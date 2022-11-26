This is a containment breach. That's the phrase commonly used by those on microblogging and social networking website Tumblr.com, when a meme, a trend, or a sensation escapes the confines of what is usually a very insular space and finds its way onto other platforms or, God forbid, journalistic media. This can pinpoint the moment when the fun is over, when the joke is tired, and is usually responded to with horrified expressions. But to all who use Tumblr and come across this article, consider this a love letter from a veteran user, because as people witness the phenomenon that had occurred, or is still occurring, few have discussed or analyzed how it's all coming together, and why it's so great.

