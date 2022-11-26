Back in July, the folks over at Team Associated unveiled a 1:10 scale Hoonicorn RC car - a 100% replica of the real deal. It doesn't come with the 410-cubic-inch Roush Yates V-8 engine, but for those passionate about the Hoonicorn, it is a nice substitute. The only problem was its price: $579.99 or $679.99, depending on the version. It is, of course, not as expensive as Ken Block’s real 914-horsepower Hoonitruck that sold for $1.1 million, but it is also not something all the people can afford. For those who dream of owning the Hoonicorn, the guys over Hoonigan have come up with a new solution - a 1:14 scale car priced at only $249.99 - that is a lot more affordable and makes for a very nice gift as Christmas approaches.

