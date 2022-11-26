Read full article on original website
REALIFE
3d ago
I can recall when women were hardly as dangerous as they are presently. Don't underestimate any of them just continue to pray for them, the mother's to our children!🙏
NBC New York
Teen Gang Sought for Brutal Attack on 15-Year-Old With Cane, Stick on NYC Street: NYPD
Police are searching for a group of teens they say attacked a 15-year-old on a Queens sidewalk with a cane and stick Monday. The NYPD said it received a report that at around 4:15 p.m. on Broadway in Long Island City, a 15-year-old boy was approached by four other teens who began to attack him.
Duo chases, slashes man on Bronx street
A 26-year-old man was chased by a pair of attackers who slashed him on his arm in the Bronx last week, authorities said.
Ex-con arrested for Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally
An ex-con has been arrested for a September Brooklyn shooting that wounded three men, one fatally, police said Tuesday. Frederick Bembury, 46, was nabbed Monday at a Family Dollar store in Brownsville and charged with murder, assault and possession of a firearm. Police say he fatally shot Michael Valentine, 40 at Ashford and Fulton Sts. in Cypress Hills at about 3:25 a.m. on Sept. 25. A ...
bkreader.com
Gunman Chases Victim Down the Block During East NY Shooting
A gunman chased a man down the block during a shooting in Brooklyn. It happened November 7 around 4:30 p.m. on Linwood Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York. The victim had just parked on the block. He tried to escape from the gunman and at one point ducked behind […] Click here to view original web page at www.msn.com.
NYPD: Duo swipes wallet from distracted woman in Brooklyn
The NYPD says the two women teamed up to steal another woman's wallet inside Brooklyn's Atlantic Avenue terminal on Nov. 16.
NJ Woman Signed Herself Out Of Group Home Months Before She Was Reported Missing: Police
A search has been launched for a 22-year-old Central Jersey woman who has been missing for weeks, maybe months, authorities said. Veronica McLean's friend reported her missing in late October, after not hearing for her for quite some time, South Brunswick police said. Officers determined that McLean had been living...
NBC New York
Cops Arrest Alleged Repeat Rapist After 2nd Attack at NYC Hotel
An alleged rapist accused of targeting women at a hotel in the Bronx has finally been arrested, police announced. Dashawn Williams, a 28-year-old from Randall's Island, is behind two sex attacks and robberies at the 7 Days Hotel off Bruckner Boulevard, the NYPD said. Arrested on charges of rape and...
NYPD releases pics of suspect wanted in summer shooting at Brooklyn Bridge Park
Police on Monday released images of a suspect wanted for shooting a man in Brooklyn Bridge Park back in August.
NYPD seek family of homeless man found dead under Bronx park overpass
The NYPD is looking to locate any family members of a man whose body was found floating under a Bronx overpass earlier this month, authorities said.
2 men struck outside Queens nightclub, gunman sought
The NYPD is looking to identify a gunman who shot and struck two men outside of a Queens nightclub early Sunday, authorities said.
PHOTOS: Vehicle sought in death of man shot in neck in the Bronx
The NYPD is looking to locate a vehicle sought in connection to the death of a man who was shot in the neck in the Bronx last week.
NYPD: Man, 68, stabbed on Staten Island; person taken in for questioning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 68-year-old man was slashed on Monday afternoon in Mariners Harbor, according to police. The senior was stabbed in the back inside 168 Brabant St. around 12:25 p.m., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The address supplied by...
Man, 68, stabbed in back in Staten Island NYCHA building
A 68-year-old man was stabbed inside of a Staten Island NYCHA complex Monday afternoon, authorities said.
NYPD: Man shot and killed in Harlem, suspects spotted running
NEW YORK -- A man was shot and killed overnight in Harlem. It happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday near West 141st Street and Broadway. Police said the man was shot in the chest and rushed to the hospital, where he died. Investigators said multiple suspects were seen running from the scene. So far, no arrests.
Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says
A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
