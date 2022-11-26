ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

REALIFE
3d ago

I can recall when women were hardly as dangerous as they are presently. Don't underestimate any of them just continue to pray for them, the mother's to our children!🙏

NBC New York

Teen Attacked In A Gang Assault

Police are searching for four teens who attacked a 15-year-old boy in Long Island City on Monday. Investigators say that afternoon, the boy was approached on Broadway by a group of four teen boys who began to assault him. Police say two of them wielded a cane and a stick.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Ex-con arrested for Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally

An ex-con has been arrested for a September Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally, police said Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, was nabbed Monday at a Family Dollar store in Brownsville and charged with murder, assault and possession of a firearm. Police say he fatally shot Michael Valentine, 40 at Ashford and Fulton Sts. in Cypress Hills at about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 25. A ...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Gunman Chases Victim Down the Block During East NY Shooting

A gunman chased a man down the block during a shooting in Brooklyn. It happened November 7 around 4:30 p.m. on Linwood Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York. The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind […] Click here to view original web page at www.msn.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Cops Arrest Alleged Repeat Rapist After 2nd Attack at NYC Hotel

An alleged rapist accused of targeting women at a hotel in the Bronx has finally been arrested, police announced. Dashawn Williams, a 28-year-old from Randall's Island, is behind two sex attacks and robberies at the 7 Days Hotel off Bruckner Boulevard, the NYPD said. Arrested on charges of rape and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Photo released of suspect in summer shooting of COVID nurse in Brooklyn park

Cops on Monday released surveillance photos of a suspect in the summer shooting of a COVID nurse in a Brooklyn park. Carey Thame, who spent months as nurse on the front lines of the COVID pandemic, has been recovering since Aug. 30 from a gunshot wound he suffered in August inside Brooklyn Bridge Park. Two newly released photos show the suspected shooter inside a subway station. Thame, 29, was ...
BROOKLYN, NY
WGAU

Mother charged after 2 sons stabbed, killed

New York City Police Department said two young children were stabbed and killed in an apartment in the Bronx and now their mother has been charged with their deaths. Dimone Fleming, 22, has been charged with killing her 11-month-old son Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming, WNBC reported. Both boys...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

11-month-old, 3-year-old fatally stabbed in NYC; mother in custody

NEW YORK — Two children were fatally stabbed at an apartment in a New York City family shelter on Saturday night and their mother was in custody, authorities said. The boys -- an 11-month-old and a 3-year-old, died in the Mount Hope neighborhood of the Bronx, WABC-TV reported. Police said the boys were discovered with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso, according to the television station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY

