Congress prepares to act after Biden calls on Capitol Hill to ‘immediately’ pass legislation to avert rail shutdown
Democratic leaders say they could act as soon as this week after President Joe Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation “immediately” to avert a rail shutdown by officially adopting a September tentative agreement approved by labor and management leaders. “I am calling on Congress to...
Colombia asks for legal status for its people already in US
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia wants the Biden administration to grant temporary legal status to its citizens now living in the United States, noting its own efforts to address regional migration by hosting 2 million Venezuelans who fled their homes. Colombia’s ambassador to the United States says the new president, Gustavo Petro, is committed to his predecessor’s generous policies toward Venezuelans but needs help. In a letter to U.S. officials released Tuesday, Ambassador Luis Alberto Murillo Urrutia asked President Joe Biden to grant Colombians already in the U.S. a form of temporary status called Deferred Enforced Departure.
EU eyes special court to try Russia for Ukraine war
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday floated the idea of a "specialised court" to put Russia's top officials on trial over the war in Ukraine. To get around that, von der Leyen is proposing to have a court set up in an EU country that could tackle Russia specifically on the crime of aggression, while leaving war crimes and crimes against humanity to the ICC. The Netherlands, which already hosts the ICC in The Hague, has indicated its willingness to establish the mooted new court on its territory.
Venezuela exports oil, despite US sanctions, using false documents, ships linked to Iran
HOUSTON/LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - When the supertanker Young Yong sailed to the Chinese port of Qingdao in September last year, it had quality certificates for its cargo stating it was transporting Malaysian crude oil, according to the documents reviewed by Reuters.
Australia steps up calls for US to drop WikiLeaks charges
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he recently told U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to bring the prosecution of the WikiLeaks founder to a close. Albanese’s comments to Parliament on Wednesday appear to be an escalation of Australia’s diplomatic pressure on the United States to drop spying charges against Australian citizen Julian Assange. The 51-year-old is resisting extradition from Britain. Albanese did not say whether he had discussed Assange with Biden when the pair met in mid-November on the sidelines of a summit in Cambodia. But Albanese said he had advocated for Assange “recently in meetings.”
Haley signals 2024 openness despite pledge to back Trump
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says she would take the Christmas holiday to mull a possible 2024 presidential bid. That contradicts her statement last year that she wouldn’t enter the race if former President Donald Trump opted to run again. Haley’s comments Tuesday at Clemson University resemble her remarks at last week’s Republican Jewish Coalition gathering in Las Vegas. But Haley’s new tone stands in stark contrast with April 2021, when she said she would not seek her party’s nomination if Trump were also running. Her staffers decline to say if such a conversation had taken place, now that Trump is officially in the race.
Pence calls on Trump to apologize for dinner with antisemite
WASHINGTON (AP) — A growing number of Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, criticized Donald Trump on Monday for dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West days after launching his third campaign for the White House. Pence, in an interview, called...
Court says Trump aide Meadows must testify in election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court says former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. The state high court on Tuesday affirmed a lower court ruling ordering Meadows, a former Republican congressman, to appear before the panel. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is leading the investigation and says Meadows is an important witness.
EU seeks tribunal to probe possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine
AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The European Union will try to set up a specialised court, backed by the United Nations, to investigate and prosecute possible war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, European Commision President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
Spy claims raised in Uruguay probe of ex-presidential guard
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Two months into an investigation of alleged passport forgery involving the former security chief for Uruguay’s president, questions are expanding after a newspaper’s reports that prosecutors have also found evidence of political spying and blackmail against opposition politicians. Uruguay’s secretary of the presidency and the deputy secretary testified Tuesday to prosecutors in the forgery investigation of Alejandro Astesiano, who headed security for President Luis Lacalle Pou. That session came after 10 days of stories in the newspaper La Diaria outlining details on the purported political espionage that the newspaper says are contained in a cellphone and other digital devices obtained by prosecutors in the forgery probe.
Letter: ‘Nothing to suggest’ Alito violated ethics standards
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says in a letter to Congress that there is “nothing to suggest” that Justice Samuel Alito violated ethics standards following a report that a 2014 decision he wrote was leaked in advance of its announcement. Monday’s letter was in response to an inquiry from lawmakers following a New York Times report earlier this month. That report said that a former anti-abortion leader was told in advance the outcome of the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores case involving health care coverage of contraception. In a 5-4 decision, Alito wrote that some companies with religious objections can avoid the contraceptives requirement in President Barack Obama’s health care legislation.
US rule would limit methane leaks from public lands drilling
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Interior Department has proposed rules to limit methane leaks from oil and gas drilling on public lands. It’s the latest action by the Biden administration to crack down on emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming. The proposal Monday by Interior’s Bureau of Land Management would tighten limits on gas flaring on federal land and require energy companies to better detect methane leaks. The actions follow a methane-reduction plan announced by President Joe Biden earlier this month. The plan targets the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as the president has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling.
Mexico high court upholds keeping military on police duties
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has upheld a constitutional change that allows the military to continue in law enforcement duties until 2028. Tuesday’s ruling rejected appeals that argued law enforcement should be left to civilian police forces. Critics warns that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is militarizing the country. Eight of the court’s 11 justices voted to uphold the constitutional changes that Congress approved in October. Putting soldiers and marines on the streets to fight crime was long viewed as a stopgap measure to fight drug gang violence. In 2019, legislators voted that civilian police should take over those duties by 2024.
First on CNN: Top Trump adviser Stephen Miller testifies to January 6 federal grand jury
Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller testified on Tuesday to a federal grand jury in Washington, DC, as part of the January 6, 2021, investigation, CNN has learned, making him the first known witness to testify since the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations around the former president.
Two more DeSantis administration officials named in lawsuit over migrant planes flown to Martha’s Vineyard
A class action lawsuit filed in September on behalf of an advocacy group and migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard from Texas two months ago has added two additional members of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration and an alleged “lead recruiter” of the migrants as defendants, according to an amended complaint filed Tuesday.
Judge says Trump’s political actions around 2020 election not protected by ‘absolute immunity’
A federal judge in Washington, DC, on Monday said that Donald Trump doesn’t have “absolute immunity,” as the former president claimed he should, in response to a lawsuit in its early stages related to Trump’s actions around the 2020 presidential election. Civil rights groups have sued...
House January 6 committee chairman says panel ‘close to putting pens down’ on final report
The chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol said Tuesday that the panel is “close to putting pens down” on its final report, which is slated for release by the end of this Congress. “The body of the report...
Jan. 6 panel interviews ex-Secret Service agent Tony Ornato
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has interviewed former Secret Service agent Tony Ornato about Donald Trump’s actions on the day of the insurrection. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly about closed-door depositions and requested anonymity. It was the third time the panel interviewed Ornato. Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified over the summer about a conversation she had with Ornato on Jan. 6, in which he recalled to her how Trump had lashed out and grabbed at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV when the Secret Service refused to let him go to the Capitol that day.
Tips on countering misinformation as election denial persists
A version of this story appeared in the CITIZEN BY CNN newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. As we’ve noted, the midterms went relatively smoothly without major disruptions or the feared violence at polling places after nearly two years of threatening behavior against election workers.
China’s security apparatus swings into action to smother Covid protests
China’s vast security apparatus has moved swiftly to smother mass protests that swept the country, with police patrolling streets, checking cell phones and even calling some demonstrators to warn them against a repeat. In major cities on Monday and Tuesday, police flooded the sites of protests that took place...
