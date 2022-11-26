Read full article on original website
A Savage Scene About The Godfather Captures What Makes The White Lotus Great
Grab your microscope and your magnifying glass, because we really need to do a close read of the Godfather scene in "Bull Elephants," this week's episode of The White Lotus. In just a few sun-dappled minutes, it distills almost everything that makes this show wonderful, from its humor to its social commentary to its knack for finding the perfect costume piece.
Collider
'Goncharov': The Fake Martin Scorsese Film the Internet Brought to Life
This is a containment breach. That's the phrase commonly used by those on microblogging and social networking website Tumblr.com, when a meme, a trend, or a sensation escapes the confines of what is usually a very insular space and finds its way onto other platforms or, God forbid, journalistic media. This can pinpoint the moment when the fun is over, when the joke is tired, and is usually responded to with horrified expressions. But to all who use Tumblr and come across this article, consider this a love letter from a veteran user, because as people witness the phenomenon that had occurred, or is still occurring, few have discussed or analyzed how it's all coming together, and why it's so great.
thedigitalfix.com
Quentin Tarantino’s Cinema Speculation up to 58% off for Black Friday
Quentin Tarantino has made some of the best movies in Hollywood history. Over the years, the filmmaker has become almost as well known for his opinions on the industry as he is his thriller movies. In a new book, Cinema Speculation, he goes deeper on his personal history, and cinema at large, and you can get it for a lovely discount as part of Black Friday.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Trek TOS and TAS both 36% off for Black Friday
The Star Trek franchise has come to embody the spirit of inclusivity and progressive attitudes for the future, and even when you look back at The Original Series, you can still see the same ethos that exists within the likes of Picard and Discovery. If you want to make sure you’ve got a physical copy of this classic sci-fi series you can get it all at 36% off for Black Friday, and to make things even better, its animated follow-up is also 36% off, putting them at $48.99 USD and $18.88 USD respectively. Unfortunately, these deals are not available in the UK.
Laurence Fishburne Explained Why He Doesn’t Regret Turning Down Sam Jackson’s Role In Pulp Fiction
Years after passing on the cult classic, Laurence Fishburne explained why he doesn't regret turning down Samuel L. Jackson's role in Pulp Fiction.
NME
Quentin Tarantino criticises decision to make character white in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver’
Quentin Tarantino has shared some criticism of the film Taxi Driver, claiming certain casting choices watered down the original script. The director dedicated a chapter in his latest book Cinema Speculation to Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film, which he has previously described as “may be the greatest first-person character study ever committed to film”.
Will Smith 'completely understands' if people don't want to watch his new movie following Oscars slap: 'I would absolutely respect that'
"Emancipation" is Will Smith's first movie since he was banned from attending the Oscar events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock on stage.
Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ (Exclusive)
Anjelica Huston has pirouetted back into the world of John Wick, joining the cast of Ballerina, Lionsgate’s spinoff set in the world of the Keanu Reeves action franchise. Production is already underway on the feature that is being toplined by Ana de Armas and directed by Len Wiseman.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blonde' DP Talks Interpreting Marilyn Monroe's Life Through Experimentation and Excess: "We Were Just Pushing Things"Ian McShane Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina' (Exclusive)Chad Stahelski, 'Raising Dion' Writer Leigh Dana Jackson Tackling 'Black Samurai' Movie for Netflix Shay Hatten wrote the script and the plot involves a...
thedigitalfix.com
Robert De Niro had beef with Jay-Z when the rapper ignored his calls
When it comes to Hollywood beef, there have been plenty of A-lister spats over the years. However, perhaps one of the most surprising disagreements comes from legendary thriller movie actor Robert De Niro and highly acclaimed superstar rapper Jay-Z. Yep you read right, De Niro and Jay-Z had beef with...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Finally Announces Streaming Premiere
The pandemic changed just about everything about the theatrical movie business. Films that used to spend months in theaters now spend weeks — or days, or no time at all — before debuting on streaming. Even after the world adjusted to life with covid, even after theaters reopened, even after restrictions lifted, many studios began hustling their films onto home video in as little as 45 days after their big-screen premieres.
Don Rickles Made Quentin Tarantino Want To Crawl Under A Rug On The Set Of Casino
There never seems to be a dull moment when Quentin Tarantino is around. For over 30 years, Tarantino has helmed some of the most memorable movies in recent memory. Whether he's changing the game for independent cinema with "Reservoir Dogs" and "Pulp Fiction" or acting as a historical revisionist with "Inglorious Basterds" or "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Tarantino has put practically any vision in his head onto the big screen. In the process, he has achieved great success with his work, with all his films earning a combined worldwide gross of over $2.3 billion (via The Numbers) and the filmmaker himself receiving two Oscars for best original screenplay (via IMDb).
thedigitalfix.com
Jack Nicholson thought Ferris Bueller’s Day Off would end his career
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is indisputably one of the best ’80s movies out there: launching the careers of teen stars like Matthew Broderick and Jennifer Gray and establishing John Hughes as one of the best teen movie makers of that era. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off tells the story...
thedigitalfix.com
Five years ago today Marvel released the best MCU movie trailer
It feels strange now to think of a time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe before we knew of two momentous words – “snap” and “blip.” For those of us who were less comics-aware, and basing most of our knowledge on the movies, Thanos’ actions in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) were truly jaw-dropping. No one could believe it as we watched first Bucky, then T’Challa, then Groot, then Wanda, then Sam, then Mantis, then Drax, then Quill, then Steven Strange, and worst of all – Spider-Man – disappear before our very eyes.
AOL Corp
Simu Liu says Tarantino's era in film was 'white as hell' after the director's anti-Marvel comments
Simu Liu is speaking up after director Quentin Tarantino criticized the "Marvel-ization of Hollywood," saying on a podcast that those who became famous through the superhero franchise are not real movie stars. Liu, who gained global notoriety for his titular role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Shang-Chi and the Legend...
thedigitalfix.com
Netflix: is Wednesday worth watching?
Is Wednesday worth watching? The Addams Family have their own live-action horror series again, except this time it’s their daughter, Wednesday, who’s the main star. She’s sent to Nevermore Academy, where Gomez and Morticia were educated, to hang out with some fellow “outcasts”. She hates...
‘Easy Rider’ To Get Modern Reboot
Easy Rider was a landmark counterculture film from the late ’60s, but perhaps a modern update could work. The current rightsholders think so, anyway. The original film was penned by Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, and Terry Southern. It showcased the changing cultural landscape at the end of the ’60s and the hippie era through the story of a pair of drug smuggling bikers traveling through the American South.
theplaylist.net
‘Babylon’: Margot Robbie Promises That Damien Chazell’s Latest Is As Wild As ‘The Wolf Of Wall Street’
Hardly any other movie of the past decade is as big, bawdy, and debaucherous as Martin Scorsese‘s “The Wolf Of Wall Street.” And Margot Robbie would know. Scorsese’s bananas banking biopic was the Australian actress’ stateside breakout. But Robbie thinks her latest movie, Damien Chazelle‘s “Babylon,” in theaters this December, may give Scorsese’s film a run for its money.
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars goof reveals Luke’s lightsaber was made in New York
Remastered, 4K HD versions of the Star Wars movies help you experience the franchise in more detail than ever before: especially when it comes to the ’70s and ‘80s movies that make up the original trilogy. Unfortunately, one drawback of watching these science fiction movies in such high definition is that they can also highlight blunders with props and set design in a way that was easier to conceal before.
5 Great Movies That I Probably Never Would Have Watched If Not For Blockbuster
Nowadays, Blockbuster Video is seen as a joke; a punch-line. What else would you call it when they now make comedies based on Blockbuster (which, I might add, is a Netflix series that “isn’t worth a free rental” apparently)? Once the end-all, be-all when it came to how you might have spent your weekends, Blockbuster is now on the verge of complete extinction, with only one left in Bend, Oregon.
‘Escape from New York’ Reboot in the Works from ‘Scream 5’ Directors
Snake Plissken is back in action. A reboot of John Carpenter’s 1981 action film “Escape from New York” is set up at 20th Century Studios with the directing team Radio Silence attached to direct, two individuals with knowledge of the project told IndieWire. Radio Silence is made up of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella. The team is best known for their work on “Ready or Not” and for directing the fifth “Scream” film (released earlier this year) as well as the upcoming “Scream 6,” which is slated for 2023. They’ll be partnering with Carpenter himself for the “Escape...
