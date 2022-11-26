Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists may have found something unfathomably massive living under Antarctica
Climate change is currently posing a massive risk to the ice shelves down in Antarctica, which has only fueled research in the area to increase more and more, and for good reason. Now, a group of scientists working in the southernmost region of our planet has discovered something massive living under Antarctica.
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China
Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Man Keeps Rock For Years, Hoping It's Gold. It Turns Out to Be Far More Valuable
In 2015, David Hole was prospecting in Maryborough Regional Park near Melbourne, Australia. Armed with a metal detector, he discovered something out of the ordinary – a very heavy, reddish rock resting in some yellow clay. He took it home and tried everything to open it, sure that there...
A Huge Volcano Just Erupted Next to the Deepest Place on Earth
Discoloration at the water's surface suggests to scientists that the underwater volcano could have been erupting since mid-October.
Couple Finds Huge 'One in 15 Million' Diamond in Park with Volcanic Pipe
Jessica and Seth Erickson were celebrating their anniversary when they stumbled upon the diamond, which could be worth around $25k.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
Mysterious giant forest monsterPhoto byImage by Artie_Navarre. Located east of Papua New Guinea, the thousand or so islands that make up the Solomon Islands were discovered and named by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in1568. Prior to the arrival of the Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
natureworldnews.com
Dead Great White Shark Washed Ashore Into California Beach Killed During Fishing Activity
A dead great white shark washed ashore in a California beach and was killed during a fishing activity, according to local authorities. The great white carcass measure 8 feet long was classified by the authorities as a juvenile shark. Although having a track record of predation, great whites are still protected under US waters and are still suffering from historic population decline around the world.
The Discovery of 10,000 Years Old Underwater Pyramids
For many years, the discovery of some underwater pyramids found next to the coast of Japan has been thought to be false until more recent expeditions at the bottom of the Pacific ocean. Although the discovery was made in 1986 while a tourist business representative was scuba diving, the presence of the Japanese pyramids was only officially confirmed in 1995, when an in-depth investigation had just begun and was not yet complete. The fact that the pyramids are thirty meters under the surface off the island of Okinawa is one of the reasons why the inquiry has taken so long.
LA Is Facing a Major Natural Disaster—and It's Not Related to Earthquakes
Scientists have warned almost 1 million people would be impacted from flooding, with disadvantaged communities at greatest risk.
Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic
The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
Geologists discovered a hidden 8th continent leaving some skeptical
Imagine learning that there could be a missing continent. Most maps today portray the world with seven distinct continents; North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica. What if I told you that there was a potential eighth continent lying beneath the Earth’s surface?
natureworldnews.com
After Surviving on Earth for More Than 200 Million Years, Researchers Have Determined the Body Mass of Two Extinct Amphibians
After surviving on Earth for more than 200 million years, the last of the temnospondyls, amphibians that resemble crocodiles more than amphibians, went extinct during the Cretaceous period, about 120 million years ago. Now, a group of researchers under the direction of Lachlan Hart, a paleontologist and Ph.D. candidate in...
Wild Female Octopuses Caught on Camera Chucking Shells at Males
Typically solitary creatures, octopuses aren't exactly neighborly when fellow cephalopods encroach on their personal space, even if it means turning just about anything in reach into a weapon. In a recently published study by a team of researchers in Australia, the US, and Canada, observations of wild octopuses casting shells...
Freethink
A green trifecta: how a concrete alternative can cut emissions, resource use, and waste
Building materials and construction generate about 20% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Much of these emissions are due to the environmentally unfriendly process of producing ordinary Portland cement, which is widely used in construction materials such as concrete and mortar. Portland cement production generates about 2.6 billion tonnes of carbon...
Ancient giant sea turtle with never-before-seen features found in Europe, scientists say
Prehistoric giant marine turtles were once thought to have existed only in waters surrounding North America. With a newly discovered species found in Europe, scientists believe giant turtles may have been more common than originally thought.
ANOTHER Spill Confirmed at Hawaii Fuel Facility as Firefighting Foam Leaks
A massive spill of fire suppressant foam has been reported at a Hawaii fuel facility, sparking outrage from health officials. Officials reported that 1,100 gallons of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) had leaked at the Red Hill facility, with excavators being sent in to dig up contaminated soil. The Department of Health and Navy both said surface water had not been contaminated. “This is egregious,” Kathleen Ho, Deputy Director of Environmental Health, said in a news release. “AFFF contains PFAS forever chemicals—groundwater contamination could be devastating to our aquifer. While details are limited at this time, the Joint Task Force and Navy need to be transparent about how this happened.” News of the spill comes a year after a fuel leak at Red Hill contaminated thousands of military families’ drinking water.Read it at Hawaii News Now
Phys.org
Skull and partial skeleton found in Morocco helps link ancient whale species
Three researchers, one with the University of Michigan, the other two with the University of Casablanca, have found a skull and partial skeleton in Morocco that they suggest link together several species of ancient whales. In their paper published in the open access journal PLOS ONE, Philip Gingerich, Ayoub Amane and Samir Zouhri describe the fossils and how they tie together the evolution of land-based creatures that evolved into modern whales.
Honeybees are dying faster than ever — here's why that matters
A new paper shows how the lifespan of the adult honeybee appears to have shrunk by nearly 50 percent in the past 50 years. The European Red List for Bees suggests nearly one in ten wild bees face extinction. Imagine how we would react if human lifespans halved. The equivalent would be if the average woman in the UK was living to 41 instead of 82 years old.
Comments / 0