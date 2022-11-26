Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
ComicBook
New Netflix Star Made Bizarre Prediction Years Before Popular Series Premiere
Jenna Ortega is Wednesday Addams. The Scream star debuted as the Addams Family character earlier this month in a self-titled series on Netflix. Now that Wednesday is setting some pretty major streaming records, the internet is flocking to all things Addams Family. As a result of one of the excursions, a now-viral tweet features a clip from one of Ortega's first acting gigs, one in which she predicted her record-setting role.
ComicBook
Zoe Saldana Reacts to First Avatar: The Way of Water Screening: "I Was, Like, Sobbing"
Avatar: The Way of Water star Zoe Saldaña shared her first reaction to the movie. She told Jimmy Fallon that she was crying in her seat during an appearance on his late night show this week. The actress had literally just come back from a screening for James Cameron's latest movie and she was moved to tears. Fallon joked about how immersive an experience it was and the Marvel star agreed wholeheartedly. Zoe Saldaña is very mum on how the entire plot comes together, but did drop one small hint about a motif for the movie.
ComicBook
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman's Hat Bought by Nicole Kidman for Six-Figure Price
Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman paid $100,000 for Hugh Jackman's The Music Man hat at an auction benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS over the weekend. Jackman shared video of the surprising moment on Twitter on Sunday, revealing not only his own surprise at Kidman's generous bid, but the audience's as well. In the video, Jackman and his costar Nicholas Ward encourage the audience to beat the top bid of $19,000 when Kidman shouts out her six-figure bid.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fans Can't Handle Kevin Costner's Emotional Funeral Speech in New Episode
The fifth season of Yellowstone kicked off earlier this month with a major tragedy when Monica (Kelsey Asbille) was involved in a car accident at 37 weeks pregnant, the accident causing the baby — a son she and her husband Kayce Dutton named John — to die. This week, the family laid the baby to rest, and the funeral saw an emotional moment between Monica and the elder John Dutton (Kevin Costner) that has had fans themselves emotional and in tears since it aired. Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of Yellowstone, "Horses in Heaven", beyond this point.
ComicBook
Is Cocaine Bear Actually Based on a True Story?
Cocaine Bear is taking the internet by storm. Monday, Universal released the first teaser poster for the upcoming thriller, giving the masses their first earnest look at the picture. Across the top of the poster in big, bold letters reads "inspired by true events," akin to something you may see from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre or The Conjuring franchises. While the "true events" banner is often inflated to allow for a feature film, Cocaine Bear is an event, that by all accounts, actually happened. While the Elizabeth Banks film is set to take some creative liberties as it transforms into a thriller following a drug-fueled bear as it. stalks the woods while hunting campers down, the narcotics-related premise is as real as can be.
ComicBook
Surprise Jake Gyllenhaal Movie Dominating on Netflix
Considering the way that Christmas movies have been taking over Netflix subscriber's screens for the past week, a surprising Jake Gyllenhaal movie has started to climb the rankings on the streamer as well. Having arrived on the streaming service back on November 24th, the 2015 movie Southpaw from Antoine Fuqua and featuring a ripped Jake Gyllenhaal has leaped up into the US Top 10 movies. Yesterday the film premiered at the #6 position on the chart, holding onto the same spot again today and beating out several Netflix originals in the process. Take a look at the full Netflix Top 10 below to see the whole picture.
ComicBook
Nick Holly, Co-Creator of ABC Comedy Sons & Daughters, Dies at 51
Nick Holly, manager, writer, producer, and co-creator of ABC's Sons & Daughters, died Monday. In a statement released by Holly's family, it was revealed the producer passed after an extended battle with cancer. He was 51. In addition to writing and producing projects, Holly also served as the manager for...
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Says Season 3 Is Deep Space Nine Sequel, Voyager Continuation
Paramount+ is getting ready to launch their third and final season of Star Trek: Picard and it's looking like a good entry into the franchise. Picard looks to be sort of a continuation to Star Trek: The Next Generation and the series showrunner seems to think so too. Even though Picard isn't exactly a sequel to The Next Generation, it seems like it will be a sequel to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager. While speaking with Den of Geek, showrunner Terry Matalas revealed that the series is not only a continuation to Next Generation, it's a sequel to Deep Space Nine and Voyager.
Melanie Griffith shares sweet photo with mother Tippi Hedren, 92: ‘Thankful that my Mom is still here with us’
Melanie Griffith expressed her gratitude for her mother Tippi Hedren with a sweet Instagram post after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. On Monday, the 65-year-old actress shared a photo in which she was seen hugging the 92-year-old “Marnie” star as the pair beamed at the camera. “Thankful that my Mom is still here with us,” Griffith captioned the heartwarming image, adding a black heart emoji. The touching post quickly received appreciative comments from fans and celebrities including Mario Lopez, Alicia Witt, Lisa Rinna and Olivia Harrison. “Love for both of you ladies,” Griffith’s ex-husband Antonio Banderas wrote, adding two red heart emojis. In the snap, the mother-daughter duo were cuddled up...
ComicBook
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Yellowstone Star Nearly Quit Acting Before Joining Series
With Yellowstone in its fifth season on Paramount Network, the series has not only grown in popularity but so has the series' characters and the actors bringing them to life. Among those fan-favorite actors is Mo Brings Plenty who plays Mo, right hand man and fixer for Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) in the series. But while Brings Plenty and his character have grown in popularity as Yellowstone continues, it turns out that the actor nearly quit the profession before joining the series.
ComicBook
Indiana Jones 5 Star Antonio Banderas Shares Disappointing Update About His Role
Indiana Jones fans are not only looking forward to the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 to get to see the beloved archaeologist brought back to life by Harrison Ford, but also for the various other new additions to the franchise, such as Antonio Banderas. Despite the excitement of Banderas joining the project, the actor recently shared the disappointing news that his involvement in the picture isn't as thorough as some fans would like, and his involvement is little more than a glorified cameo. Still, even a cameo appearance from Banderas will still have viewers excited about the project. Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
ComicBook
Star Trek's George Takei Responds to William Shatner's Recent Comments
Star Trek: The Original Series star George Takei has responded to recent disparaging remarks from his Star Trek co-star William Shatner by… not responding. Well, mostly. On Monday, The Guardian ran a profile chronicling Takei's life and career, from his time as a child in a Japanese-American internment camp (which he chronicled in his graphic novel They Called Us Enemy) to his rise to fame via Star Trek, to his post-Star Trek life as an activist. Shatner, while promoting his new memoir Boldly Go, said in a recent interview that he blamed the tension that exists between him and the rest of the Enterprise crew cast on "bitter and embittered" co-stars.
ComicBook
First Cocaine Bear Poster Released
Rather than being a figurative title, the upcoming film Cocaine Bear will instead deliver a more literal adventure, as it focuses on the true-life story of a bear eating cocaine and the group of unlikely victims who are caught in its path, with the new film getting its first poster. The new film comes from director Elizabeth Banks and, like former projects Charlie's Angels and the Pitch Perfect series, aims to blend together genres in unexpected and entirely entertaining ways. You can check out the rampaging first poster for Cocaine Bear below before the film lands in theaters on February 24, 2023.
'Irreverent' cast explores conflicted characters
Actors Colin Donnell, P.J. Byrne and Kylie Bracknell and creator Paddy Macrae discuss the dual layers of the characters in the Australian comedy "Irreverent."
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has Another Secret Celebrity Cameo
James Gunn has been pretty busy this month with his new role as the Co-CEO of DC Studios after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav appointed him and Peter Safran to lead their new imprint. Gunn recently revealed that all DC Universe projects will be interconnected including their film, TV, animation, and video games. Before next year is up, the director will finish up his tenure with Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of the two premiered on Disney+ last week and according to reviews it was á brilliant entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the introduction of Kevin Bacon fans didn't expect another character to appear. When the actor first appears on screen, he's talking to his wife and the voice over the phone just so happens to be Kyra Sedgwick.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes Teases Conflict Between Jean-Luc and Riker in Picard Season 3
Paramount+ is getting ready to premiere the third and final season of their most prominent Star Trek series, Star Trek: Picard. The series will try to wrap up the story that they began telling about Jean-Luc Picard and it looks to be really good. While we don't know if the series will lead into a spinoff, the showrunner revealed that he looks at the third season as a continuation of Star Trek: The Next Generation. During that same interview with Den of Geek, actor Jonathan Frakes teased the conflict between Riker and Picard while the events of season three happened.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Had Different Title in Mind for Season 3
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has generated some of the biggest buzz the franchise has seen in years, as it will reunite Picard star Patrick Stewart with his castmates from the classic Star Trek: The Next Generation TV series of the late-1980s/early-1990s era. However, while this Star Trek: TNG reunion is happening under the title banner of "Picard," a lot of fans have been arguing that it should be given some kind of alternate name, that better reflects the significance of this event.
Comments / 0