachers, broadcasting...
kadn.com

A supertall skyscraper is coming to Austin, Texas

There's a well-known saying that everything is bigger in Texas. But so far, that hasn't been the case for the state capital's skyline. That could change soon, said Brad Wilkins of architecture firm HKS, during an interview with CNN. Wilkins has worked on some of the world's tallest buildings —...
iheart.com

This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
