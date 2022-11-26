Deion Sanders gets job offer from Power Five school

The Colorado Buffaloes are reportedly all in on bringing Deion Sanders to Boulder.

Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman reported Saturday that Colorado has offered Sanders its head coaching position.

“At Colorado, where they’re desperate to pump some life into this program, CU has offered Deion Sanders from Jackson State the job,” Feldman said. “I’m told he has legit interest in becoming the Buffs’ new head coach. … I’m told if he can go there, and there’s people at CU that are optimistic, he will make this program nationally relevant for the first time in a long, long time.”

Colorado’s interest in the Pro Football Hall of Famer first surfaced earlier this week , along with a report he’d also talked with the South Florida Bulls . Sanders has also at various points been rumored as a candidate for several other FBS openings, including the Auburn Tigers and Nebraska Cornhuskers , who announced Saturday they’re hiring Matt Rhule .

Jackson, who’s led Jackson State to a 22-2 record the past two seasons, would have his work cut out for him at Colorado. The Buffaloes are 1-10 this season and fired head coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start to the season. Mike Sanford is the interim head coach.

Colorado fans seemed skeptical of the Sanders report, or at least that he’d be interested, but some said he could make a definite difference in the program.

[ Bruce Feldman, Fox Sports ]

