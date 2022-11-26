ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Dan Leal seeks child mentors for Seedling Foundation

By Staff Reports
San Marcos Record
San Marcos Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HsKKP_0jORoH6c00

Dan Leal

Dan Leal will address the Rotary Club of San Marcos on Nov. 30 about the Seedling Foundation, a nonprofit organization that matches volunteer mentors with children in Central Texas whose parents are incarcerated.

Leal seeks volunteers to serve as mentors in the school-based program. (seedlingmentors.org/)

Leal says no special experience is needed. Mentors serve as a caring friend to a local student, visiting with them once a week at school during lunch for one school year. Currently 50 children are waiting for mentors. Schools in Austin, Del Valle, Hays CISD, Pflugerville participate in the program.

Leal joined Seedling in 2017. He has more than two decades of nonprofit management experience. He served as Executive Director of the Children’s Advocacy Center in Denton for 15 years. Before that he was Human Services Coordinator for the City of Denton. He is a graduate of the University of North Texas, Denton.

Rotary meets at 11:45 a.m. at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center, 105 Bintu Drive, San Marcos. Visitors are welcome. Rotary is nonprofit, nonreligious and nonpolitical. The San Marcos club is 100 years old.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Rally For All of Austin gathering held for Austin community

AUSTIN, Texas — On Sunday, Nov. 27, Mayoral candidate Celia Israel hosted an event for special guests and the community to gather, before early voting for a runoff election begins. The rally started after 3 p.m. at the Pease Park Terrace & Cottage located at 1100 Kingsbury St, Austin,...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Buc-ee's to build a $6M car wash in New Braunfels

Construction on the new car wash in New Braunfels is anticipated to begin in February. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Buc-ee’s plans to construct a car wash at its location at 2760 N. I-35 in New Braunfels. According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing, the 5,647-square-foot facility will cost the company an estimated $6 million. The project is projected to begin in February and be completed around the end of August. 979-238-6390. www.buc-ees.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

$37 million Kyle Public Safety Center nearing completion

The Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, is anticipated to be completed in March. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Construction continues on the city of Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle, and is about 70% complete. The $37 million project was approved and funded through the November 2020 bond election, passed by 55.49% of voters. Built to accommodate the rapid growth of the city, the new facility will house the Kyle Police Department and will also establish an emergency operations center to allow local agency collaboration during critical situations.
KYLE, TX
seguintoday.com

Dinner is served: Seguin gathers around the table for a holiday meal

(Seguin) — There was plenty of room at The Table this past Sunday as Seguin gathered for a community Thanksgiving meal. The free meal was served to local families thanks to a community effort of approximately 20 local churches, civic organizations and businesses. They along with the city of...
SEGUIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

The Caring Place Announces Online Portal to Request Services

The Caring Place now offers an online portal for neighbors in crisis to begin the enrollment process for financial assistance. This new link offers neighbors the opportunity to confidentially fill out paperwork, upload documents and begin the enrollment process when their schedule permits. The link can be found at caringplacetx.org/gethelp and it is also posted outside of the Programs & Services building at 2001 Railroad Avenue in Georgetown, Texas. Neighbors utilizing this link must reside within The Caring Place service area.
GEORGETOWN, TX
travelawaits.com

11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Austin offers free supplies, tips to help prepare for winter

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water, Austin Energy and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are offering free supplies to help customers prepare for the upcoming winter season. Meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights, emergency preparedness kit materials and winter preparedness tip sheets will be...
AUSTIN, TX
proclaimerscv.com

$1,000 Monthly Payment in Austin, Texas; Are You Eligible?

Eligible families in Austin, Texas received a $1,000 monthly payment to fight the effect of the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Austin, Texas is the first city in the state that sent a $1,000 monthly payment to eligible families. They are those heavily impacted by the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Several cities across the country have already implemented this program.
AUSTIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

If You Love Pigs, a New Airbnb Opening in Smithville, Texas in 2023 Will be a Must Visit

Pigs get a bad wrap. Sure, they roll around in the mud and don't exactly eat the most tasty food but they are awesome animals. They show just about the same love as a dog and are fairly smart. Plus, they're just loveable and adorable and you want to hug them and squeeze them and call them George. That's why this news coming from a pig rescue outside of Austin, Texas is pretty cool as they will have a very unique Airbnb available next year where you can stay with their pigs.
SMITHVILLE, TX
KVUE

Leander grocery store fire leads to $350K in damage

LEANDER, Texas — A fire at a Leander grocery store on Sunday resulted in $350,000 worth of damage. On Nov. 27, at 5:30 a.m., the Leander Fire Department (LFD) received a call stating that a fire had started in a commercial building located at 307 South US 183 in Leander.
LEANDER, TX
San Marcos Record

San Marcos Record

171
Followers
243
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

San Marcos Record

Comments / 0

Community Policy