Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
‘Elf: The Musical’ will spread Christmas cheer in Belmar, NJ
Based on the 2003 Christmas classic, Elf: The Musical is set to perform at Belmar Elementary School in Belmar. The musical tells the story of Buddy, a human raised as an elf in Santa’s workshop, as he travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his birth father.
Here’s an NJ Santa event for kids with autism and sensory issues
If you have kids with special needs, or you know people who do, you know how challenging it can be to organize activities for them sometimes. Especially during the Christmas season, which is sometimes insanely hectic and overstimulating. For a child with autism or sensory issues, hanging out with Santa...
NBC New York
Feline Feast: Cat Found at JFK Gets Holiday Meal After Jumping in Checked Bag
Air travel around the holidays can be stressful, just ask Smells. The Brooklyn cat caught attention last week after trying to hitch a ride down to Orlando, but was stopped when TSA officers discovered the orange feline poking out of a slightly unzipped suitcase. As the checked bag went through...
Rockefeller Center tree lighting – NJ survival guide
Few things signal the start of the holiday season more than the annual tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center in New York City. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the switch will be thrown, and more than 50,000 LED lights will shine from the 82-foot-tall tree topped with a 3D star that weighs more than 900-pounds.
brickunderground.com
I’ve been a NYC doorman for 22 years. This is what I think about holiday tipping
A longtime doorman (22 years!) in a mid-level rental building on the Upper East Side (who asked to be anonymous, for reasons that will soon be obvious) shared his thoughts with Brick on holiday tipping. If you’re new to tipping, or wondering if you should up your game, read on for his perspective. For even more detail, check out Brick Underground’s newly updated Holiday Tipping Guide.
Shake Shack is opening two new New Jersey locations
One of my favorite hamburger restaurants has just opened two new locations in the Garden State. Shake Shack, which seems to be constantly expanding, recently opened a new store in the Menlo Park Mall and soon at the Newport Centre in Hudson County on Nov. 30. As part of the...
Big changes for Monmouth ferry service — What you need to know
Baring a legal setback, NY Waterway is out and rival Seastreak is in to provide ferry service from Monmouth County to New York. Here is what you need to know about the changes. When does it begin?. Seastreak is scheduled to begin service Dec. 5 at Middletown's Belford Terminal traveling...
This New Jersey town ranked 4th in Wallethub’s best Small College Cities
If you are applying to colleges, get ready to spend a lot of money. As the father of twin 16-year-old boys, I'm looking at the total cost of sending them to school. Student living expenses are reaching over $30,000 in some regions. It's not just about the college tuition and expenses, but also how much it will cost to live in the area.
You Can Stay In A New York Airbnb That's A Yacht
Why bother with busy hotels and expensive apartment rentals when you can experience your vacation in New York City on board an elegant yacht?
Truck, overturned car on Garden State Parkway cause huge delays
SAYREVILLE — Two people were seriously injured in separate crashes in the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway early Monday afternoon. The crashes caused a 12-mile delay. A tractor-trailer went off the right side of the road, hitting a guardrail and concrete support beam around 12:50 p.m., according...
NJ ‘Motown Mansion’ where Stevie played and Mariah partied is for sale
How would you like to live in a house where Stevie Wonder played piano and Mariah Carey may have actually sang? The piano may even be included as part of the deal. Well now you can, as the two-story sixteen-room home in Upper Saddle River also known as the "Motown Mansion" is now on the market for $4.99 million.
ucnj.org
Union County to Hold Emergency Holiday Food Distribution, Dec. 17
Union County, NJ – November 28, 2033 — The Union County Board of County Commissioners announces that an emergency food distribution event for Union County residents will take place on Saturday, December 17. Details are as follows:. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. KEAN University in Union...
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
Police: NJ men stole thousands of dollars in jackets
PARAMUS — Police have arrested three young men accused of stealing thousands of dollars in high-end winter gear from a Ski Barn store along Route 17. Around noon on Nov. 23, Paramus police got a call from a Ski Barn employee who reported that it appeared the same three men who pulled off a “hit and run” theft at the store a week earlier were back.
New York Businesses Caught Selling ‘Highly Invasive Species’
Several New York businesses were busted for selling "highly invasive species." On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. In this week's report, the DEC confirmed one person was ticketed for selling a "highly invasive species"
Sunny, breezy conditions for Monday across NYC; chance of showers Wednesday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says New York City will see sunny and breezy conditions for the start of the new work week before a chance of showers on Wednesday.
Organized Crew Nabbed After Snatching $12G Worth Of Winter Clothing From Ski Barn: Paramus PD
A trio of high-end shoplifters who swiped nearly $18,000 worth of jackets and parkas from a Paramus Ski Barn earlier this month were captured after hitting the same store exactly a week later, authorities said. Shoppers and motorists were among those who looked on as the members of the shoplifting...
Lottery ticket worth more than $18,000 sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lottery player in Brooklyn won big on Saturday. A Take 5 ticket worth $18,558.50 was sold at Kevin’s Liquor, located at 2216 Pitkin Avenue, for Saturday’s evening drawing. Another winning ticket was sold at Tops Markets #262 in Angola. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings […]
Powerball ticket worth $500K sold at N.J. convenience store
A rare, third-prize $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Morris County. The lucky ticket was purchased at Minute Mart on Netcong Road in Budd Lake, New Jersey Lottery officials said. The ticket was worth a half-million million because the Power Play was 10X, which only has a 1 in 43 chance of being selected.
New York’s ‘Off Limits’ Town! What’s the Story of This Secluded Place?
Stay away from Oniontown, New York. Dutchess County New York is an area of 825 square miles of city and countryside, mostly countryside. One small portion of this area, named Oniontown, is off limits to you. This short half mile stretch of road will greet you with 'do not enter' and no trespassing signs yet some have ignored the warnings, and regretted it.
