ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Navy takes down Mount St. Mary's 75-59

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0jORm21O00

Tyler Nelson scored 18 points as Navy beat Mount St. Mary's 75-59 on Saturday.

Nelson shot 7 for 8, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Midshipmen (5-1). Daniel Deaver scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor, and added six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Kam Summers recorded 14 points and shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Jalen Benjamin finished with 12 points for the Mountaineers (3-4). Dakota Leffew added 10 points for Mount St. Mary's. George Tinsley also put up nine points, six rebounds and two blocks.

———

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Reflector

High School Basketball: Rose girls' topple Kinston

J.H. Rose’s girls’ basketball team overcame a slow start and pulled away down the stretch on its way to a 53-36 triumph over visiting Kinston Tuesday night. A sluggish first half of play saw the Rampants exit with a narrow 17-14 lead. They got into a groove in the third quarter to take control of the game. The visitors stayed within striking distance in the early portions of the second...
KINSTON, NC
ABC News

ABC News

923K+
Followers
195K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy