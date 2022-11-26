ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Ukraine Marks Anniversary of Famine, Officials Draw Parallels to Russia’s Strikes

By Cassandra Vinograd
 3 days ago
People salvage belongings from a residential building that was struck by a Russian missile the previous day in Vyshhorod, Ukraine on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (Brendan Hoffman/The New York Times)

Ukraine’s government was working to restore power to millions Saturday as the country commemorated the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor, the devastating famine that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared to the wave of Russian strikes targeting critical infrastructure that have left large parts of the country cold and in the dark.

The Holodomor, which is Ukrainian for “death by hunger,” spread in Kazakhstan and through southern Russia but was harshest in Ukraine, where it left entire villages to starve. Many historians argue that Soviet dictator Josef Stalin orchestrated a famine to crush Ukrainian aspirations for independence.

Government officials Saturday marked the anniversary of the 1932-33 famine — observed annually on the fourth Saturday of November — at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin is accused of using missile strikes on Ukraine’s power grid to freeze the country into submission.

“Once they wanted to destroy us with hunger, now — with darkness and cold,” Zelenskyy said Saturday. “We cannot be broken. Our fire will not go out. We will conquer death again.”

The head of his office, Andriy Yermak, said on Twitter on Saturday that freedom had always been of paramount importance to Ukrainians and that in the 1930s, “the Soviet authorities tried to destroy their will to resist — along with them.”

“Now, 90 years later,” he added, “Russia unleashed a full-scale war against us and wants to organize Holodomor 2.0.”

U.S. President Joe Biden paid tribute to the millions of lives lost in the famine.

“Even as the brave Ukrainian people continue to defend their democracy and freedom from Russia’s brutal aggression,” he said this past week, “we pause to also honor the victims of past injustices and horrors inflicted on Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy and Yermak were joined in Kyiv, the capital, on Saturday by leaders from Belgium, Hungary, Lithuania and Poland for the start of a new initiative timed to the anniversary and aimed at helping get Ukrainian grain to poorer countries.

It was the highest-level visit by an official from Hungary since Russia invaded in late February, with Hungarian President Katalin Novak among the leaders in attendance. The meeting comes just days before the European Union is expected to make a final decision on whether to release billions of euros in frozen funding for Hungary, which has been seen as a weak link in an otherwise united front against Russian aggression.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

