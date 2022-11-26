ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Report: Colorado offers Deion Sanders coaching job

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VDLcI_0jORoLdW00
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders would be a splashy hire for Auburn. Barbara Gauntt, Clarion Ledger

Colorado has offered Deion Sanders its head football coaching job, according to a report from The Athletic .

Sanders, currently the head coach at Jackson State has led the Tigers to an 11-0 record this season and is considered a candidate for coaching vacancies in the Bowl Subdiision.

Colorado has only two winning seasons in the past decade and is looking for a new leader after firing Karl Dorrell last month after the Buffaloes started this season 0-5.

The timing of the report coincides with Colorado athletic director Rick George saying he wants to have a new coach in place before Dec. 5. That's when the transfer portal for college football officially opens.

The 55-year-old Sanders, who is a College Football and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has a 26-5 record at Jackson State. The Tigers are slated to play in the SWAC Championship against Southern next Saturday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Report: Colorado offers Deion Sanders coaching job

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Deion Sanders confirms Pac-12 offer

One of the hottest head coaching prospects in college football right now is Jackson State’s Deion Sanders. And behind all of that smoke, it appeared that there was fire with a report this weekend that Colorado has offered Sanders its head coaching position. On Monday, Sanders confirmed that he had indeed received an offer, though he refused to Read more... The post Deion Sanders confirms Pac-12 offer appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Hot Board 5.0

It has been nearly two months since Karl Dorrell was relieved of his coaching duties in Boulder. While athletic director Rick George and the Buffaloes have not announced Dorrell's replacement yet, that news is expected by...
BOULDER, CO
iheart.com

Coach Prime is lit!!

Sanders’ track record at Jackson State has been impressive. Taking over a team that went 4-8 the year before he arrived, Sanders went 4-3 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, then went 11-2 in 2021 and is 11-0 so far this season. It’s easy to see why a Power 5 school like Colorado would be interested in his services.
JACKSON, MS
ralphiereport.com

Colorado regrets to inform Yale their upset application has been rejected

The Colorado Buffaloes finally did the impossible and beat a team they’re better than. Despite struggling down the stretch, the Buffs managed to defeat the previously undefeated Yale Bulldogs, 65-62. The Buffs started strong thanks in large part to Tristan da Silva’s aggressiveness as a scorer and initiator. The...
BOULDER, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by freddie marriage on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Colorado, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Colorado that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Want to Live in Denver? You Might Need a Career Change

Purchasing a home is not a cheap endeavor — especially in the Centennial State. Last year, GOBankingRates discovered that Colorado's cost of living is worse than New York's. In March, Porch.com ranked it as the No. 2 state where homebuyers need co-signers to purchase a house. Still, property costs...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two Denver council members oppose to Park Hill Golf Course Development

Though united in opposition, two Denver City Council members Monday night were set against publishing the Park Hill Golf Course small area plan for differing reasons. District 9 Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca and District 6 Councilman Paul Kashmann voted against the bill, which appeared before council for the first time. The proposed redevelopment of the Park Hill Golf Course has been a contentious issue since Westside Investment Partners Inc. submitted an initial plan in July. Since then, plans have evolved to include 55 acres of mixed...
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Top Law Firm Signs Lease for 30th Floor at 1900 Lawrence

One of the world’s top law firms, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, will relocate from its existing downtown office and take over the entire 30th floor at 1900 Lawrence, a Class A+ trophy office tower in downtown Denver. Gibson Dunn is the first tenant to sign a lease at 1900 Lawrence, which is owned by Riverside Investment & Development Company in partnership with Convexity Properties and Canyon Partners Real Estate. The projected move-in date is February 2025.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

693K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy