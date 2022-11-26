ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wfxrtv.com

Hugh Freeze leaves behind a legacy at Liberty, students react

WFXR's David DeGuzman looks back at the legacy Hugh Freeze leaves behind as he heads to Auburn while Rhian Lowndes reports from Liberty with reaction from students on the departure. Hugh Freeze leaves behind a legacy at Liberty, students …. WFXR's David DeGuzman looks back at the legacy Hugh Freeze...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Cavaliers receive votes in AP poll after 8-0 start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The historic start to the season for Virginia women's basketball is starting to draw national attention. UVA received two points in the latest AP Top 25, tied for the seventh most among teams receiving votes. The Cavaliers have not appeared in the AP Top 25 since the 2011-12 season when the team was ranked No. 22 for one week.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Virginia chef takes crown on HBO Max's 'The Big Brunch'

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A chef from Charlottesville may not have won HBO Max’s The Big Brunch, but another chef from Virginia did. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Daniel Harthausen, of the Young Mother pop-ups and Adarra, clinched the victory in the show’s finale, which became available for streaming on Thanksgiving Day.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Robb Report

Why One of the West Coast’s Coolest Menswear Stores Set up Shop in the Middle of Virginia

The “future of retail”—a fraught topic even before the Covid-19 pandemic—is hard to forecast. And few would imagine that it might take shape on a 45-acre property in Albemarle County, Virginia, some six miles south of Monticello and smack in the middle of the state’s wine country. But that’s where Division Road founder Jason Pecarich chose to move his business, which he founded in Seattle in 2015 to bring heritage menswear brands to a locally underserved market. The shop’s diverse assortment was driven by a focus on “manufacturer brands” that produced the goods themselves, ranging from major names like Crockett &...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia

THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Temporary lane closure in Lynchburg starts tomorrow

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a portion of the Lynchburg Expressway, at the Main Street Bridge, will be reduced to a single lane. According to Lynchburg Public Works, the closure will happen daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is expected to last until Friday, Dec. 2.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Lynchburg man dies after being hit walking along I-81

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Lynchburg died after he was hit walking along I-81 last week. Virginia State Police said the crash happened on Nov. 21 around 11 p.m. near the 225 mile marker. A transit passenger bus was heading north in the left lane when hit...
LYNCHBURG, VA
campussafetymagazine.com

Former Liberty University Dean Files Whistleblower Lawsuit

Another former Liberty University (LU) employee is suing the school for allegedly firing him in retaliation for being a whistleblower. Former LU Dean John Markley says for four years he repeatedly made good faith reports to Liberty leadership and law enforcement of the school’s state and federal law violations, only to be terminated in June, reports Christianity Today.
wfxrtv.com

LPD responded to single shot fired on Saturday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police responded to a gunshot fired on Saturday night. The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they responded at 11:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Main Street for a report of a single shot fired. They report being able to recover a cartridge casing in the area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

One dead after brush fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person died Monday morning from injuries sustained in a brush fire in Roanoke on November 23rd, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded to the 700 block of Hemlock Rd NW for reports of a brush fire, where they found a brush fire that stretched about an acre and a half.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Vehicle fire in Appomattox: Firefighters

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — There was a vehicle fire in Appomattox. Firefighters said they were dispatched to Bear Branch Road near the intersection with Oak Ridge Road for the report of a vehicle fire. "Crews arrived to find an RV fully involved with the woods around the vehicle also...
APPOMATTOX, VA
