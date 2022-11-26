Read full article on original website
NAACP: ‘Scant’ info in records about election integrity unit
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia NAACP says it has received “scant” information of substance in response to a wide-ranging public records request it made with the state’s Republican attorney general about his new election integrity unit. The civil rights group paid a deposit of more than $19,000 for the request this fall after expressing concerns that the unit could lend credence to election-fraud conspiracies. The group released the documents it obtained Tuesday, saying they show the unit is a “paper tiger” that should be disbanded. A spokeswoman for Attorney General Jason Miyares accused the group of engaging in a baseless attack and defended the unit’s work. Miyares has repeatedly affirmed that there is no evidence of widespread election fraud in Virginia.
Defense: Man had no reason to help family in killings of 8
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A defense attorney for an Ohio man accused of helping his family kill eight members of another family says he had no reason to take part. George Wagner IV’s attorney said Tuesday during closing arguments in his trial that he wasn’t even there when the killings took place. Wagner, his brother and parents were charged in the 2016 slayings of seven adults and a teenager from the Rhoden family. Authorities say the Wagner family spent months planning the attack. Prosecutors say the 31-year-old Wagner knew what would happen and participated in the plans. Jurors are set to begin deliberating Wednesday.
Groups to defend citizens’ power to amend Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Foes of a proposal to make it harder for citizens to amend Ohio’s constitution are vowing to unleash the same activist coalition against it that repealed an anti-union law last decade. Groups including the union-backed organization We Are Ohio criticized what Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose has dubbed the Ohio Constitution Protection Amendment. Opponents held a news conference Tuesday and called the proposal “a slap in the face” to Ohio residents. A joint resolution moving through the lame duck session would ask voters to require a 60% supermajority to approve future citizen-initiated amendments. The same standard wouldn’t apply to amendments advanced by lawmakers.
Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week’s mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”
Landmark trial over Arkansas youth gender care ban resumes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The landmark trial over Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming care for children has resumed. A psychiatrist was called to the stand by the state on Monday as it defended its ban on doctors providing gender-affirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under the age of 18. A federal judge last year temporarily blocked the law, which also would have banned doctors from referring patients elsewhere for such care. The psychiatrist who testified Monday criticized the use of such care for trans youth, but also said he was concerned about the impacts of the law cutting off treatments for some children.
Oregon lawmakers lift security measure imposed on senator
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon Senate panel has rescinded the security measure it imposed on state Sen. Brian Boquist after he made threatening statements during an acrimonious 2019 legislative session, in a case that centers on free speech. Since July 2019, Boquist has been required to give 12 hours notice before coming to the Oregon State Capitol, in order to give the state police time to bolster their security. Boquist maintained in a lawsuit that this measure violates his free speech rights as an elected official. In a ruling last April, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed. Boquist suggested Monday that the Senate Conduct Committee suspend the interim safety measure until federal courts rule on the matter.
Colorado governor visits shooting site as community heals
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — In a crowded brewery, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Richard Fierro, the veteran hailed as a hero after tackling a shooter who killed five people and injured 17 others at the LGBTQ enclave Club Q last week. There was a festive atmosphere Tuesday at...
Rural Arizona county delays certifying midterm results as election disputes persist
Officials in a rural Arizona county Monday delayed the certification of November’s midterm elections, missing the legal deadline and leading the Arizona secretary of state’s office to sue over the county’s failure to sign off on the results. By a 2-1 vote Monday morning, the Republican majority...
Oregon senator’s fiery words test free speech limits
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state senator who made veiled threats against the Oregon State Police and the Senate president says he’s pursuing a freedom of speech lawsuit against fellow lawmakers who sanctioned him. The Senate Conduct Committee on Monday rescinded the 3-year-old requirement that Sen. Brian Boquist give 12 hours’ notice before coming to the Oregon State Capitol. The “interim safety measures” had been ordered by the committee to give state police time to bolster security in Boquist’s presence. Boquist says he’s still pursuing a lawsuit against Senate President Peter Courtney and two other Democratic lawmakers. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a lower court’s decision to toss the lawsuit.
Connecticut facing growing cost of pandemic bonus pay
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A greater-than-expected demand for aid has forced the Connecticut General Assembly to considering how to cover the extra cost of promised bonuses for thousands of frontline workers who remained on the job the during the coronavirus pandemic. Connecticut lawmakers voted Monday in a special session to revamp the distribution formula for the $30 million Connecticut Premium Pay Program for private sector workers. A proposal also would earmark an additional $76.6 million. The move comes after officials predicted planned bonuses of up to $1,000 for eligible workers would end up being only $233, given the large number of claimants.
