Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
New Netflix Star Made Bizarre Prediction Years Before Popular Series Premiere
Jenna Ortega is Wednesday Addams. The Scream star debuted as the Addams Family character earlier this month in a self-titled series on Netflix. Now that Wednesday is setting some pretty major streaming records, the internet is flocking to all things Addams Family. As a result of one of the excursions, a now-viral tweet features a clip from one of Ortega's first acting gigs, one in which she predicted her record-setting role.
ComicBook
Hulu Renews Hit New Series for Season 2
Hulu is giving fans a second helping of a fan-favorite. That's right, Tell Me Lies will be back for season 2 on the streaming platform. The company announced the move today and fans are already cheering on social media. Carola Lovering's novel serves as the source material for the series. Both Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco's messy romance will continue to engross viewers next year when things get rolling on Hulu. Megan Oppenheimer is the executive producer and showrunner for the Hulu Original. Other executive producers include Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski for Belletrist Productions. Over on the Rebelle Media side of things are producers Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan. Refinery 29 is also in the mix with Sam Schlaifer and Shannon Gibson in production roles.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Yellowstone Star Nearly Quit Acting Before Joining Series
With Yellowstone in its fifth season on Paramount Network, the series has not only grown in popularity but so has the series' characters and the actors bringing them to life. Among those fan-favorite actors is Mo Brings Plenty who plays Mo, right hand man and fixer for Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) in the series. But while Brings Plenty and his character have grown in popularity as Yellowstone continues, it turns out that the actor nearly quit the profession before joining the series.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Says Season 5 Plans Were in Place Before the Series Premiere Was Filmed
The fifth season of Yellowstone has featured more flashbacks to John Dutton's past than any of the previous seasons. That means fans have seen a lot more of Josh Lucas, who plays a younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, running the Yellowstone Ranch in the 1990s. Lucas has appeared in flashbacks throughout the series, but Season 5 has featured his storyline much more prominently. According to Lucas, the plans for this seasons flashbacks were in place years ago, before the Yellowstone pilot was even filmed.
ComicBook
Die Hard Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr. Dead at 66
Clarence Gilyard Jr., the character actor best known for his role as Theo in Die Hard, has died. He was 66 years old. Gilyard has a decades-long career as an actor and author, with a regular role on Matlock and years playing Jimmy Trivette, Cordell Walker's partner on the original Walker Texas Ranger. In addition to Die Hard, his film credits include the Left Behind trilogy, in which he played a preacher, and the original Top Gun, in which Gilyard played Marcus "Sundown" Williams. His passing was confirmed by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where Gilyard had been working as a film and theatre professor at the UNLV College of Fine Arts.
ComicBook
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fans Can't Handle Kevin Costner's Emotional Funeral Speech in New Episode
The fifth season of Yellowstone kicked off earlier this month with a major tragedy when Monica (Kelsey Asbille) was involved in a car accident at 37 weeks pregnant, the accident causing the baby — a son she and her husband Kayce Dutton named John — to die. This week, the family laid the baby to rest, and the funeral saw an emotional moment between Monica and the elder John Dutton (Kevin Costner) that has had fans themselves emotional and in tears since it aired. Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of Yellowstone, "Horses in Heaven", beyond this point.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Says Season 3 Is Deep Space Nine Sequel, Voyager Continuation
Paramount+ is getting ready to launch their third and final season of Star Trek: Picard and it's looking like a good entry into the franchise. Picard looks to be sort of a continuation to Star Trek: The Next Generation and the series showrunner seems to think so too. Even though Picard isn't exactly a sequel to The Next Generation, it seems like it will be a sequel to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager. While speaking with Den of Geek, showrunner Terry Matalas revealed that the series is not only a continuation to Next Generation, it's a sequel to Deep Space Nine and Voyager.
ComicBook
Is Cocaine Bear Actually Based on a True Story?
Cocaine Bear is taking the internet by storm. Monday, Universal released the first teaser poster for the upcoming thriller, giving the masses their first earnest look at the picture. Across the top of the poster in big, bold letters reads "inspired by true events," akin to something you may see from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre or The Conjuring franchises. While the "true events" banner is often inflated to allow for a feature film, Cocaine Bear is an event, that by all accounts, actually happened. While the Elizabeth Banks film is set to take some creative liberties as it transforms into a thriller following a drug-fueled bear as it. stalks the woods while hunting campers down, the narcotics-related premise is as real as can be.
ComicBook
USA Saves New Series After TBS Cancelation Shocker
Another casualty cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery this year might end up seeing the light of day. According to a new report on Wednesday, USA Network is closing a deal to broadcast the ten-episode first season of The Big D, a reality series that was originally expected to air on TBS. The series was initially cancelled by Warner Bros. Discovery in June of this year, weeks prior to what was supposed to be its series premiere. Reports indicated that Warner Bros. Discovery had hoped to shelve the show as a tax write-off, a decision we've also seen them make with projects like Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt.
ComicBook
Surprise Jake Gyllenhaal Movie Dominating on Netflix
Considering the way that Christmas movies have been taking over Netflix subscriber's screens for the past week, a surprising Jake Gyllenhaal movie has started to climb the rankings on the streamer as well. Having arrived on the streaming service back on November 24th, the 2015 movie Southpaw from Antoine Fuqua and featuring a ripped Jake Gyllenhaal has leaped up into the US Top 10 movies. Yesterday the film premiered at the #6 position on the chart, holding onto the same spot again today and beating out several Netflix originals in the process. Take a look at the full Netflix Top 10 below to see the whole picture.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard's Season 3 Showrunner Changed Show's Look and Sound to Be More Like The Next Generation
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 will feature some old-school touches that Star Trek: The Next Generation fans will appreciate. With Star Trek: Picard's final season bringing back the Next Generation crew for one last mission (or maybe not), showrunner Terry Matalas wanted to bring some aesthetic touches to the season that would make it feel more like a direct continuation of The Next Generation than Picard's previous seasons did. "I love the old Next Gen font," he tells Den of Geek. "I've missed titles on episodes and seeing them and going, 'hmm, I wonder what that means…?' And the music was extraordinarily important to me."
ComicBook
Wednesday: Here's Why Jenna Ortega Doesn't Blink in Addams Family Spinoff
Actor Jenna Ortega has been earning acclaim for her take on the beloved daughter of the Addams Family in the spinoff series Wednesday, as she's made a number of exciting and unexpected choices for her performance, one of which being that audiences don't see her character blink. The official Netflix Twitter account recently shared that creator of the series Tim Burton took notice that Ortega didn't blink during one take of a scene and was so impressed with the result that he then instructed Ortega not to blink when she was on screen. All eight episodes of Wednesday are now streaming on Netflix.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes Teases Conflict Between Jean-Luc and Riker in Picard Season 3
Paramount+ is getting ready to premiere the third and final season of their most prominent Star Trek series, Star Trek: Picard. The series will try to wrap up the story that they began telling about Jean-Luc Picard and it looks to be really good. While we don't know if the series will lead into a spinoff, the showrunner revealed that he looks at the third season as a continuation of Star Trek: The Next Generation. During that same interview with Den of Geek, actor Jonathan Frakes teased the conflict between Riker and Picard while the events of season three happened.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Had Different Title in Mind for Season 3
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 has generated some of the biggest buzz the franchise has seen in years, as it will reunite Picard star Patrick Stewart with his castmates from the classic Star Trek: The Next Generation TV series of the late-1980s/early-1990s era. However, while this Star Trek: TNG reunion is happening under the title banner of "Picard," a lot of fans have been arguing that it should be given some kind of alternate name, that better reflects the significance of this event.
ComicBook
Nick Holly, Co-Creator of ABC Comedy Sons & Daughters, Dies at 51
Nick Holly, manager, writer, producer, and co-creator of ABC's Sons & Daughters, died Monday. In a statement released by Holly's family, it was revealed the producer passed after an extended battle with cancer. He was 51. In addition to writing and producing projects, Holly also served as the manager for...
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Has Another Secret Celebrity Cameo
James Gunn has been pretty busy this month with his new role as the Co-CEO of DC Studios after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav appointed him and Peter Safran to lead their new imprint. Gunn recently revealed that all DC Universe projects will be interconnected including their film, TV, animation, and video games. Before next year is up, the director will finish up his tenure with Marvel Studios with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. The latter of the two premiered on Disney+ last week and according to reviews it was á brilliant entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the introduction of Kevin Bacon fans didn't expect another character to appear. When the actor first appears on screen, he's talking to his wife and the voice over the phone just so happens to be Kyra Sedgwick.
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals a Mole Within Starfleet
Star Trek has revealed that there's a mole in Starfleet. SPOILERS follow for the most recent episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "Masquerade." An earlier episode of Star Trek: Prodigy revealed the origin of the show's main antagonist, The Diviner. He is a Vau N'Akat from the planet Solum and believes himself to be one of the last of his race along with his clone-daughter Gwyndala. He traveled back through time in search of the USS Protostar to use it in his attempt to stop Starfleet from ever making first contact with his homeworld, sparking a debate among the Vau N'Akat about how to respond that would plunge Solum into war.
ComicBook
First Cocaine Bear Poster Released
Rather than being a figurative title, the upcoming film Cocaine Bear will instead deliver a more literal adventure, as it focuses on the true-life story of a bear eating cocaine and the group of unlikely victims who are caught in its path, with the new film getting its first poster. The new film comes from director Elizabeth Banks and, like former projects Charlie's Angels and the Pitch Perfect series, aims to blend together genres in unexpected and entirely entertaining ways. You can check out the rampaging first poster for Cocaine Bear below before the film lands in theaters on February 24, 2023.
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again Rumor Heats Up for Major Marvel Hero's Debut
Chatter of White Tiger's seemingly imminent Marvel Cinematic Universe arrival is dominating the internet. Earlier in the month, rumors quickly spread suggesting the totem-wielding vigilante would be making her live-action debut during the events of Daredevil: Born Again. Now, one major piece of the rumor pie says that not only will White Tiger make her debut, but have a major role throughout the record-setting series. The latest comes from @DanielRPK, a part of the online circle stoking the speculation. After similar speculation from Murphy's Multiverse earlier this month, the rumor seems to be growing into something more.
Comments / 0