Imprisoned Belarus activist taken to hospital emergency unit
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The father of a prominent member of the Belarusian opposition serving an 11-year prison sentence for helping organize anti-government protests says his daughter was taken to a hospital emergency department and underwent surgery. Alexander Kolesnikov said his daughter, Maria Kolesnikova, was in grave but stable condition on Tuesday. Kolesnikov said the doctors didn’t share her diagnosis or any other details with him about the surgery. He says his daughter looked energetic and cheerful when he last visited her in prison about a month ago. Kolesnikova has been in custody since September 2020, when she tore up her passport to prevent her forced expulsion from Belarus amid protests challenging the reelection of the country’s authoritarian president.
Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Authorities in El Salvador on Monday warned residents near the Chaparrastique volcano in the country’s east to be alert after it began to erupt. The Environmental Ministry’s observatory reported explosions in the central crater of the volcano located about 83 miles (135...
‘Every second felt like eternity’: Inside the torture chambers of Ukraine’s occupied northeast
At night, when the street outside was quiet, Olga would hear the screams of women being gang-raped by Russian soldiers in the interrogation room one floor above her tiny squalid cell.Together with her fellow female inmates, sleeping stacked side-by-side like cutlery in a drawer, she would try to block out the terrifying sound.But the sharp barks of the Chechens spurring each other on, punched through the cries.“I could hear them shouting ‘come on, you have a go next’,” says the 50-year-old call centre operator at her hometown’s fire department.“They threatened all of us with rape during the day but the...
Russia protests pope comments as Vatican seeks to mediate
ROME (AP) — Russia is complaining about Pope Francis’ latest condemnation of atrocities in Ukraine. The Kremlin’s ambassador to the Holy See says he lodged a formal protest with the Vatican to express Moscow’s “indignation.” In the comments, Francis blamed most of the cruelty on Chechens and other minorities in an apparent effort to spare ethnic Russian troops from criticism. Throughout the nine-month war, Francis has tried to spare direct condemnation of Moscow for fear of antagonizing the Russian Orthodox Church, which has strongly backed Putin’s invasion on religious grounds. Francis has previously blamed “mercenaries” for the atrocities being committed in Ukraine, drawing criticism from the Kyiv government.
Belarus’ top diplomat buried as his death raises suspicions
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarus has given a state funeral to its foreign minister who died suddenly at age 64, triggering speculation about possible foul play in his death after he leaned toward Western countries. Belarusian authorities didn’t give the cause of Vladimir Makei’s death on Saturday. He wasn’t known to suffer from any chronic illness. Some media and observers alleged without offering evidence that Makei could have been poisoned by Belarus’ main ally Russia, which has warily watched Makei’s efforts to negotiate a rapprochement with the West. Makei has been a top associate of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for over two decades, and many analysts saw his diplomatic maneuvering as part of Lukashenko’s efforts to improve ties with the West.
Mother appears in New Zealand court over alleged suitcase murders
A mother of two children whose remains were found in suitcases earlier this year appeared in a New Zealand court Wednesday charged with their murders. The woman, 42, was remanded in custody by the Manukau District Court in Auckland, CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand reported. The court ordered her identity...
Spy claims raised in Uruguay probe of ex-presidential guard
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Two months into an investigation of alleged passport forgery involving the former security chief for Uruguay’s president, questions are expanding after a newspaper’s reports that prosecutors have also found evidence of political spying and blackmail against opposition politicians. Uruguay’s secretary of the presidency and the deputy secretary testified Tuesday to prosecutors in the forgery investigation of Alejandro Astesiano, who headed security for President Luis Lacalle Pou. That session came after 10 days of stories in the newspaper La Diaria outlining details on the purported political espionage that the newspaper says are contained in a cellphone and other digital devices obtained by prosecutors in the forgery probe.
Taliban: 10 killed in bombing of Afghan religious school
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — (AP) — A bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 10 students, a Taliban official said. The explosion went off at around the time of afternoon prayers at the Al Jihad Madrassa in Aybak, capital of Samangan province, a resident of the city who heard the explosion told The Associated Press. Most of the students at the school are young boys, said the resident, speaking on condition of anonymity for his own safety.
Mexico high court upholds keeping military on police duties
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Supreme Court has upheld a constitutional change that allows the military to continue in law enforcement duties until 2028. Tuesday’s ruling rejected appeals that argued law enforcement should be left to civilian police forces. Critics warns that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is militarizing the country. Eight of the court’s 11 justices voted to uphold the constitutional changes that Congress approved in October. Putting soldiers and marines on the streets to fight crime was long viewed as a stopgap measure to fight drug gang violence. In 2019, legislators voted that civilian police should take over those duties by 2024.
European court rejects far-right teacher’s blacklist appeal
BERLIN (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights has rejected a German teacher’s appeal against being blacklisted for her far-right activities because they’re considered incompatible with Germany’s constitution. The woman, who has a long history of involvement with far-right groups, had petitioned the court to order her name removed from a blacklist compiled in 2009 by authorities in the central state of Hesse. The woman said that as a result of the listing all her applications for teaching posts had been unsuccessful and she had been unemployed and living off welfare benefits ever since. In its ruling Tuesday, the Strasbourg-based court found that German authorities hadn’t overstepped the law and the interference with her freedom of expression was “proportionate.”
Australia steps up calls for US to drop WikiLeaks charges
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he recently told U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to bring the prosecution of the WikiLeaks founder to a close. Albanese’s comments to Parliament on Wednesday appear to be an escalation of Australia’s diplomatic pressure on the United States to drop spying charges against Australian citizen Julian Assange. The 51-year-old is resisting extradition from Britain. Albanese did not say whether he had discussed Assange with Biden when the pair met in mid-November on the sidelines of a summit in Cambodia. But Albanese said he had advocated for Assange “recently in meetings.”
US citizen accused of killing North Carolina woman while vacationing. Here’s what we know
Shanquella Robinson arrived in the picturesque Mexican town of San José del Cabo on October 28 with six of her friends. One day later, the 25-year-old student at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina died while staying in a luxury rental property in Baja California Sur. Now, nearly one...
Iran's World Cup team could be in danger of 'retribution' upon returning home after losing to USA, says former CIA officer
"Given what we've seen from the Iranian regime, they've shown themselves to be brutal," Mike Baker told The New York Post.
