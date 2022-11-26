Read full article on original website
In an episode of ABC’s “The Goldbergs,” youngest son Adam (Sean Giambrone, playing the creator of the autobiographical sitcom) suffers a grievous lapse in judgment. It’s Mother’s Day, but rather than spend time with his devoted, if meddling mother, he wants to see “Willow,” the potentially life-changing new George Lucas project. When the conflict comes to a head, Adam tells his mother he hates her, then sprints to the cineplex for what he’s convinced will be the next great franchise from an unparalleled cinematic genius. He emerges two hours later in the grips of despair having realized that “Willow” was barely worth watching, much less worth committing emotional matricide for.
'Irreverent' cast explores conflicted characters
Actors Colin Donnell, P.J. Byrne and Kylie Bracknell and creator Paddy Macrae discuss the dual layers of the characters in the Australian comedy "Irreverent."
James McAvoy said in a new GQ UK profile that his “X-Men” movies did not take full advantage of the relationship between Charles Xavier and Magneto. The “Atonement” and “Split” actor starred as Xavier in four “X-Men” films, starting with 2011’s “X-Men: First Class” and continuing through “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014), “X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) and “Dark Phoenix” (2019). Michael Fassbender starred as Magento.
